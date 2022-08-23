Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
NBC Bay Area
Five 49ers to Watch Vs. Texans in Final 2022 NFL Preseason Game
Five 49ers to watch in final 2022 preseason game vs. Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers head into their final preseason matchup on Thursday night with most of the team’s starters slated to see some playing time against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. It is...
Click2Houston.com
VYPE COVER STORY: Lagway, Mettauer could be H-Town’s next big-time QB combo
WITH THE EMERGENCE OF THE WOODLANDS’ MABREY METTAUER AND WILLIS’ DEREK LAGWAY AS TOP 10 NATIONAL QUARTERBACK RECRUITS FOR THE CLASS OF 2024, IT BEGS THE QUESTION… COULD THE CIT Y OF HOUSTON BE THE HOME OF TWO OF THE BIGGEST SIGNAL-CALLING PROSPECTS, EVER?. Not to mention...
UH women's basketball director Kaila Chizer dies at 26
HOUSTON — The University of Houston is mourning the sudden loss of one of its own. Women's Basketball Director of Operations Kaila Chizer died Tuesday, UH announced. She was 26. UH said Chizer's passing was unexpected. Chizer was from Pearland, where she played basketball. She started her college career...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX
Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
'I can now die a happy man' | Veteran to throw first pitch at Astros game on Sunday
HOUSTON — A Houston army veteran will get to live out his dream when he throws the first pitch at Sunday's Astros game against the Orioles. Jodie Revils is a die-hard Astros fan and Army veteran that never misses a game on TV, but after being diagnosed with PTSD from his service, he never felt as though he could go to a game in person.
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Opening First Texas Restaurant in Houston
Texas Restaurant, Convenience Store and Gas Station Owner/Operator Group Inks First Lease in the Lone Star State. August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Big Chicken is breaking ground in Houston with its first signed lease in a major multi-unit deal. Part of a 50-unit agreement across the state’s...
realtynewsreport.com
Queen of the High-Rise, Edith Personette, Passes Away
HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Edith Trimble Personette brought cachet and class to condo living in Houston in the early 1980s. “Before that, Houstonians were content to live on the ground,” recalls Broker Associate Rosie Meyers with Douglas Elliman. “Edith presented the numbers and showed them that living in a high-rise would actually cost less than paying a gardener, the man who caulked the windows, a pool cleaning company, a roofer and a lawn man. She singlehandedly created the high-rise mystique.”
Click2Houston.com
1950 Little League World Series champ from Houston cheering on Pearland All Stars in Williamsport
As Pearland Little League won its fourth game at the Little League World Series on Wednesday night, a man from the Houston area who’s won it all was there to cheer them on. Bill Martin played on the Houston Little League team that won the World Series in 1950, which was his first trip to Williamsport.
Best Areas Of Houston, Texas To Buy A House
Houston is a large and diverse place -- and it's growing fast. Here are all the best places to buy a house in the city, no matter your budget or stage in life.
Click2Houston.com
Panthers On The Prowl Once Again In 2022
IT CAN BE ARGUED THAT RIDGE POINT IS THE CREAM OF THE CLASS 6A CROP WHEN IT COMES TO GREATER HOUSTON VOLLEYBALL THESE DAYS. The Panthers have made the State Tournament three of the last four seasons. Since 2017, they have an overall record of 174-40, a winning percentage of 81.3 and have won four District Championships via a 69-1 record.
nomadlawyer.org
Houston : 7 Most Visited Places In Houston, Texas
When planning a trip to Houston, Texas, you have a lot to choose from. The city offers a wide variety of attractions, from museums to outdoor activities. If you are a sports fanatic, you can check out the Astrodome, which is scheduled to reopen in the future. There are also many outdoor activities in Houston, such as bayou side hikes and food crawls in Asiatown. You can also take a music or art tour through Downtown Houston.
Games across Texas: Where to see top prospects face off in Week 1 of the season
The Texas high school football season is back. After an offseason that lasted seemingly forever, the year begins this weekend with games from Thursday to Saturday. Many of the teams will play well into December with the state championships not long before Christmas. And they want as much tuneup for long postseason runs as possible.
fox26houston.com
Great-grandmother in Houston struggling in home damaged by Hurricane Harvey 5 years ago
HOUSTON - Five years after Hurricane Harvey, some people in Houston are still struggling to rebuild. On Wednesday, we met 78-year-old Dorothy Diggs at her home off Bay Cedar Drive. Diggs has lived there for about 35 years and says Harvey destroyed everything. "Water was in here too," said Diggs....
Texas youth baseball coach aggressively bumps into kids on handshake line (VIDEO)
A youth baseball coach in Texas was reportedly removed from his position last month after a repulsive display of poor sportsmanship was captured on video. Kenneth Wendt, a local police officer and volunteer coach, was shown on camera physically initiating contact with youngsters from the opposing team of nine-year-olds. Wendt,...
Click2Houston.com
🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Signs Lease in Houston
Big Chicken, the star-powered chicken concept founded by legendary basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, is breaking ground in Houston with its first signed lease in a major multi-unit deal. Part of a 50-unit agreement across the state’s four largest metro areas – Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin...
cw39.com
High school football forecast: North Shore vs. The Woodlands
HOUSTON (CW39) — Showers and storms along the coast this morning, but all is dry on the turf. A big game takes place Thursday at 7 p.m., Galena Park ISD Stadium. The preview: The Woodlands and North Shore are top-rated programs. The North Shore Mustangs are the No. 2-ranked team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press 6A preseason rankings, while The Woodlands Highlanders are ranked No. 18.
Coming in Hot! Texas-based hot chicken hotspot opens 2 new locations
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Named one of the “Top 100 Restaurants in Texas” by Yelp, The Cookshack is known for its hot chicken, available in five different levels of heat varying from “Not Hot” to “AMF” (Adios My Friend). The Cookshack co-founder and CEO Mark Rogers joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe LIVE in studio to […]
cw39.com
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don’t care, we’re going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas. When you’ve claimed to be the best of...
realtynewsreport.com
The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
