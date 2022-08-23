Read full article on original website
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
Houston Approves $18 Million to Build More Affordable HousingTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
uhcougars.com
Houston Mourns Passing of Kaila Chizer
HOUSTON – The University of Houston and Houston Athletics are mourning the loss of Kaila Chizer, a two-time Houston graduate, former student-athlete and Women's Basketball Director of Operations, who unexpectedly passed away Tuesday. Chizer, 26, graduated with a degree in education from Houston in 2018 and earned her master's...
Texans cap perfect preseason with 17-0 blanking of 49ers
HOUSTON — Davis Mills threw a touchdown pass to Chris Moore to help the Houston Texans beat the San Francisco 49ers 17-0 on Thursday night in the preseason finale for both teams. Mills was 6 for 10 for 58 yards with an interception. He played the entire first half...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX
Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Opening First Texas Restaurant in Houston
Texas Restaurant, Convenience Store and Gas Station Owner/Operator Group Inks First Lease in the Lone Star State. August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Big Chicken is breaking ground in Houston with its first signed lease in a major multi-unit deal. Part of a 50-unit agreement across the state’s...
'I can now die a happy man' | Veteran to throw first pitch at Astros game on Sunday
HOUSTON — A Houston army veteran will get to live out his dream when he throws the first pitch at Sunday's Astros game against the Orioles. Jodie Revils is a die-hard Astros fan and Army veteran that never misses a game on TV, but after being diagnosed with PTSD from his service, he never felt as though he could go to a game in person.
realtynewsreport.com
Queen of the High-Rise, Edith Personette, Passes Away
HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Edith Trimble Personette brought cachet and class to condo living in Houston in the early 1980s. “Before that, Houstonians were content to live on the ground,” recalls Broker Associate Rosie Meyers with Douglas Elliman. “Edith presented the numbers and showed them that living in a high-rise would actually cost less than paying a gardener, the man who caulked the windows, a pool cleaning company, a roofer and a lawn man. She singlehandedly created the high-rise mystique.”
Click2Houston.com
VYPE COVER STORY: Lagway, Mettauer could be H-Town’s next big-time QB combo
WITH THE EMERGENCE OF THE WOODLANDS’ MABREY METTAUER AND WILLIS’ DEREK LAGWAY AS TOP 10 NATIONAL QUARTERBACK RECRUITS FOR THE CLASS OF 2024, IT BEGS THE QUESTION… COULD THE CIT Y OF HOUSTON BE THE HOME OF TWO OF THE BIGGEST SIGNAL-CALLING PROSPECTS, EVER?. Not to mention...
Click2Houston.com
🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
Best Areas Of Houston, Texas To Buy A House
Houston is a large and diverse place -- and it's growing fast. Here are all the best places to buy a house in the city, no matter your budget or stage in life.
fox26houston.com
Great-grandmother in Houston struggling in home damaged by Hurricane Harvey 5 years ago
HOUSTON - Five years after Hurricane Harvey, some people in Houston are still struggling to rebuild. On Wednesday, we met 78-year-old Dorothy Diggs at her home off Bay Cedar Drive. Diggs has lived there for about 35 years and says Harvey destroyed everything. "Water was in here too," said Diggs....
Metchie spotted at Texans practice for first time since cancer diagnosis
HOUSTON — Tuesday was a welcomed sight at practice for the Houston Texans as rookie wide receiver John Metchie III was spotted for the first time since his cancer diagnosis. Editorial note: The above video is from Metchie's initial diagnosis. Metchie, who was seen wearing a green hoodie while...
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, Texas
In 2017, Jared Chavis completed 10 months in the Air Force and moved to Houston, Texas from Franklin, Louisiana. The 19-year-old new father was enrolled in online college courses in information technology, and he was employed as a satellite dish installation tech.
Texas youth baseball coach aggressively bumps into kids on handshake line (VIDEO)
A youth baseball coach in Texas was reportedly removed from his position last month after a repulsive display of poor sportsmanship was captured on video. Kenneth Wendt, a local police officer and volunteer coach, was shown on camera physically initiating contact with youngsters from the opposing team of nine-year-olds. Wendt,...
HIDDEN GEM: ROCO on the Go
HOUSTON — Music can help us focus. It can help us connect. It can help us experience. That makes it a powerful tool in the right hands. "We place-make with music," said Alecia Lawyer, founder, artistic director and oboist of ROCO, a professional, 40-piece chamber orchestra based in Houston. "We have recorded all of our music all of these years for 17 seasons to be able to leave up our music for free listening."
papercitymag.com
Shelby Hodge’s 12 Most Essential Fall Parties Revealed in a Buzzing Houston Night
Shelby Hodge, Shafik Rifaat, Steak 48 chief brand officer Oliver Badgio at the fall social season launch party at the River Oaks District steakhouse. (Photo by Johnny Than) There was a palpable buzz on the second floor of Steak 48 as close to 200 cognoscenti gathered to celebrate Houston’s fast approaching charitable social season. It was a select group representing a dozen nonprofits whose upcoming special events are featured in this scribe’s list of The Most Essential Fall Fundraisers.
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in SW Houston identified
Kaila Chizer, the Women's Basketball Director of Operations at UH was found unresponsive inside her car with no signs of trauma on Tuesday.
Click2Houston.com
Panthers On The Prowl Once Again In 2022
IT CAN BE ARGUED THAT RIDGE POINT IS THE CREAM OF THE CLASS 6A CROP WHEN IT COMES TO GREATER HOUSTON VOLLEYBALL THESE DAYS. The Panthers have made the State Tournament three of the last four seasons. Since 2017, they have an overall record of 174-40, a winning percentage of 81.3 and have won four District Championships via a 69-1 record.
Games across Texas: Where to see top prospects face off in Week 1 of the season
The Texas high school football season is back. After an offseason that lasted seemingly forever, the year begins this weekend with games from Thursday to Saturday. Many of the teams will play well into December with the state championships not long before Christmas. And they want as much tuneup for long postseason runs as possible.
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Signs Lease in Houston
Big Chicken, the star-powered chicken concept founded by legendary basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, is breaking ground in Houston with its first signed lease in a major multi-unit deal. Part of a 50-unit agreement across the state’s four largest metro areas – Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin...
cw39.com
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don’t care, we’re going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas. When you’ve claimed to be the best of...
