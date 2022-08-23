ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sammamish, WA

KING 5

Rangers recover body of man who fell while climbing Mount Rainier

SEATTLE — The body of a 52-year-old Canadian man was recovered Tuesday after he fell to his death while climbing Mount Rainier the day before, according to the National Park Service. Witnesses reported seeing a climber take a "substantial fall" while descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on Mount Rainier's...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Bat found in Olympia bedroom tests positive for rabies

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bat found dead in an Olympia bedroom has tested positive for rabies, the first rabies case in Thurston County this year. It is the fourth in the state so far in 2022. Homeowners Suzanne Featherstone and her husband David Hruska received their first round of...
OLYMPIA, WA
riptidefish.com

Seattle Salmon Fishing Report – August 2022

If you can’t tell from all my recent posts and reports, I absolutely live for salmon fishing in Puget Sound during the summer months. The early alarm clock wake-up is welcomed on every day I get to push out of the slip or boat ramp and cruise out to the fishing grounds. If you are like me, this is our time to breath it all in… the calm summer waters of Puget Sound, watching the sun crest over the eastern shoreline, planning the day, and deploying our thoughtfully prepared rigging and gear in hopes of a big catch. I wanted to send out a late-August post of the recent happenings in Central Puget Sound’s prime salmon spot, Marine Area 10.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Wild Creatures among us: Bobcat in North City / LFP

Shoreline resident Mary Freeborn was treated to the sight of what appears to be a juvenile bobcat strolling through her yard, and was able to get these photos. She lives above the woods off 25th NE and NE 177th on the Shoreline side. Lake Forest Park is on the other side of 25th NE.
SHORELINE, WA
KING 5

Sewage spill causes Lake Washington shoreline closure

SEATTLE — A stretch of shoreline on Lake Washington between Madrona Beach and Howell Park has been closed after a power outage caused a sewage overflow on Monday, King County Wastewater confirmed. The county said a utility power failure at the East Pine Pump Station caused the pumps to...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

WA ferry that crashed near West Seattle dock is out until next year

The Cathlamet ferry, which crashed in spectacular fashion last month near the Fauntleroy dock in West Seattle, will undergo repairs in Everett through at least the end of the year, according to Washington State Ferries. The 1980s-era boat will go into dry dock at Everett Ship Repair, one of the...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Delay problems continue for Washington State Ferries

EDMONDS, Wash. — Washington State Ferries said its seeing a significant number of delays. On Thursday, Diana Olmstead was hoping to make her ferry back to Kingston on time. Lately, that hasn't been the case. “What may take me an hour to two hours can take three to four...
KINGSTON, WA
Axios Seattle

Here are 3 private pools you can rent near Seattle.

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply — now, the company is betting that people will want to rent private homes for leisure activities even after shutdown orders have lifted.1. Pool with a viewUnwind in this large, private pool overlooking the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains.Location: Burien.Cost: $99 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Mid-Century gemTake a dip in this massive heated pool, then lounge under retro umbrellas.Location: Seattle (Magnolia).Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($50 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Family friendly party pool oasisSoak up the sun at this backyard getaway, featuring a grill and large tables to serve an outdoor meal.Location: Bainbridge Island.Cost: $54–$60 per hour for up to five guests ($12 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Inside the construction on the West Seattle Bridge

"I am at the point now where I am counting days, I can't wait for that to reopen because it's not just a big deal for me, it's a big deal for all of Seattle," said Brian Callanan who is a volunteer with the Bridge Reopening Committee. The committee is...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Decades-long I-5 construction project in Tacoma wraps up this weekend

TACOMA, Wash. — Construction along the stretch of I-5 near Tacoma will be completed this weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. The announcement marks the end of a 22-year project to add HOV lanes between State Route 16, State Route 167 and I-5. "We are happy about it. It's a plus for us," said Tacoma resident Patrick Gigimu.
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

Ciscoe has the cure for powdery mildew — it's in your kitchen

SEATTLE — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris has gathered some common kitchen ingredients to solve a common gardening problem, not start a kitchen show. "This rose is called Oso Easy,” Ciscoe said. “It's famous for being one of the most disease resistant roses on earth. I was out deadheading and I found powdery mildew!”
SEATTLE, WA
