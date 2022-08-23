ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside man arrested for attempting to sexually assault student in elementary school restroom

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Riverside police arrested a registered sex offender for attempting to sexually assault a girl inside of her elementary school's restroom.

"It's so hard to even break it to your children and have to tell them what happened," said mother Deepika Sherma.

According to the Riverside Police Department, on Friday at about 12:30 p.m. 32-year-old Logan Nighswonger made his way into a girls' restroom at McAuliffe Elementary School where he reportedly tried to sexually assault a young girl, who was younger than 10 years old.

A campus supervisor followed Nighswonger after he saw him exit the girls' restroom and heard a girl crying inside. Nighswonger got away from the supervisor after he jumped a few fences and drove off in his vehicle.

Riverside police were able to track down Nighswonger after the campus supervisor was able to provide a detailed description of the vehicle.

Nightswonger was arrested and booked for attempted sex acts with a child under the age of 10 and being a registered sex offender on school grounds. He is being held without bail.

"We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for their swift action in apprehending and removing this threat to our society," Alvord Unified School District Superintendent Allan Mucerino said in a statement. "Children should never experience a situation such as this and it deeply saddens me that this incident occurred."

Sandra Kirian
3d ago

How The HELL In This Day And Age Did this CREEP Even Get Inside The School, Let Alone Inside A Girls Restroom 😳😳😳??? I’m definitely seeing A Lawsuit, and this one I’m 1000% Behind!!!

