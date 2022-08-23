The long-awaited Ethereum merge (software update) will most likely occur in September this year, this will be the largest fundamental shift in the history of crypto. The network has suffered an immense increase in traffic and uncontrolled spikes in gas fees (transaction fees). The merge will ultimately alleviate these bottlenecks, making the network even more secure and less energy-intensive by switching from the Proof-of-Work to the Proof-of-Stake framework.

