Houston, TX

NBC Bay Area

Five 49ers to Watch Vs. Texans in Final 2022 NFL Preseason Game

Five 49ers to watch in final 2022 preseason game vs. Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers head into their final preseason matchup on Thursday night with most of the team’s starters slated to see some playing time against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. It is...
KHOU

UH women's basketball director Kaila Chizer dies at 26

HOUSTON — The University of Houston is mourning the sudden loss of one of its own. Women's Basketball Director of Operations Kaila Chizer died Tuesday, UH announced. She was 26. UH said Chizer's passing was unexpected. Chizer was from Pearland, where she played basketball. She started her college career...
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX

Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
realtynewsreport.com

Queen of the High-Rise, Edith Personette, Passes Away

HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Edith Trimble Personette brought cachet and class to condo living in Houston in the early 1980s. “Before that, Houstonians were content to live on the ground,” recalls Broker Associate Rosie Meyers with Douglas Elliman. “Edith presented the numbers and showed them that living in a high-rise would actually cost less than paying a gardener, the man who caulked the windows, a pool cleaning company, a roofer and a lawn man. She singlehandedly created the high-rise mystique.”
Click2Houston.com

Panthers On The Prowl Once Again In 2022

IT CAN BE ARGUED THAT RIDGE POINT IS THE CREAM OF THE CLASS 6A CROP WHEN IT COMES TO GREATER HOUSTON VOLLEYBALL THESE DAYS. The Panthers have made the State Tournament three of the last four seasons. Since 2017, they have an overall record of 174-40, a winning percentage of 81.3 and have won four District Championships via a 69-1 record.
nomadlawyer.org

Houston : 7 Most Visited Places In Houston, Texas

When planning a trip to Houston, Texas, you have a lot to choose from. The city offers a wide variety of attractions, from museums to outdoor activities. If you are a sports fanatic, you can check out the Astrodome, which is scheduled to reopen in the future. There are also many outdoor activities in Houston, such as bayou side hikes and food crawls in Asiatown. You can also take a music or art tour through Downtown Houston.
Click2Houston.com

🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Signs Lease in Houston

Big Chicken, the star-powered chicken concept founded by legendary basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, is breaking ground in Houston with its first signed lease in a major multi-unit deal. Part of a 50-unit agreement across the state’s four largest metro areas – Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin...
High school football forecast: North Shore vs. The Woodlands

HOUSTON (CW39) — Showers and storms along the coast this morning, but all is dry on the turf. A big game takes place Thursday at 7 p.m., Galena Park ISD Stadium. The preview: The Woodlands and North Shore are top-rated programs. The North Shore Mustangs are the No. 2-ranked team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press 6A preseason rankings, while The Woodlands Highlanders are ranked No. 18.
KIAH

Coming in Hot! Texas-based hot chicken hotspot opens 2 new locations

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Named one of the “Top 100 Restaurants in Texas” by Yelp, The Cookshack is known for its hot chicken, available in five different levels of heat varying from “Not Hot” to “AMF” (Adios My Friend). The Cookshack co-founder and CEO Mark Rogers joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe LIVE in studio to […]
realtynewsreport.com

The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
HOUSTON, TX

