Twin Falls County, ID

School is back in full swing, but the summer heat remains. It makes for getting out on weekends a little warm, but still nice enough to get outside and attend any events, go kayaking, fishing, or camping while it still lasts. Labor Day is over a week away, and many may be resting this weekend to prepare for one final summer blowout weekend, but why wait and let the weather go to waste? There are events taking place this weekend to get you out of the house and have some fun. Here are the events taking place around Twin Falls this weekend, and even one in Boise.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Summer has ended and school is back in session. Many of us are done traveling for a while, college students are back at CSI, and routines are back in full swing. With college back in as well, many of those college students are looking for jobs for the semester and school year, and a job that many of them will pick up is a door-to-door solicitor. Yes, people go door to door year around, but it does seem to be more common when school is in session. They have already begun, and some have made their presence felt. There are a few things to keep in mind when dealing with these door-to-door solicitors this year.
TWIN FALLS, ID
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A business in Twin Falls is promising to take people on the ride of their life, and Twin Falls is one of a few places, maybe in the world, where the owner can offer the experience. "It is the king of all adrenaline rushes. You...
TWIN FALLS, ID
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers continue work to keep large game animals like elk away from farm fields in the Magic Valley region. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said conservation officers have been working through the summer on depredation operations in Elmore, Jerome, Blaine and Lincoln counties to keep animals like elk and deer from damaging crops. Most of the damage has been to corn crops this year, "As in years past, the most common request for assistance from landowners involves elk moving onto their cultivated fields at night, which limits Fish and Game’s options to reduce damages. Elk in standing corn are an extremely challenging situation for wildlife managers given elk rarely leave standing corn and only during nighttime hours," said the agency." Other efforts to keep deer from grape crops have been scaled back because of the success of hazing and selective herd removal. The agency said it continues to use lethal methods when necessary and have issued a very limited number of kill permits to some landowners. Biologists expect to see crop depredation continue for several more weeks until harvest begins.
IDAHO STATE
Families can meet up in the South Hills with their OHV and ride a 20-mile trail with some of your favorite local law enforcement. Everyone needs to meet at Diamondfield Jack parking lot at 10 am on Saturday, August 27th. The 20-mile trail ride will circle around the area and you will return to Diamondfield Jack around lunchtime. There will be lunch provided and door prizes.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
When somebody moves to Twin Falls, there are a lot of adjustments to be made, especially if they have moved from the coast, a big city, or out of state. There are a few things that take some adjusting to get used to. The number one thing everyone comments on, including the locals, is that Twin Falls has some very distinct smells that burn the nostrils. It doesn't take long to figure out what some of them are and where they are coming from. They are a common topic that gets brought up, but nobody ever talks about the other senses. The smells are the most obvious, but some sounds take some adjusting as well, and after a while, you tune out because they become a part of everyday life, but to a visitor or newcomer, they may take time to get used to.
TWIN FALLS, ID
There are a lot of ways that you can spend your money in the Magic Valley. As a father, the majority of mine goes to feeding my many children and making sure they have a house to live in. Maybe one day I’ll have extra cash and can think about buying something unnecessary and ridiculously expensive, like this most expensive car ever listed on the Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace.
TWIN FALLS, ID
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We all have our hobbies, but two women from the Wood River Valley have turned their hobby into a regional business. In this week's Behind the Business, we take a look at Shaw Sisters Creations, and how they took their love of knitting, and a little inspiration from their grandmother, to get to where they are today.
TWIN FALLS, ID
What would you do? What would you do if you are running late to work, an appointment, to meet a friend or a movie and you find yourself rushing until you realize you have a police officer in front of you? You know what your foot says, you know what your heartbeat says, but does your brain agree or disagree? It is an unfortunate situation, but it is likely to happen more than once in life. When you are in a rush is when you seem to get stuck behind slow cars, a wreck, construction, or this situation happens. What do you do when you need to get somewhere and the law is standing in your way?
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls, ID
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho.

