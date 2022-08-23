GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was killed and another hospitalized due to a fire in a Grandview townhome Thursday morning. Over a dozen fire and EMS units responded just after 6 a.m. to the fire call on E. 127th Street, east of White Avenue. The authorities later revealed that one person had died in the fire. One other person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

