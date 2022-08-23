Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capcity.news
Memorandum on 6th Penny Tax Funds approved by Cheyenne City Council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A memorandum of understanding between the City of Cheyenne, Laramie County, and the City of Cheyenne Airport board was approved by the City Council last night, Aug. 22. This memorandum relates to the 6th Penny Tax fund. Voters in the county voted on what these funds...
capcity.news
Candidate filing deadline approaching for Wyoming’s General Election; voter registration open
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The deadline is approaching for independent candidates seeking election in Wyoming to file to appear on General Election ballots this fall. Independent candidates have until Monday, Aug. 29, to file, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Independent candidates wanting to run for federal, statewide, state legislative or county offices must submit petitions signed by registered voters. Details about the number of required signatures and other independent candidate filing requirements are available from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
Cheyenne Mayor: Concrete Poured For New Cheyenne Hampton Inn
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says plans call for a Hampton Inn to eventually be built next to the location of the former Hitching Post Inn in Cheyenne. He adds, however, that the construction of the new inn won't happen right away. He says the concrete has been poured at the location of the new inn, but economics will dictate when the next phase of construction gets underway,
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne to celebrate opening of new Greenway Connector
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Carey Avenue/Kennedy Road Greenway Connector on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 3 p.m. The event will be taking place near the Botanic Gardens, located in Lions Park on 710 S. Lions Park Drive. Parking is available in the Botanic Gardens lot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (8/13/22–8/19/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes sentenced to house arrest, probation
CASPER, Wyo. — A California man was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, was also sentenced to six months’...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center updates COVID-19 Policy for Mother-Baby Unit, along with general policy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A vast array of changes have been made to the COVID-19 Policy at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. CRMC announced these changes on Facebook, and many of the changes apply to the Mother-Baby Unit. For the Mother-Baby Unit, visitors will not be allowed to enter if...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Fire Rescue announces first local firefighter at wildland fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue was proud to announce a historic event: their first deployment of a local firefighter to a wildland fire incident. The firefighter’s name is BC Titus Norris, who is on Type 6 in Buffalo, Wyoming, at the TW fire. Through intense networking and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
capcity.news
Mason Way to be shut down for road repairs in Cheyenne on Monday, Aug. 29
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne announced that on Monday, Aug. 29, Mason Way will be closed to through traffic for repair work. Crews will be paving Converse Avenue from Dell Range Boulevard to the north of Mason Way. Mason Way, therefore, will be closed from Converse Avenue, and it will only be accessible from Grandview Avenue.
myhits106.com
Foster Homes Needed For Dogs Dumped Out Rural Albany County
Meet the 7 dogs that were dumped in the middle of nowhere (more than 20 miles outside of town). There is a 8th dog that we are also attempting to trap and bring to safety. These poor kids were running terrified between the railroad tracks and a busy highway. Two of our dedicated volunteers went out and were able to catch 7 small breed dogs and are monitoring the area in case there are others.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/24/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Cesar Jose Bustamante, 33 –...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/24/22–8/25/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wyoming Federal Judge Sentences California Man for Fraud
A California man was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution to the state of Wyoming and the Internal Revenue Service for defrauding the government, according to a news release from Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona,...
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Ackels, Sandoval, Chandler, Setbacken
Gary L. Ackels, 77, passed away on August 21, 2022, in Cheyenne, WY. Born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on May 4, 1945, Gary spent most of his life in Cheyenne and ran Gary’s Used Cars for 50 years. Gary loved his cars more than anything else in life, and you would often see him participating in the CFD parade or car shows.
capcity.news
Wreaths Across America to host exhibit in Laramie to honor those who served
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wreaths Across America is proud to announce that its Mobile Education Exhibit will be making a stop in Laramie, Wyoming, in order to honor those who served and to welcome home Vietnam veterans. In a release from Wreaths Across America, executive director Karen Worcester said, “The...
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
capcity.news
Obituary: James Lew Angell
James Lew Angell: May 29, 1958 – August 17, 2022. Lifelong journalist Jim Angell died Wednesday, August 17, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was 64. Born in Spokane, Wash., on May 29, 1958, he was raised by his parents, Carol and Darrel Dean Angell, who were wheat farmers in Walla Walla, Wash. He was an only child.
Um, What? Cheyenne Called The Most Boring City In The U.S.A.
Now, this can't be right. I know that there are, what we could call some slow times throughout the colder months where the wind is blowing 70 MPH every day, but if you're driving through Cheyenne this time of the year, I think I have some complaints to make. This...
Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast
There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
Comments / 0