ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhlenberg County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
vincennespbs.org

Missing person report leads to arrests

Jasper arrested two while searching for a missing person. Police were dispatched about the possible missing woman and made a traffic stop suspect vehicle to check her welfare. The driver was 24-year-old Jordan Vaughn of Evansville and she tested positive for drugs and was jailed for Operating While Intoxicated. A...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson police investigating after car, house hit by bullets

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police are investigating after a house and car were hit by bullets in Henderson. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Loeb Street just before 10 p.m. Wednesday for shots fired. When they got there, they found shell casings in the area. Victims also told police a home and car […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

2 dead, 2 injured in Henderson shooting, police say

2 people are now dead, and 2 are injured following a shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson. According to a spokesperson for the Henderson Police Department, police have arrested the suspect, Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson. Officers were called to the scene just before 8 p.m for an...
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muhlenberg County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Muhlenberg County, KY
Health
County
Muhlenberg County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WEHT/WTVW

Authorities: Multiple people shot at Harbor House; suspect in custody

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Henderson homeless shelter Thursday evening. Authorities say thirteen residents were evacuated and sent to a hotel after the shooting just after 7:30. Alvasia and Clay Streets surrounding the Harbor House were blocked off by authorities. Police did not comment on […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Bank robbed in Henderson, police looking for suspect

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department were on the scene of a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon at German American Bank on N. Green Street. They have released photos of the suspect. They say he is a white man, about 50-years-old, with a thin build, missing tooth, and a small tattoo under his left eye.
HENDERSON, KY
104.1 WIKY

Juvenile Arrested And Facing A List Of Charges

The Owensboro Police Department recovered 11 stolen vehicles and a juvenile is allegedly responsible for the crimes. Detectives say the thefts happened within city limits over the last several months. Property was also taken from the vehicles. Some of the charges the juvenile is facing includes, six counts of theft...
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#General Health#Linus Covid
k105.com

Caneyville woman arrested on drug, other charges at Morgantown convenience store

A Caneyville woman has been jailed on drug and other charges after police responded to a report of an intoxicated woman at a Morgantown convenience store. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Saturday afternoon officers were dispatched to Jumpin’ Jacks Food Mart at 2350 Bowling Green Road (Hwy 231) on the report of a “possibly intoxicated subject.”
CANEYVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
wevv.com

North Weinbach Avenue will no longer be closed on Friday

Officials say they have canceled a road closure that was previously scheduled for Friday in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Fire Department had previously said that a portion of North Weinbach Avenue would be closed on Friday to allow investigators safe access to the area of the house explosion. The fire...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man accused of attacking Deaconess employee while in the hospital

An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after an incident that happened at a Deaconess hospital on Wednesday. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to investigate an attack that happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Deaconess Cross Pointe Hospital on East Indiana Street. A Deaconess employee said...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson

Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro Health Regional Hospital named ‘High Performing Hospital’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - U.S. News & World Report has named Owensboro Health Regional Hospital a 2022-2023 “High Performing Hospital.”. Officials say that rating is the highest available for the care of heart attacks, strokes, COPD and kidney failure. According to a press release, these annual ratings are intended...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Family searches for answers after deadly hit-and-run in Owensboro

A family searches for answers in the aftermath of a hit-and-run last week that killed an Owensboro, Kentucky man. This past Monday, officers with the Owensboro Police Department responded to Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the road. The incident that led to 25-year old Jacob Simpson...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Daviess Co. Public Schools to offer incentives for bus drivers

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools is hoping to ease the critical bus driver shortage by offering three incentives for current and future drivers. “We don’t have enough bus drivers, then we can’t get the kids to school on time and that’s our goal, to get them all in the class so they can get their education,” DCPS Director of Transportation Grady Cooper said.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy