Read full article on original website
Related
wkok.com
Reagan Street to Open Tonight in Sunbury
SUNBURY – Reagan Street in Sunbury is reopening to traffic tonight. PennDOT says the road will reopen at 7 p.m. This comes about a day later than originally scheduled, with city officials saying line painting was delayed due to the rainy weather the last few days. Monday, city and...
Progress made in restoring one of Schuylkill County’s oldest bridges
MOUNT CARBON, Pa. — By this time next year, an old bow-string arch bridge in Mount Carbon could have a new home in St. Clair. Crews plan to take the bridge apart so it can be moved and restored. "It is going to be disassembled, and once it is...
Route 11 closed while firefighters battle blaze in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Route 11 in Cumberland County is closed while firefighters battle a nearby fire. According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the 1000 block of North Second Street in East Pennsboro Township around 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 25 for a report of a fire.
wkok.com
Winfield Railroad Crossing to be Replaced in September
WINFIELD – The railroad crossing along Route 15 at Winfield will be replaced again, but this time, crews say it will be a ‘long-lasting’ fix. The Union County Industrial Railroad and PennDOT announced Tuesday the work will begin September 8 and will be completed September 19. Crews...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
Pennsylvania lawmakers discuss how to pay for fixing, replacing major bridges
Pennsylvania lawmakers are discussing how to cover the cost of fixing and replacing major bridges, now that a tolling plan is off the table. One bridge that is a candidate for replacement is the Interstate 83 South Bridge which connects Cumberland and Dauphin counties. "It's the uniting bridge in our...
wkok.com
Delays Expected in Selinsgrove for Susquehanna University Move-In
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University students will begin moving in later this week and that means some traffic delays in Selinsgrove. SU says move-in will take place this Thursday, and there will be traffic delays on University Avenue and other surrounding streets. Traffic is expected to be most congested during the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Sweltering start to Shamokin school year
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — With warm temperatures outside and no indoor air conditioning, students at Shamokin Area High School in Coal Township were dismissed at noon on Thursday. Students from the nearby elementary school also got an early bus ride home. "It's hot enough to where I can't concentrate," Aiden...
Dry summer not a problem for Williamsport water
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — There is a lot of water in the Mosquito Valley Reservoir — 21 million gallons, to be exact. This is one of two watersheds that belong to the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority. "This is the lower reservoir where all of our sources can come...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whlm.com
Parking Issue Near Rupert Bridge Considered
Bloomsburg officials are considering a parking issue, regarding vehicles on Fort McClure Boulevard. An area used by residents on the Bloomsburg side of the Rupert Covered Bridge does not belong to the town; the few spaces available are owned by the Bloomsburg Fair Association. Officials are looking to convert land the town owns into public parking.
wkok.com
Shamokin Dam High Speed Roof Wreck Driver Released On Bail
MIDDLEBURG – A Selinsgrove woman who is facing numerous charges for crashing her car on top of a Shamokin Dam restaurant has been released from jail after posting bail. According to the Snyder County Prothonotary’s office, 43-year-old Theresa Risso was released from jail Monday. She was arrested March...
State College
Rutter’s Looking to Build Second Centre County Location
Convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is looking to expand its presence in Centre County with a new location in the State College area. The York-based company’s second location in the county would be along Blue Course Drive at the West College Avenue intersection in Ferguson Township, according to a preliminary subdivision plan and discussion at Monday’s township planning commission meeting.
lykensvalley.org
Mt. Carmel – Victoria Theatre Interior
An undated interior view of the Victoria Theatre, Mount Carmel, Northumberland County, Pennsylvania. The theatre was designed by W. H. Lee, Architect, who had offices in Philadelphia and Shamokin. The photo appeared in the “Looking Back” feature of the Pottsville Republican & Herald, April 23, 2006. The caption noted that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkok.com
Pittsburgh Woman Okay After Overturning Twice on I-80
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – A Pittsburgh woman was treated and released from the hospital after she overturned on I-80 last Saturday. Milton state police say injured was 22-year-old Emily Yosi, they say she was taken to Geisinger with suspected serious injuries. A Geisinger spokesperson says Yosi was treated and released the same day.
therecord-online.com
Clinton County hires first county engineer
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners on Thursday hired the county’s first fulltime engineer. Stephen P. Gibson was unanimously approved as the county’s Director of Planning/County Engineer, his pay established at $115,000. All three commissioners were upbeat on establishment of the new position and the...
WNEP-TV 16
Paddling the river | Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — It's the longest river on the entire east coast, and it just so happens to run right through our backyard. We'll head Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to 1989 when Mike Stevens canoed the Susquehanna River.
Shamokin man charged with distribution of fentanyl
Williamsport, Pa. — A Shamokin man was indicted in federal court for allegedly distributing fentanyl on two different occasions in Northumberland County. Eric Clark, 32, distributed the fentanyl on June 1 and Aug. 3, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
Two adults, baby hospitalized after fire in Northumberland County
MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two adults and an infant were taken to the hospital after crews battled a fire early Monday morning in Northumberland County. The fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. on the 100 block of Myrtle Street in Milton. Officials say three people – two adults and a baby – were extracted […]
whlm.com
Truck Damages Hollingshead Bridge; Driver Sought
A hit-and-run accident damaged an historic landmark in Columbia County Tuesday. Authorities say the driver of a box truck approaching the Hollingshead Covered Bridge over Catawissa Creek disregarded the clearance sign of eight feet, three inches and proceeded to tear out all eleven crossbeams before passing through. The truck was seen heading south on Old Reading Road. The bridge, which was first erected in 1851 has been closed to traffic until further notice.
Gun, marijuana located after police stop vehicle for running a stop sign
Williamsport, Pa. — A 21-year-old man was caught with a loaded 9 mm handgun during a traffic stop by State Police in Williamsport. Rocellus Zimear Carter refused to provide the gun owner’s name when he spoke to police during the traffic stop on Aug. 11. Carter did admit to having a small amount of marijuana, Corporal Tyler Morse wrote. The Stoeger STR9 handgun was removed from a Nike satchel Morse...
WFMZ-TV Online
Body recovered from Schuylkill River near Douglassville
UNION TWP., Pa. — Authorities in Berks County have a mystery on their hands after the discovery of a body in the Schuylkill River in Union Township. Search crews with Boyertown-based Keystone Water Rescue recovered the unidentified body around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, about 16 hours after someone first reported it being there.
Comments / 1