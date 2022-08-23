Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Review
Athenians dominate Mounties in county boys soccer
The first county chase points of the 2022-23 sports season were on the line Thursday as Crawfordsville and Southmont squared off in boys soccer action. The tone of the game would be set by the host Athenians just mere minutes into the match as just two minutes into the county rivalry Manuel Olvera got CHS on the board. Again just two minutes later Crawfordsville would strike yet again as Ryo Nishina made it 2-0 CHS. The Athenians would go on to score seven goals in the first half and be able to soundly and convincingly defeat their county rival by a final score of 10-0.
Journal Review
Athenians searching for first 2-0 start since 2014
Crawfordsville football was riding high after week one and for good reason. CHS dominated Attica 53-0 as they began the Brad Clark era 1-0. It was the first opening week win for the Athenians since 2015. However that win is in the past and now CHS will look to continue their momentum this evening when they welcome Fountain Central for the Athenians home opener.
Journal Review
8-24 Roundup: Mountie volleyball, tennis and CHS VB all earn wins
Crawfordsville volleyball remained perfect on the season with a 3-0 sweep (25-12, 25-13, 25-13) over Riverton Parke on Tuesday. Macy Bruton, who was named the Max Preps player of the week for her performance last week, led CHS with 25 kills, 10 digs and three aces. Jessica Tribble totaled 37 assists in the CHS win and added two kills and four digs. Hallie Gayler had four kills and three digs, Devan Johnson added seven kills, Elyse Widmer recorded three aces and seven digs, Samantha Rohr four digs, and Halle Elliot rounded out the stat sheet with 17 digs and one assist.
Journal Review
Mounties big second half leads to second SAC win
NEW MARKET - A defensive adjustment at halftime had offensive payoffs in the second half as Southmont’s girls soccer team defeated Lebanon 3-1. After giving up a first-half goal, the Mounties put the next three on the board as they move to 3-1 on the season, and stand at 2-0 in the Sagamore Conference after a win over WeBo last week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Journal Review
Mounties out-last Cougars in five sets
BAINBRIDGE – In an early look at IHSAA Volleyball Class 2A Sectional No. 44, Southmont and North Putnam battled it out over five sets Monday night. After dropping sets two and three, the Mounties buckled down in set four and won a nailbiter it set five to claim a 25-20, 19-25, 22-25, 25-13, 15-13 win.
Journal Review
Mustangs stay perfect with win over Chargers
LINDEN — Fountain Central boys tennis coach Chris Webb was slightly worried about a hangover for his Mustangs as FC took on North Montgomery on Tuesday. Just the night before FC came away with a thrilling 3-2 win over fellow Montgomery County foe Southmont. FC quickly dismissed Webb’s worry and convincingly defeated the Chargers in a 5-0 sweep to remain a perfect 4-0 on the season.
Journal Review
CHS notches second win of season versus Tiger Cubs
GREENCASTLE - Two goals from Patrick Corado was enough Crawfordsville would pick up a 4-1 road victory over Greencastle on Tuesday. The pace of the game started slow as the two undefeated teams tried to figure each other out. The Tiger Cubs had a couple of good chances early but were unable to reach the back of the net.
Journal Review
The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville
I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
RELATED PEOPLE
Journal Review
Eddie R. ‘Ed’ Holt
Eddie R. “Ed” Holt, 68, formerly of Attica and most recently residing in The Lane House, Crawfordsville, passed away at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Franciscan Health Lafayette East. Ed was born Oct. 14, 1953, at Crawfordsville, son the late Lowell and Betty Shubert Holt. He...
Journal Review
Ironman MX events begin Friday
Motocross fans from across the world will be in Crawfordsville this week for the Tucker Freight Lines Ironman National. Local officials, hotels and businesses are ready to welcome the visitors to Montgomery County. The event, which features the top motocross riders in the world, initially came to Ironman Raceway in...
Journal Review
David Ray Clouse
David Ray Clouse, 69, of Crawfordsville passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 19, 1952, at Crawfordsville, to the late Raymond and Louise (Porter) Clouse. David graduated from Fountain Central High School in 1970. He married Kama Webster and they later divorced. He married...
Journal Review
Sandra P. Johnson DeVault
Sandra P. Johnson DeVault, 72, of rural Romney passed away at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in IU Health Arnett Hospital, she had been in failing health. Sandy was born June 4, 1950, at Lafayette, daughter of the late John C. and Allie Virginia Fultz Johnson. On July 31, 1969 she married Thomas L. DeVault on the family farm and he survives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Journal Review
Journal Review
Local Record: Aug. 25, 2022
• Joey Alan Rathbun, 55, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia — 12:30 a.m. • Theft in the 400 block of Sheridan Avenue — 5:47 a.m. • Warrant served in the 400 block of Seminary Street — 9:49 a.m. •...
Journal Review
Morris ‘Rick’ W. Kirts
Morris “Rick” W. Kirts passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. He was born in Lafayette in 1951 to William Morris and Clara Jane (Cronin) Kirts. He was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. He served in the US Army as a member of the Military Police Corps.
Journal Review
Get a ‘Taste’ for a good cause
It is one of the area’s most anticipated annual festivals, but the Taste of Montgomery County also fulfills an important role: the Taste is the largest fundraiser for the General Lew Wallace Study & Museum, located on the grounds in Crawfordsville where Lew Wallace penned his masterwork, Ben-Hur. The 15th annual Taste of Montgomery County will be held noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Journal Review
Tour the Past
BRIDGETON — Take a trip back in time this weekend at Bridgeton, where organizers are planning the Bridgeton Civil War Days. Events will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Visitors can interact with soldiers and civilians of the Civil War and experience life from 1861-1865.
Journal Review
MULTI FAMILY YARD SALE 114 E Green St Waveland Fri, Sat & Sun 8 am - ? …
MULTI FAMILY YARD SALE 114 E Green St Waveland Fri, Sat & Sun 8 am - ? Rain or Shine Clothing - mens L-XL & 32-36 waist, womens L-2X brand name & 8-16 jeans & girls 8-10/12, home decor, electronics, kids toys, kitchenware, twin day bed, dresser w/mirror & more. Too much to list so please stop by & see us! Priced Cheap to Sell!
Journal Review
Full-Time Park Laborer, Part-Time Sunshine Van Drivers
Ads for Crawfordsville Parks & Recreation in Crawfordsville, IN. Aug 23, 2022. Crawfordsville Parks & Recreation Jobs Ads from Journal Review.
Journal Review
Ads for Animal Welfare League of Montgomery County in Crawfordsville, IN
Other Ads from Animal Welfare League of Montgomery County.
Comments / 0