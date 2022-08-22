Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Global Ship Lease (GSL)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also,...
NASDAQ
Can Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this shipping company reflects growing...
NASDAQ
Will Chubb (CB) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Chubb (CB) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
NASDAQ
Will ViaSat (VSAT) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
ViaSat (VSAT) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this provider of satellite and wireless...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Will Energy Recovery (ERII) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Energy Recovery (ERII) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this maker of energy recovery...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Why Catalyst (CPRX) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
NASDAQ
21Vianet (VNET) Moves 5.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
21Vianet (VNET) shares ended the last trading session 5.4% higher at $5.06. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.7% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing in share price is attributed to...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StarTek SRT: This company which is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
Why Nerdy Stock Was on Fire This Week
Online education services provider Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) was providing a handy tutorial on how to boost a stock's price this week. A big buy from an important executive propelled the company's shares higher; they were up almost 34% week to date as of early Friday morning according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Aug 26, 2022
Wall Street closed sharply higher on Thursday, led by a rally in tech stocks. Yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury Note declined, rendering a rally in large-cap growth stocks. Investors eagerly await Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech slated for Friday to get a hang of what is in store. All the three major stock indexes ended in the green.
NASDAQ
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Consumer Staples Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what...
NASDAQ
Why Chindata Stock Topped the Market on Thursday
China-based specialty tech company Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ: CD) did better than many of its American counterparts on Friday. The data center operator's shares rose by over 2% to eclipse the gain of the S&P 500 index, thanks to an estimates-beating quarter it reported that morning. So what. Chindata published...
NASDAQ
Is Twilio Stock a Buy Despite Falling 83%?
Shareholders in cloud-based communications management platform Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) have had it tough over the past 18 months with share prices down about 83% from highs set in February 2021. The company went public six years ago but is still burning cash, and Wall Street appears to be tired of waiting for profits.
NASDAQ
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $47.76, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.12%...
NASDAQ
How The Pieces Add Up: IWO Headed For $305
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWO), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $304.89 per unit.
NASDAQ
GameStop (GME) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
GameStop (GME) closed at $31.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the video game...
NASDAQ
Crown Castle (CCI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $177.42, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
1 Large-Cap Stock With 10-Bagger Potential
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is often referred to as the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) of Latin America because of its leading e-commerce market share in countries like Argentina and Brazil. But it's so much more than that. In addition to its e-commerce marketplace, MercadoLibre has a massive payment processing business called Mercado Pago, a logistics platform called Mercado Envios, and a lending division known as Mercado Credito.
NASDAQ
Digital Ad Stocks Continue To Underperform. Time To Buy?
Our theme of Ad Tech Stocks – which includes Internet platforms and ad technology players – has had a tough year declining by around 40% year-to-date, compared to the Nasdaq-100, which remains down by roughly 22% over the same period. While tech stocks, in general, have seen a sell-off, as investors moved out of high-multiple growth stocks and pandemic winners due to surging inflation and rising rates, there are some specific factors that have hit digital advertising stocks, as well. Firstly, there are concerns about the U.S. economy, with GDP contracting over the last two quarters, forcing companies to revisit their advertising budgets. Q2 earnings from advertising players including Meta, the parent of Facebook, Roku, and Snap have also been disappointing with revenue growth falling short of estimates and this has also weighed on the sector in recent weeks. Meta, for instance, saw its first-ever year-over-year revenue decline, as sales fell 1%. Separately, there are lingering issues from mobile device behemoth Apple’s changes to its iOS operating system that prevent advertisers from tracking iPhone users without their consent. The move hurts the ad targeting abilities and revenue growth rates for many digital advertising players.
NASDAQ
Discover (DFS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Discover (DFS) closed at $106.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the credit...
Comments / 0