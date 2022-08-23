Read full article on original website
XRP achieves a new milestone, beats even BTC and ETH in…
XRP’s performance in the last few weeks has been quite stagnant as it showed a negative 7.71% seven-day growth. After touching the 0.3878 mark on 17 August, the token gained a southbound momentum and fell to $0.3447 on 20 August. At the time of writing, XRP was trading at $0.3451 with a market capitalization of $17,194,718,951.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Ahead Of Powell's Speech; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower on Friday, falling below the $21,500 level. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded losses, trading below the $1,700 level this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded lower this morning. Theta Fuel...
What Dogecoin investors can expect after this proposal goes live
All may have now been confirmed that another top crypto head—Vitalik Buterin is a supporter of the Dogecoin [DOGE] ecosystem. Of course, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk has been a vocal supporter of the meme token. However, a new development on the DOGE chain seems to have been responsible for the recent addition.
Bitcoin Cash is up by 20% from its low on 19 August, thanks to…
Bitcoin Cash [BCH] has turned out to be one of the best cryptocurrencies that one could have bought during the weekend. Last week’s crash triggered a sell-off across the crypto spectrum. Most of the top cryptocurrencies have struggled to recover due to fears of more downside. However, BCH has...
Ethereum whales reignite Shiba Inu [SHIB] interest- Decoding details
Ethereum [ETH] whales seem to have turned the tables on their previous action to leave Shiba Inu [SHIB] out of their top holdings. Recollect that these whales had exited a three-figure million dollar SHIB holdings. Now, SHIB is back as a matter of interest. WhaleStats says the top 100 ETH...
Bitcoin’s deep-pocketed investors are doing this but should you
Bitcoin just entered the sixth day of relatively low activity while hovering within a 9-week ascending support line. Its current performance underscores the increased state of uncertainty especially after the bearish performance it delivered last week. In most cases, the smart money makes moves while the retail market waits for...
Ethereum Classic [ETC] defies 51% approaching danger, here’s how
Ethereum Classic [ETC] risks 51% Proof-of-Work (PoW) finality fraud. This was the current state of ETC as per a recent risk evaluation of its ecosystem. However, this danger did not just spring up as it was a possible outcome of the ETC network as the Ethereum [ETH] Merge draws closer.
BTC posted third week of outflows- What could it mean for investors
The collapse of Terra [LUNA] foisted upon the general cryptocurrency market ‘extreme market conditions’ that have forced many major crypto lenders to declare bankruptcy. Furthermore, the past few months have been marked by the suspension of withdrawals and deposits across several cryptocurrency exchanges, with some permanently put out of business.
Is Tron outcompeting BTC, ETH? The answer might startle you
In a recent tweet, the official Twitter account of TronDao informed how they outcompeted major cryptocurrencies. TronDao was ranked number one for the total number of active addresses compared to BTC, ETH, and XRP. One of the reasons why the crypto community has been using Tron for a lot of...
Bitcoin’s thorough on-chain analysis to help you sail through ennui
Bitcoin [BTC] is in the news, and things seemed to have gone awry once again. Following a momentary rally in July, BTC witnessed a decline in network activity that has culminated in a series of sell-offs in the last 22 days, as per Glassnode’s report. When Bitcoin [BTC] registered...
Au Revoir Ethereum, Chiliz [CHZ] has relied enough on you
Many cryptocurrencies, on multiple occasions, have followed Bitcoin [BTC] where price plunges are concerned. It was almost the same between 17 August and 18 August when the latest capitulation happened as BTC fell from $24,000. Chiliz [CHZ], the social engagement fan token, did accompany Bitcoin in the fall. However, the...
BAYC, CryptoPunks holders might not be elated to read this NFT report
Ethereum [ETH]-based NFT collection, Azuki was the subject of a 311% increase in sales volume over the last 24 hours. According to CryptoSlam, about $703,760 exchanged hands between buyers and sellers within the aforementioned period. Interestingly, Azuki was not the only collection involved, as one Solana [SOL] NFT collection joined the party.
Dogecoin, Ethereum, XLM Price Analysis: 23 August
While the broader market is still stuck in a slump, the global cryptocurrency market cap, at press time, was above the $1 trillion mark with a 0.64% decline over the last day. Bitcoin’s price dipped by 10.52% over the last seven days as the world’s most popular cryptocurrency was trading at $21,426 during press time.
Polkadot: New deployment activated; what spot does it leave DOT at
Having several parachains that support its decentralized web objectives has been one reason Polkadot [DOT] has stayed relevant in the crypto ecosystem. In fact, its growing ecosystem has left the comfort of its network to contribute to new blockchain development. While many may have considered the Polkadot architecture limited, the...
Seedify announces cross-chain integrations with the Ethereum network to boost growth
The long-awaited Ethereum merge (software update) will most likely occur in September this year, this will be the largest fundamental shift in the history of crypto. The network has suffered an immense increase in traffic and uncontrolled spikes in gas fees (transaction fees). The merge will ultimately alleviate these bottlenecks, making the network even more secure and less energy-intensive by switching from the Proof-of-Work to the Proof-of-Stake framework.
390M Shiba Inu [SHIB] removed but ‘all is well’ might not hold water
Shiba Inu [SHIB], the renowned ‘meme-token’ has witnessed significant support from all over the crypto community. Owing to this, various dominant buyers have flocked in to buy the token. And, SHIB’s burning mechanism continues to impress them. Keep burning. Binance, the largest crypto exchange continues to show...
Ethereum overtakes reigning champion Cardano in terms of…
The developers of a blockchain network play a critical role in the growth and expansion of the network. From designing and maintaining the architecture to building smart contracts — developers do it all. And, in light of recent developments, Ethereum [ETH] has come out on top to have the maximum developer activity.
Assessing if Solana holders are struggling to stay profitable
Bitcoin [BTC] is not the only cryptocurrency that has taken a hit in the past few days. Altcoin, Solana [SOL] too hopped on the same bandwagon of plummeting prices. Down by a massive 20% in the last seven days, the price of SOL stood at $34.96, on 23 August, at the time of writing.
Russian rouble opens flat, sticks to 60-mark against U.S. dollar
Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened flat in trading on Friday as month-end tax payments by exporters helped keep the currency hovering around the benchmark 60-level against the U.S. dollar.
Five years from now, where will the NFT market really be?
A study by the UK-based market research firm Juniper Research recently analyzed the trajectory of the non-fungible token (NFT) market over the next five years. It has predicted that the number of global NFT transactions will hit the 40 million-mark by 2027. In fact, in a recently published whitepaper titled...
