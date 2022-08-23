ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Taken Into Custody in Bellflower Area Following Pursuit

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

BELLFLOWER (CNS) - Two robbery suspects were taken into custody in the Bellflower area after leading authorities on a pursuit today.

The suspects allegedly robbed a sunglasses store in Lakewood, and authorities began pursing the two in a gray sedan about 4:50 p.m. on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The sedan fled from authorities, at times reaching 115 miles per hour on freeways and scraping against several other vehicles on surface streets as the suspects made their way through Compton.

The suspects eventually reached the Artesia (91) Freeway and led authorities through Long Beach into Bellflower, where they exited the sedan under an overpass on Downey Avenue on the Long Beach-Bellflower border about 5:30 p.m., split up and attempted to elude authorities on foot by walking into surrounding neighborhoods. The suspects -- one male and one female -- were quickly located and taken into custody by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies.

