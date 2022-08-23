Read full article on original website
vincennespbs.org
Missing person report leads to arrests
Jasper arrested two while searching for a missing person. Police were dispatched about the possible missing woman and made a traffic stop suspect vehicle to check her welfare. The driver was 24-year-old Jordan Vaughn of Evansville and she tested positive for drugs and was jailed for Operating While Intoxicated. A...
14news.com
Officials: Authorities find nearly $70K worth of meth at Central City home
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An investigation in Muhlenberg County landed a man in jail on multiple drug charges. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Park Street in Central City. Officials say...
Henderson police investigating after car, house hit by bullets
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police are investigating after a house and car were hit by bullets in Henderson. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Loeb Street just before 10 p.m. Wednesday for shots fired. When they got there, they found shell casings in the area. Victims also told police a home and car […]
wevv.com
2 dead, 2 injured in Henderson shooting, police say
2 people are now dead, and 2 are injured following a shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson. According to a spokesperson for the Henderson Police Department, police have arrested the suspect, Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson. Officers were called to the scene just before 8 p.m for an...
14news.com
Deputies: Victim escapes after being held against will, man arrested
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson County man is facing several charges, including kidnapping. On Tuesday night, deputies were called to the 400 block of Third Street in Corydon for a domestic incident. According to a press release, the victim told authorities that 43-year-old Thomas Lee Brooks entered a...
Authorities: Multiple people shot at Harbor House; suspect in custody
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Henderson homeless shelter Thursday evening. Authorities say thirteen residents were evacuated and sent to a hotel after the shooting just after 7:30. Alvasia and Clay Streets surrounding the Harbor House were blocked off by authorities. Police did not comment on […]
14news.com
Bank robbed in Henderson, police looking for suspect
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department were on the scene of a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon at German American Bank on N. Green Street. They have released photos of the suspect. They say he is a white man, about 50-years-old, with a thin build, missing tooth, and a small tattoo under his left eye.
104.1 WIKY
Juvenile Arrested And Facing A List Of Charges
The Owensboro Police Department recovered 11 stolen vehicles and a juvenile is allegedly responsible for the crimes. Detectives say the thefts happened within city limits over the last several months. Property was also taken from the vehicles. Some of the charges the juvenile is facing includes, six counts of theft...
k105.com
Caneyville woman arrested on drug, other charges at Morgantown convenience store
A Caneyville woman has been jailed on drug and other charges after police responded to a report of an intoxicated woman at a Morgantown convenience store. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Saturday afternoon officers were dispatched to Jumpin’ Jacks Food Mart at 2350 Bowling Green Road (Hwy 231) on the report of a “possibly intoxicated subject.”
WTVW
Law enforcement looks into consistent number of missing persons cases
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Whenever law enforcement are able to find a missing person safe, it is always a relief, but there have been more than a few missing persons reports in the Tri-State this year. Since January, the Evansville Police Department say there have been 49 missing adult...
14news.com
Deputies: Witness to shoplifting cuts off suspect’s van, causes crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. Deputies say a van crashed into the guardrail, and driver had minor scrapes and abrasions. They say they were told the driver was the suspect in a shoplifting that happened at a gas station...
14news.com
Deputies: Teen arrested after chase in stolen truck with stolen gun
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were called around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 6300 block of Autumn Valley Trace. They say there was report of a stolen truck. During the investigation, they say they got a tip that the truck was in the...
wevv.com
North Weinbach Avenue will no longer be closed on Friday
Officials say they have canceled a road closure that was previously scheduled for Friday in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Fire Department had previously said that a portion of North Weinbach Avenue would be closed on Friday to allow investigators safe access to the area of the house explosion. The fire...
wevv.com
Man accused of attacking Deaconess employee while in the hospital
An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after an incident that happened at a Deaconess hospital on Wednesday. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to investigate an attack that happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Deaconess Cross Pointe Hospital on East Indiana Street. A Deaconess employee said...
wevv.com
Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
wevv.com
Police investigate after puppy found dead in trash bag outside dumpster
Evansville Police continue to investigate a case of animal cruelty that began on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to a business strip mall on South Weinbach Avenue near Pollack Avenue around 3 p.m. Tuesday after someone called 911 and said they found a dead puppy laying outside a dumpster. According to...
14news.com
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital named ‘High Performing Hospital’
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - U.S. News & World Report has named Owensboro Health Regional Hospital a 2022-2023 “High Performing Hospital.”. Officials say that rating is the highest available for the care of heart attacks, strokes, COPD and kidney failure. According to a press release, these annual ratings are intended...
wevv.com
Family searches for answers after deadly hit-and-run in Owensboro
A family searches for answers in the aftermath of a hit-and-run last week that killed an Owensboro, Kentucky man. This past Monday, officers with the Owensboro Police Department responded to Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the road. The incident that led to 25-year old Jacob Simpson...
wevv.com
BBB Scam Alert: Watch Out for scam messages posing as bank customer service
The Better Business Bureau in Evansville is getting reports of text messages posing as bank customer service are being sent to local area residents. BBB Scam Alert: Watch out for scam messages posing as bank customer service. The Better Business Bureau in Evansville is getting reports of text messages posing...
14news.com
Daviess Co. Public Schools to offer incentives for bus drivers
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools is hoping to ease the critical bus driver shortage by offering three incentives for current and future drivers. “We don’t have enough bus drivers, then we can’t get the kids to school on time and that’s our goal, to get them all in the class so they can get their education,” DCPS Director of Transportation Grady Cooper said.
