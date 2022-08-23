ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Henigan and Rogers make preseason watch list for Manning Award

By Mike Ceide
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The preseason hype continues for the Tigers Seth Henigan.

Monday, Henigan was named to the preseason watch list for the Manning Award which, as you might have guessed, goes to the best quarterback in college football.

Named a freshman All-American last year after throwing for over 33 hundred yards and 25 touchdowns, Henigan is the only true sophomore among the 30 QB’s to make the watch list.

It’s a list that includes the Vols’ Hendon Hooker, Arkansas’ K.J. Jefferson, and the guy who will be on the opposite sideline from Henigan in that season opener down in Starkville, Mississippi State’s Will Rogers.

Rogers is coming off a record-breaking sophomore season where his 4,730 passing yards were third most in SEC history.  He also ranked second in the conference and seventh in the nation with 36 touchdown passes.

Rogers is looking for even better results in 2022.

“Going into my third year, I kind of know the dos and don’ts and where to throw the ball and we’re not to.  Most of the time,” Rogers said.  “I think I’ve gotten stronger since I’ve been here. My arm’s gotten a lot stronger.  I’m more confident. You have to be ready to go in the moment. So just trying to be consistent every single day.”

