Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
KOMO News
Magnolia residents begging for help as coyotes continue spree of cat, dog killings
A recent spree of cat and dog killings put residents in Magnolia on edge, many becoming victims to coyotes. “We saw him go around the side and 20 to 30 seconds later a couple of coyotes came running down the street and he didn’t come home the next morning,” said Anson Fatland, a resident in Magnolia whose cat was killed by a coyote.
Seattle Man Mysteriously Disappears, Woman Finds His Dog Alone On Road
The 42-year-old man was visiting his friends' house earlier this month, and his mother hasn't heard from him since.
Rangers recover body of man who fell while climbing Mount Rainier
SEATTLE — The body of a 52-year-old Canadian man was recovered Tuesday after he fell to his death while climbing Mount Rainier the day before, according to the National Park Service. Witnesses reported seeing a climber take a "substantial fall" while descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on Mount Rainier's...
Bat found in Olympia bedroom tests positive for rabies
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bat found dead in an Olympia bedroom has tested positive for rabies, the first rabies case in Thurston County this year. It is the fourth in the state so far in 2022. Homeowners Suzanne Featherstone and her husband David Hruska received their first round of...
riptidefish.com
Seattle Salmon Fishing Report – August 2022
If you can’t tell from all my recent posts and reports, I absolutely live for salmon fishing in Puget Sound during the summer months. The early alarm clock wake-up is welcomed on every day I get to push out of the slip or boat ramp and cruise out to the fishing grounds. If you are like me, this is our time to breath it all in… the calm summer waters of Puget Sound, watching the sun crest over the eastern shoreline, planning the day, and deploying our thoughtfully prepared rigging and gear in hopes of a big catch. I wanted to send out a late-August post of the recent happenings in Central Puget Sound’s prime salmon spot, Marine Area 10.
shorelineareanews.com
Wild Creatures among us: Bobcat in North City / LFP
Shoreline resident Mary Freeborn was treated to the sight of what appears to be a juvenile bobcat strolling through her yard, and was able to get these photos. She lives above the woods off 25th NE and NE 177th on the Shoreline side. Lake Forest Park is on the other side of 25th NE.
Sewage spill causes Lake Washington shoreline closure
SEATTLE — A stretch of shoreline on Lake Washington between Madrona Beach and Howell Park has been closed after a power outage caused a sewage overflow on Monday, King County Wastewater confirmed. The county said a utility power failure at the East Pine Pump Station caused the pumps to...
q13fox.com
Missing person: Detectives asking for info on 'suspicious' disappearance of Seattle man in Stevens County
WILBUR, Wash. - Deputies in Stevens County are searching for a missing man who left his Seattle home with his dog to visit his friends. The dog, ‘Bear,’ was found, but his owner, 42-year-old Trevor Bresnahan, was not with him. His mother told FOX 13 that he and...
MyNorthwest.com
Downtown Seattle attempts to entice workers from remote settings with a revitalized atmosphere
While Seattle’s recovery efforts downtown are in full swing for businesses and tourism to flourish at a pre-pandemic level, workers returning to the office and foot traffic remain well below expectation. While remote-based employment became a popular solution for working through a pandemic, Jon Scholes, President and CEO of...
Have you seen this dog? ‘Pumpkin’ missing after car stolen in Everett
A 1-year-old puppy is missing in Everett after the car she was in was stolen on Saturday night. Pumpkin, a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, was adopted from the PAWS in Lynnwood last year, the last of her litter to be adopted. Ginger, one of Pumpkin’s owners, told KIRO 7 News that...
Yakima Herald Republic
WA ferry that crashed near West Seattle dock is out until next year
The Cathlamet ferry, which crashed in spectacular fashion last month near the Fauntleroy dock in West Seattle, will undergo repairs in Everett through at least the end of the year, according to Washington State Ferries. The 1980s-era boat will go into dry dock at Everett Ship Repair, one of the...
Delay problems continue for Washington State Ferries
EDMONDS, Wash. — Washington State Ferries said its seeing a significant number of delays. On Thursday, Diana Olmstead was hoping to make her ferry back to Kingston on time. Lately, that hasn't been the case. “What may take me an hour to two hours can take three to four...
Fire at Everett compost facility creates large smoke plume, haze in nearby areas
EVERETT, Wash. — A fire at an Everett composting facility created a large smoke plume, impacting nearby areas. The fire began burning in compost at Cedar Grove Compost at 3600 36th Place NE in Everett. The heat from the fire significantly damaged the metal building it ignited it, according to the Everett Fire Department (EFD).
Here are 3 private pools you can rent near Seattle.
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply — now, the company is betting that people will want to rent private homes for leisure activities even after shutdown orders have lifted.1. Pool with a viewUnwind in this large, private pool overlooking the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains.Location: Burien.Cost: $99 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Mid-Century gemTake a dip in this massive heated pool, then lounge under retro umbrellas.Location: Seattle (Magnolia).Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($50 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Family friendly party pool oasisSoak up the sun at this backyard getaway, featuring a grill and large tables to serve an outdoor meal.Location: Bainbridge Island.Cost: $54–$60 per hour for up to five guests ($12 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
Inside the construction on the West Seattle Bridge
"I am at the point now where I am counting days, I can't wait for that to reopen because it's not just a big deal for me, it's a big deal for all of Seattle," said Brian Callanan who is a volunteer with the Bridge Reopening Committee. The committee is...
Boat Crashes Into Another Boat On Lake Washington, 5 Hurt
Authorities say one of the boats fled the scene after the crash.
Here Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Seattle
Yelp outlines the highest-rated restaurants in the Emerald City.
Decades-long I-5 construction project in Tacoma wraps up this weekend
TACOMA, Wash. — Construction along the stretch of I-5 near Tacoma will be completed this weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. The announcement marks the end of a 22-year project to add HOV lanes between State Route 16, State Route 167 and I-5. "We are happy about it. It's a plus for us," said Tacoma resident Patrick Gigimu.
KING-5
Ciscoe has the cure for powdery mildew — it's in your kitchen
SEATTLE — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris has gathered some common kitchen ingredients to solve a common gardening problem, not start a kitchen show. "This rose is called Oso Easy,” Ciscoe said. “It's famous for being one of the most disease resistant roses on earth. I was out deadheading and I found powdery mildew!”
After years of complaints about trash, rats and crime, crews clear North Seattle homeless camp
SEATTLE — After complaints about trash, rats, crime and rampant drug activity for six years, city of Seattle crews and Seattle police cleared an encampment at North 125th Street and Stone Avenue North on Tuesday. A KIRO 7 crew was there as crews towed away numerous recreational vehicles, as...
Comments / 1