AMITY — A site that until in recent months had been an outdoor flea market will return once again to a sawmill. Come the end of 2022, Caddo River Wood Products will operate as a mill at the former site of Amity Trade Days. The limited liability company will likely be the recipient of a $125,000 incentives package from the Economic Development Corp. of Clark County following a unanimous vote Tuesday to help fund the project.

AMITY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO