Bronx man sentenced to 22 years in prison for fatally shooting trans woman
A Bronx supreme court justice sentenced a man who fatally shot a transgender woman at a Fordham Heights basketball court in 2020 to 22 years in prison, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
NEW YORK - Police say an off-duty NYPD officer was robbed last week in the Bronx. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue. Police said the 28-year-old was standing with two other people when three suspects approached them and struck one in the head with a gun. The group then made off with their jewelry, cellphones and wallets. The suspects are also accused of stealing another man's 2002 Mercedes Benz SUV just a few hours later in the same area. Earlier this week, another off-duty officer was violently robbed in the borough. He suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding but has since regained consciousness. In that incident, police are searching for three suspects wanted in 19 separate robberies. Anyone with information about any of the attacks is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Group of robbers ambush and attack man, 67, in the Bronx: NYPD
MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A group of young men allegedly robbed and brutally beat a 67-year-old man in the Bronx, causing several facial and head injuries, authorities said. The victim was walking on East 151st Street in Melrose on Aug. 15, around 2:40 a.m. when the crew came up from behind and began chasing […]
NYC Taxi Driver Murder Suspects Officially Indicted
NEW YORK, NY – Two adults who were involved in a deadly beating of a
Ex-con arrested for murder of estranged girlfriend shot six times in her Brooklyn building lobby
A three-time ex-con shot his estranged girlfriend to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building —and later told cops he killed her because she threatened to have him thrown in jail for violating her order of protection against him, police said Wednesday. Israel Elves was arrested Tuesday and charged with the early Monday murder of Hope Staton Pearson, 42, in the lobby of his East ...
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A trio of thieves pulled off two gunpoint robberies in less than two hours in Inwood, including one in which an off-duty NYPD officer was among the victims, according to authorities. In the first incident, the group accosted three men standing on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Aug. […]
Dustin Wilson and Tasheana Flannery of Leominster accused of beating, raping woman at New York hotel
A Massachusetts couple was arrested on Tuesday after New York deputies said they beat and raped a woman in front of children at a New York hotel, according to Syracuse.com. Dustin Wilson, 27, and Tasheana Flannery, 30, of Leominster were both charged with first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse, second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the news outlet reported.
fox5ny.com
The NYPD has released more security camera video of the men that investigators believe robbed and beat an off-duty cop on a street in the Bronx. The cop is in critical condition.
bronx.com
Taleea Chapman, 19, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Taleea Chapman. 2017 Cicero Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to the...
Bronx shooting: Man found dead inside Concourse NYCHA building
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a public-housing building in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Wednesday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire in a Morrisania Air Rights development high-rise on Park Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:30 p.m. […]
Man wanted for firing gunshot on Livonia Avenue in Brooklyn
Police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted for reckless endangerment in Brooklyn.
Queens fatal shooting bust: Suspect arrested in Ozone Park death
OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal June shooting of a man inside a car in Ozone Park, authorities said Thursday. Rajtirath Bassi, 20, is accused of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the June 25 death of Satnam Singh, according to officials. Police responding […]
bronx.com
Kacy Mitchell, 49, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Kacy Mitchell. 1129 Saint Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10472. It was reported to...
bronx.com
NYPD Custodian, Garfield Pratt, 55, Arrested
On Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2306 hours, the following 55-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. NYPD Custodian. Charges:. strangulation. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent...
wabcradio.com
Bronx Apartment Building Residents Being Terrorized by Teens Getting Action
NEW YORK (77WABC) — Residents of a Bronx apartment building say they are being terrorized by a group of young people who’ve overrun their building night after night. The buildings are located at 1294 and 1295 East 169th street in Morrisania. ABC 7 reported that last weekend, an estimated 20 residents were assaulted by 15 to 17-year-olds.
talkofthesound.com
Rental Car Stolen in Florida is Geolocated in Downtown New Rochelle, Arrests Made
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (August 25, 2022) — Enterprise Rent-A-Car Miami asked the New Rochelle to help get one of its cars back on Wednesday afternoon. Why it matters: This is the second high profile of suspects at Huguenot 360 since last summer. Police Narrative:. On August 24th, 2022, at...
Perth Amboy, NJ man served as kingpin of massive drug operation out of the Bronx, NY dealing Heroin
A Perth Amboy man could very well be in prison until 2063 after pleading guilty to serving as the Drug Kingpin of a massive operation dealing heroin, fentanyl, and meth out of the Bronx, New York. The major news in court was announced Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger...
Bloods leader who helped mob scion kill his gangster dad pleads guilty in Bronx murder-for-hire plot
A Bloods leader who helped mob scion Anthony Zottola Sr. whack his own father pleaded guilty Monday to his role in the for-hire Bronx rub-out to avoid spending life in prison. Bushawn Shelton was paid to plan the assassination of Sylvester “Sally Daz” Zottola and the botched hit on the slain Lucchese associate’s other son, Salvatore. Shelton traded coded texts with mobster Anthony Zottola Sr. ...
News 12
NYPD: 13-year-old girl arrested in connection to death of Bronx taxi driver
The NYPD announced Tuesday that a 13-year-old girl has been arrested in connection to the death of a Bronx taxi driver. Video shows a group of five people attacking cab driver Kutin Gyimah after police say they refused to pay for their fare when he drove them to Far Rockaway, Queens.
Brooklyn woman shot 6 times recalled as a ‘decent’ but troubled person: She ‘didn’t deserve this,’ aunt says
A Brooklyn woman shot six times in her building lobby by an unknown assailant was a good person whose life went bad after struggling with mental health issues, a relative said Tuesday. Hope Staton, who had recently reporting three separate assaults from her ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, was found mortally wounded on the entryway floor of her building on Rockaway Parkway near ...
