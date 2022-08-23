ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Valley’s late harvest, smaller crops hit hard for local businesses

By Emily Goodell
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
YAKIMA, Wash. — Cold, wet weather in the spring hit Yakima Valley farmers hard, damaging crops before they had a chance to grow or causing them to have a slow start and a later harvest.

That’s left local businesses that rely on those farms for their produce in a lurch, as they struggle to deal with having less produce to pick from, but having it cost more and ready for harvest nearly a month later than usual.

McIlrath Farm Market owner Laura McIlrath said cherries are usually plentiful in mid-July in the Yakima Valley, but this year, she struggled to come up with enough to fill their weekly produce subscription boxes.

“I was literally driving around eight to 10 farms trying to find cherries in a day,” McIlrath said.

McIlrath said they filled the empty places where produce should be with other local products like cheese and artisan goods, but people weren’t coming in because they didn’t have the produce they were used to seeing.

Additionally, with rising costs for food, gas, packaging and other expenses, McIlrath said they did have to increase prices on some of their items, but not so much to make it a significant burden on their customers.

“We have a lot of people who are very understanding and then a lot of people who have a little sticker shock,” McIlrath said.

McIlrath said despite increasing prices and likely seeing less food waste because of the limited produce this year, she’s still expecting to see about 25% less profit this year.

“We really appreciate you paying that quarter more because we need it,” McIlrath said.

McIlrath said they have all kinds of produce in stock now — a month late, but still here. Unfortunately, she said this is the time where their season slows down and people start getting busy.

People are kind of getting back into their back-to-school, packing lunches,” McIlrath said. “And at this time of the year, people aren’t used to doing the things they would be doing with their produce a month ago.”

That’s been one of the challenges for Crafted chef and owner Dan Koommoo, whose mission to get at least 90% of his produce from sources within 150 miles of Yakima means his menu changes depending on what’s available from local growers.

“When that asparagus season ends, I will not be getting it from a major distributor out of Seattle because who knows where that asparagus is coming from?” Koommoo said. “If it ends in the valley, it ends for us.”

With less produce to choose from and a later season, Koommoo said he’s had to put limits on some of the dishes he’d normally have available for a longer period.

“We used to have a peach dish on the menu that would be on the menu for two weeks,” Koommoo said. “Now we’re down to, ‘Okay, this is going to be on this weekend only because we only had two cases coming in.”

However, Koommoo said because of their unique model of relying on mostly local produce, they were able to come up with ways to avoid passing on their increased operational costs to their customers.

“We’re focusing on more imperfect vegetables and things like that, that would typically go to waste,” Koommoo said. “Dealing with smaller farms allows us to use a higher percentage and better yield for those guys instead of just looking for the stuff that’s pretty.”

Both Koommoo and McIlrath said no matter where you are, there are local businesses in your area being hit hard by these issues and could really use your support.

Crafted is located at 22 N. 1st St. and is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

McIlrath Farm Market is located at 10 Old Naches Highway and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

