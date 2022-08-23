ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

'A huge loss': 2 charged with DUI in Oak Lawn crash that killed Calumet Park mom, injured 3 others

 5 days ago

The family of a woman killed in a south suburban car crash said she and her son were driving home from a special mother-son date night Sunday.

Two people have since been charged the Oak Lawn crash that killed 66-year-old Ma. Anita Chacon of Calumet Park, police said. The crash happened at about 1:50 a.m. near West 110th Street and South Cicero Avenue.

A Dodge Charger was traveling south on Cicero at a high speed when it struck the rear of a Lincoln four-door, forcing it into the northbound lanes near 110th Street, a preliminary police investigation showed. The Lincoln, which Chacon was riding in, struck a Dodge Ram pick-up truck head-on.

The crash also critically wounded Chacon's 30-year-old son, Tomas, who was driving the Lincoln, police said.

"Wherever he went, she went or she went he went," said Isaac Contreras, Chacon's nephew. "It was a special bond like no other and I've never known anybody with a bind like that with a mother. So it's a huge loss."

The Charger came to a stop near the 110th and Cicero intersection, police said. A Honda Accord, which was also traveling south on Cicero at a high speed, left the roadway near 109th and Cicero and hit a bench, causing it to roll over "numerous" times before stopping at a 110th and Cicero parking lot.

The female driver of the Ram pick-up was taken to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and her two passengers were uninjured.

The driver of the Honda Accord, 32-year-old Chicagoan Joann McNary, was transported to Christ Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Dodge Charger, 39-year-old Steven Bradford of suburban Harvey, was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Bradford and McNary were charged with aggravated DUI involving death reckless homicide, police said.

Cicero Avenue was shut down in all directions from 105th Street to 111th Street while the Oak Lawn Police Traffic Division and Illinois State Police investigated the crash.

On Monday night, Chacon's family held a vigil in her honor. Her family spoke exclusively with ABC7, saying they are using faith, the the only power they feel they have left.

