Houston, TX

uhcougars.com

Houston Mourns Passing of Kaila Chizer

HOUSTON – The University of Houston and Houston Athletics are mourning the loss of Kaila Chizer, a two-time Houston graduate, former student-athlete and Women's Basketball Director of Operations, who unexpectedly passed away Tuesday. Chizer, 26, graduated with a degree in education from Houston in 2018 and earned her master's...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Texans cap perfect preseason with 17-0 blanking of 49ers

HOUSTON — Davis Mills threw a touchdown pass to Chris Moore to help the Houston Texans beat the San Francisco 49ers 17-0 on Thursday night in the preseason finale for both teams. Mills was 6 for 10 for 58 yards with an interception. He played the entire first half...
HOUSTON, TX
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX

Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Queen of the High-Rise, Edith Personette, Passes Away

HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Edith Trimble Personette brought cachet and class to condo living in Houston in the early 1980s. “Before that, Houstonians were content to live on the ground,” recalls Broker Associate Rosie Meyers with Douglas Elliman. “Edith presented the numbers and showed them that living in a high-rise would actually cost less than paying a gardener, the man who caulked the windows, a pool cleaning company, a roofer and a lawn man. She singlehandedly created the high-rise mystique.”
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: ROCO on the Go

HOUSTON — Music can help us focus. It can help us connect. It can help us experience. That makes it a powerful tool in the right hands. "We place-make with music," said Alecia Lawyer, founder, artistic director and oboist of ROCO, a professional, 40-piece chamber orchestra based in Houston. "We have recorded all of our music all of these years for 17 seasons to be able to leave up our music for free listening."
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Shelby Hodge’s 12 Most Essential Fall Parties Revealed in a Buzzing Houston Night

Shelby Hodge, Shafik Rifaat, Steak 48 chief brand officer Oliver Badgio at the fall social season launch party at the River Oaks District steakhouse. (Photo by Johnny Than) There was a palpable buzz on the second floor of Steak 48 as close to 200 cognoscenti gathered to celebrate Houston’s fast approaching charitable social season. It was a select group representing a dozen nonprofits whose upcoming special events are featured in this scribe’s list of The Most Essential Fall Fundraisers.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Panthers On The Prowl Once Again In 2022

IT CAN BE ARGUED THAT RIDGE POINT IS THE CREAM OF THE CLASS 6A CROP WHEN IT COMES TO GREATER HOUSTON VOLLEYBALL THESE DAYS. The Panthers have made the State Tournament three of the last four seasons. Since 2017, they have an overall record of 174-40, a winning percentage of 81.3 and have won four District Championships via a 69-1 record.
HOUSTON, TX
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Signs Lease in Houston

Big Chicken, the star-powered chicken concept founded by legendary basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, is breaking ground in Houston with its first signed lease in a major multi-unit deal. Part of a 50-unit agreement across the state’s four largest metro areas – Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin...
HOUSTON, TX
