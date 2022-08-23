Read full article on original website
5 Events Happening in the Magic Valley and Boise this Coming Weekend
School is back in full swing, but the summer heat remains. It makes for getting out on weekends a little warm, but still nice enough to get outside and attend any events, go kayaking, fishing, or camping while it still lasts. Labor Day is over a week away, and many may be resting this weekend to prepare for one final summer blowout weekend, but why wait and let the weather go to waste? There are events taking place this weekend to get you out of the house and have some fun. Here are the events taking place around Twin Falls this weekend, and even one in Boise.
Is People Watching The Best Thing About The Twin Falls Co. Fair?
The fair is coming! The Twin Falls County Fair is less than a week from kicking off at the fairgrounds in Filer, and despite all the rides, live entertainment, animals, and the rodeo, the best thing about going might just be watching your fellow Idahoans in various states of mind.
5 Of The Best Places To Catch Live Music In Twin Falls
The live music scene is pretty hopping around Twin Falls. There is always something going on and we are so here for it. If you are looking for fun places to find live music and a great environment, you have to check these places out. Copper Alibi. Copper Alibi is...
A Quartz Hotspot And Ghost Town Await North Of Twin Falls ID
If you're looking for a southern Idaho road trip that offers history, a bit of ghostly charm, and the opportunity to unearth some gorgeous stones, you need not travel any further than 190 miles north of Twin Falls. I've put a lot of miles on the old odometer throughout southern...
Why to Beware of Solicitors in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Summer has ended and school is back in session. Many of us are done traveling for a while, college students are back at CSI, and routines are back in full swing. With college back in as well, many of those college students are looking for jobs for the semester and school year, and a job that many of them will pick up is a door-to-door solicitor. Yes, people go door to door year around, but it does seem to be more common when school is in session. They have already begun, and some have made their presence felt. There are a few things to keep in mind when dealing with these door-to-door solicitors this year.
Music And BINGO Combined For Night Of Fun At Twin Falls First Food Hall
Get ready for Music Bingo! Yes, it is as cool as it sounds. And you can bring the entire family, or have a fun night out challenging your friends. 2nd South Market is the place to be!. Music BINGO At 2nd South Market. Music BINGO is a combination of music...
Ride ATVs And Hunt For Jasper 13 Miles North Of Twin Falls ID
If spending an afternoon riding all-terrain vehicles and searching for beautiful stones such as Jasper sounds like a good time, those in Twin Falls only have to travel 20-minutes to take part in both of these incredibly fun hobbies. Rockhounding is a hobby enjoyed by many in my family. My...
Remember When Ghost Adventures Passed Through Twin Falls ID?
New episodes of the popular paranormal reality series Ghost Adventures are scheduled to be released for streaming in just a few days. Many Magic Valley fans might recall when the investigation team drove through Twin Falls on their way to investigate a Gooding location a couple of years back. Ghost...
See the Pistols, Ponies, and Pistons Show For Free in Twin Falls
This might be the most action-packed show coming to the Twin Falls County Fair in 2022. The 'Pistols, Ponies, and Pistons' show is guaranteed to entertain and you can win tickets below. How To Win Tickets To The Pistols, Ponies, and Pistons Show. The Pistols, Ponies, and Pistons show is...
kmvt
Twin Falls business is selling an adrenaline rush
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A business in Twin Falls is promising to take people on the ride of their life, and Twin Falls is one of a few places, maybe in the world, where the owner can offer the experience. “It is the king of all adrenaline rushes. You...
Idaho Fish and Game Continue Efforts to Keep Game Away from Farms
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers continue work to keep large game animals like elk away from farm fields in the Magic Valley region. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said conservation officers have been working through the summer on depredation operations in Elmore, Jerome, Blaine and Lincoln counties to keep animals like elk and deer from damaging crops. Most of the damage has been to corn crops this year, "As in years past, the most common request for assistance from landowners involves elk moving onto their cultivated fields at night, which limits Fish and Game’s options to reduce damages. Elk in standing corn are an extremely challenging situation for wildlife managers given elk rarely leave standing corn and only during nighttime hours," said the agency." Other efforts to keep deer from grape crops have been scaled back because of the success of hazing and selective herd removal. The agency said it continues to use lethal methods when necessary and have issued a very limited number of kill permits to some landowners. Biologists expect to see crop depredation continue for several more weeks until harvest begins.
The 7 Highest Rated Martial Arts Studios in Twin Falls
With the next season of Cobra Kai only a few days away, we decided to look away from the tumultuous San Fernando Valley and focus on the martial arts studios in the Magic Valley. What Martial Arts Are Taught In Twin Falls. In Twin Falls you can pick from a...
2nd Annual Come Ride With A Cop
Families can meet up in the South Hills with their OHV and ride a 20-mile trail with some of your favorite local law enforcement. Everyone needs to meet at Diamondfield Jack parking lot at 10 am on Saturday, August 27th. The 20-mile trail ride will circle around the area and you will return to Diamondfield Jack around lunchtime. There will be lunch provided and door prizes.
Cover Your Ears to Block Out these 8 Sounds of Twin Falls
When somebody moves to Twin Falls, there are a lot of adjustments to be made, especially if they have moved from the coast, a big city, or out of state. There are a few things that take some adjusting to get used to. The number one thing everyone comments on, including the locals, is that Twin Falls has some very distinct smells that burn the nostrils. It doesn't take long to figure out what some of them are and where they are coming from. They are a common topic that gets brought up, but nobody ever talks about the other senses. The smells are the most obvious, but some sounds take some adjusting as well, and after a while, you tune out because they become a part of everyday life, but to a visitor or newcomer, they may take time to get used to.
Magic Valley’s Version Of The Catalina Wine Mixer Is Coming
For fans of the movie Step Brothers (and I know there are a lot of you), southern Idaho's closest thing to the Catalina Wine Mixer is just a few weeks away. Of course, this event won't have vulgar language or any affiliation with the fictitious company Prestige Worldwide. I just...
A Top State Gold Panning Site Is Just 30 Min From Twin Falls ID
There aren't too many more exciting outdoor hobbies than panning for gold. Idaho has numerous sites throughout the state where an abundance of gold is expected to lie, and one of those locations is along the river banks near a dam just 28 miles east of Twin Falls. The Snake...
Idaho State Journal
Not big fans: Three counties affected by Lava Ridge Wind project withhold support
SHOSHONE — Two counties independently passed resolutions recently to not support the proposed construction of up to 400 wind turbines on 73,000 acres of public land in south-central Idaho. With the resolutions, Lincoln and Minidoka counties join Jerome County, whose commissioners passed a similar resolution on July 25.
This Might be the Highest Priced Car Ever on Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace
There are a lot of ways that you can spend your money in the Magic Valley. As a father, the majority of mine goes to feeding my many children and making sure they have a house to live in. Maybe one day I’ll have extra cash and can think about buying something unnecessary and ridiculously expensive, like this most expensive car ever listed on the Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace.
kmvt
Behind the Business: Shaw Sisters Creations
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We all have our hobbies, but two women from the Wood River Valley have turned their hobby into a regional business. In this week’s Behind the Business, we take a look at Shaw Sisters Creations, and how they took their love of knitting, and a little inspiration from their grandmother, to get to where they are today.
What Would You Do? Cop Blocked While Running Late in Twin Falls
What would you do? What would you do if you are running late to work, an appointment, to meet a friend or a movie and you find yourself rushing until you realize you have a police officer in front of you? You know what your foot says, you know what your heartbeat says, but does your brain agree or disagree? It is an unfortunate situation, but it is likely to happen more than once in life. When you are in a rush is when you seem to get stuck behind slow cars, a wreck, construction, or this situation happens. What do you do when you need to get somewhere and the law is standing in your way?
