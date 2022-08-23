Read full article on original website
Related
hopeprescott.com
Farmers Bank & Trust Back to School Bash
It looked like a Watermelon Festival Street Dance circa 1979 when Farmers Bank & Trust partnered with the Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce and the Hope Public Schools for a “Back to School Bash” Thursday evening downtown. There were plenty of activites for the kids including bounce houses and a dunking booth plus $3,000 in door prizes and good things to eat such as hot dogs and snow cones. The overcast, cool weather made it a perfect night for getting downtown!
hopeprescott.com
Kiwanis pancake supper set
PRESCOTT – The Prescott Kiwanis Club’s Annual Pancake Supper will be held Friday, September 30, at the PJHS cafeteria from 5 -7 PM.
hopeprescott.com
Junior trap team forming
Hope – On Wednesday, August 24, Hope Schools SRO Corporal Justin Dean talked with students at HAPS about starting a Junior Trap Shooting Club. Nearly 40 students, each over the age of 12, listened to information and asked questions. Trap season starts in February or March, according to Dean. Students must have already taken or will take the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Hunter’s Education course before they can participate.
southwestarkansasradio.com
2022 Howard County Fair Pageant winners
Saturday night, the 2022 Howard County Fair Pageant was held at the Nashville Elementary School and this year’s fair queens were crowned. There were nine categories and the winners are: Baby Miss Jovi Moore, Toddler Miss Dixie Pinegar and Tiny Miss Josie Wilbanks. Baylor Brasel was named Little Miss, Jayce Stanley was named Petite Miss and Adamari Bustamante was named Young Miss. Abigale Webb is Teen Miss Howard County, Hallie Caldwell was named Miss Howard County and Macy McCammack was named Junior Miss Howard County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miller County hoping to spruce up Alex Smith Park
Leaders in Miller County hope to make some additions and updates to Alex Smith County Park.
hopeprescott.com
UAHT offers Excel course
HOPE – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering an Excel tips and tricks course on September 8, 15, and 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hope campus. The class will teach students to understand and navigate Microsoft Excel. The cost for the course is $20 per...
hopeprescott.com
Bobbye Henry Interprets Virginia Clinton Kelly
Some of us who are old enough to have covered the late Virginia Clinton Kelly felt like we were seeing a ghost Friday at the President William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace Home National Historic Site when Bobbye Henry of Washington offered an interpretation of Mrs. Kelly. When we saw Mrs. Henry, we immediately remembered seeing Mrs. Kelly looking like these photos.
hopeprescott.com
Pafford honored as top homegrown industry
HOPE – Being recognized for your efforts is always a good feeling. Tuesday afternoon, at Hempstead Hall, local businesses and industries were recognized for their accomplishments over the past year at the 36th Annual Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation’s (HCEDC) annual meeting and industry appreciation lunch. Dr. Ladell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hopeprescott.com
UAHT offers financial course
HOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will offer a series of financial advising community education courses this fall on the Texarkana and Hope campuses. The four-day class series will teach students topics such as achieving financial goals, money questions for women, the cost of college, how to outsmart scammers, and social security.
foxsportstexarkana.com
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic adds award-winning neurosurgery team in Texarkana
TYLER, Texas — Each year, it is estimated that more than 22 million people suffer from disorders and injuries requiring the expertise of a neurosurgeon. With these highly trained specialists in such high demand, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, part of the well-established CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, is excited to announce the addition of Joseph McMordie, M.D. to the award-winning neurosurgery team.
hopeprescott.com
David Ring To Speak At Calvary Baptist In Hope
“Come hear a positive, encouraging message from Bro. David Ring of. Nashville, TN. at 10:15 a.m. this Sunday, August 28, at Calvary Baptist. Church in Hope. Bro. Ring has been battling cerebral palsy his entire. life, but through the grace of God, he travels all fifty states sharing a. message...
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Talks: Discussing Downtown Texarkana’s Activated Alley Project
Manuel Western is heading up efforts to organize the “Activated Alley Project” in downtown Texarkana. We discuss the progress on the alleyway and touch on the upcoming Fall Carnival at Crossties in this episode of Texarkana Talks. This week Manuel Western and Raleigh Andrews join the podcast…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hopeprescott.com
Paul Oller Covers Musical Weekend
Our “man with a camera” Paul Oller spent the weekend of August 19th and 20th covering musical events. He visited the Evening of Jazz Festival Friday, August 19th at the President William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace Home National Historic Site in Hope. He photographed both the Hempstead County Melody Boys and the 106th Army Band Jazz Combo.
hopeprescott.com
Kiley Burton
Mr. Kiley Shawn Burton, age 50 of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday August 24, 2022, in Prescott. Visitation will be 5:00pm to 7:00pm at BRAZZEL/Cornish 1196 Hwy 371 Prescott, Arkansas 71857. Funeral service will be 3:00pm on Sunday August 28, 2022, at First Baptist Church with Bro. Frank Henson officiating....
KTBS
Retired Arkansas police dog lost in transport found deceased
DE QUEEN, Ark. – A retired German Shepherd police dog named Hunter was lost in transport from the East Coast on Aug. 13 to his adoptive home and later found dead. During Hunter's transport, he escaped in Sevier County, “somewhere near the Falls Chapel area around the Hwy 71/27 junction,” said the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.
arkadelphian.com
$125K pledged to Amity mill project
AMITY — A site that until in recent months had been an outdoor flea market will return once again to a sawmill. Come the end of 2022, Caddo River Wood Products will operate as a mill at the former site of Amity Trade Days. The limited liability company will likely be the recipient of a $125,000 incentives package from the Economic Development Corp. of Clark County following a unanimous vote Tuesday to help fund the project.
Arkansas mayor convicted for theft, abuse and resigns
A mayor in Arkansas resigned after pleading guilty to charges of theft and abuse of office.
KTBS
Couple accused of passing fraudulent checks in Sevier County, Ark.
DE QUEEN, Ark. – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office wants local businesses to be on the lookout for a couple allegedly passing fraudulent checks in the county. According to the sheriff’s office, Amber Reed, also known as Amber Harris, and an unidentified man have cashed numerous fake checks totaling thousands of dollars in the Lockesburg, Ark., area and face criminal charges.
hopeprescott.com
SWEPCO begins embankment project at Allen’s Ferry
SHREVEPORT, La. – Fulton, area residents may experience increased traffic in the coming weeks due to the transportation of material to an embankment stabilization project on Little River near Turk Power Plant. Southwestern Electric Power Company has announced a stabilization project to prevent erosion on the eastern embankment of...
ktoy1047.com
Rutledge Announces Conviction of Southwest Arkansas Mayor
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the conviction of Glenwood Mayor Billy T. Smith who pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of Theft of Property and Abuse of Office. Smith will pay restitution to the City of Glenwood in the amount of $3,000, a $250 fine and court costs....
Comments / 0