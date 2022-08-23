Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Basehor Police lockdown school, find threat to be non-credible
BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) - Basehor-Linwood High School initiated a lock-in procedure for 24 minutes Thursday before Basehor Police determined the potential report of a student with a weapon was non-credible. The police department and district said the safety concern had been resolved by 2:49 p.m. “We wanted to let you...
KCTV 5
Alert neighbor helps Lawrence police catch burglar
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An alert neighbor in Lawrence is getting a pat on the back from the police department after they spotted a burglar at their neighbor’s house and called the authorities. According to the Lawrence Police Department, dispatch received a call from a woman in the...
KCTV 5
Lenexa police warn shoppers of 'distraction theft'
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Lenexa, Kansas, are warning against distraction theft. They said it’s when two or more people work together to steal wallets from people’s bags while they’re shopping. One person usually engages the victim in conversation while the other takes the wallet. According...
KCTV 5
Topeka man behind bars after chasing residents with machete
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after chasing residents with a machete at the Travelers Inn on Wednesday afternoon. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officials were called to the Travelers Inn, 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon with reports of a man chasing people with a machete.
KCTV 5
Blue Springs looking to bring graduates back as teachers
Blue Springs looking to bring graduates back as teachers
KCTV 5
Blue Springs tenant ‘terrified’ by police shooting in their neighborhood
Blue Springs tenant 'terrified' by police shooting in their neighborhood
KCTV 5
School bus accident sends Wellsville students to hospital
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A school bus accident in rural Franklin County sent two children to the hospital on Thursday morning. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Riley and Wyoming Rd. in rural Franklin Co. with reports of a traffic accident.
KCTV 5
Shawnee man arrested after vehicle is stolen in Missouri
CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old Shawnee, Kansas, man has been arrested after a vehicle was stolen in Clinton, Missouri. The Clinton Police Department said they received a report early Wednesday morning about a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, which was left running and unattended, was taken from Clinton Convenience at...
KCTV 5
School districts turn toward 4-day weeks, staff support as teachers struggle with mental health
MISSOURI (KCTV) - An ongoing teacher shortage nationwide has Missouri state education officials worried about teachers’ mental health. Missouri Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Dr. Margie Vandeven said the teacher shortage goes beyond just low salary and lack of resources complaints. Blue Springs School District and other school...
KCTV 5
KCK firefighter collapses, transported to hospital
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter collapsed after the department had extinguished a fire this morning. The department safely evacuated three adults from a home in Kansas City, Kansas, before the 32-year veteran firefighter collapsed in front of a fire truck during the overhaul process, a tweet from the fire department said.
KCTV 5
‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say
'Distraction theft' cases are increasing, Lenexa police say

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in "distraction theft" cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a "distraction theft" is when two or three suspects work...
KCTV 5
State rep criticizes Starbucks for shutting down plaza location
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After employees gathered outside of a Starbucks location on the Country Club Plaza Tuesday to protest the closing of the coffee shop, Missouri representative Patty Lewis released a statement Wednesday condemning the company for its behavior. “Let’s read past whatever stories the Starbucks corporate HQ...
KCTV 5
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with pickup in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist has passed away after colliding with a pickup truck in Kansas City on Thursday evening. According to the police, it happened in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue at 5:15 p.m. They said a white Ford F-250...
KCTV 5
One dead, another hospitalized after Grandview townhome fire
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was killed and another hospitalized due to a fire in a Grandview townhome Thursday morning. Over a dozen fire and EMS units responded just after 6 a.m. to the fire call on E. 127th Street, east of White Avenue. The authorities later revealed that one person had died in the fire. One other person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
KMBC.com
The F. L. Schlagle High School Marching Stallions performs on First News
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It's back-to-school season, and KMBC 9 and KCWE are "Banding Together" to celebrate an exciting week!. Join us all week for special performances from area marching bands, plus appearances by News Chopper 9 and Johnny Rowlands!. On Wednesday, Johnny flew over F. L. Schlagle High...
KCTV 5
KCKPD trying to identify suspects in aggravated robbery at gas station
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in an aggravated robbery that happened at a gas station on Aug. 1. According to the police, the two suspects robbed the Valero gas station at 2101 Metropolitan Ave....
KCTV 5
Charges filed after person is hit by vehicle, pinned against hotel in Lee’s Summit
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a person was hit by a vehicle and pinned against a hotel in Lee’s Summit, which ultimately led to their death. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 23-year-old Camden E. Hager from Lee’s...
Lenexa police warn about spike in new crime
The Lenexa police department is warning about an increase in thieves working in groups to distract shoppers while pickpocketing their wallets.
KCTV 5
‘It’s time’: Parents of slain Olathe woman still searching for answers 14 years later
'It's time': Parents of slain Olathe woman still searching for answers 14 years later
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating after man is fatally shot near 34th & Indiana
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot Tuesday night. At about 9:10 p.m., a 911 call was made about a man in the 3300 block of Indiana with a gun who was walking up and down the street, making threats.
