Australia news LIVE: PM to release legal advice surrounding Scott Morrison’s appointment to five minister portfolios; Labor maintain majority voter support

Read full article on original website
Related
After more than 1 million Americans died from COVID, most companies still give just a few days of bereavement leave for ‘core’ family members
There are no federal laws that require employers grant paid time off for employees grieving the death of a family member or loved one. There’s world-altering devastation, heartache, and grief to contend with when you lose someone you love. There’s also likely a funeral to plan and countless details, big and small, to handle. There are flights to arrange and the schedules of relatives and friends to juggle. And that’s even before settling their affairs. Is there a house to sell? Life insurance to manage? A will to wrestle with?
What is the national minimum wage and when will it increase?
With the UK economy in dire straits thanks to inflation soaring to 10.1 per cent and driving up the price of consumer goods while salaries stagnate and a winter of extortionate energy bills awaits, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has called for the minimum wage to be raised “as soon as possible”.“Every worker should be able to afford a decent standard of living,” said TUC general-secretary Frances O’Grady.“But millions of low-paid workers live wage packet to wage packet, struggling to get by – and they are now being pushed to the brink by eye-watering bills and soaring prices.”The current...
nypressnews.com
Covid warning over new symptom that affects sleep
An immunologist has warned the new strain of Covid-19 could be causing different symptoms – including one that emerges during the night. Omicron BA.5 is a highly-contagious subvariant prompting concern as it contributes to a fresh wave of infections across the globe, including the UK. Scientists have been finding...
‘Armageddon’: Energy price hike will ‘cost lives’ and leave children hungry, charities warn Tory candidates
Vulnerable people will die and children will go hungry this winter unless the government commits to further emergency financial support, charity leaders have warned.Ofgem has confirmed a staggering 80 per cent rise in the energy price cap – sending the average household’s yearly bill from £1,971 to £3,549 from October.Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak “will need to act further” on support for households once the Tory leadership contest concludes in early September.Despite warnings that the cost of living crisis will become a “cost of lives” crisis, chancellor Nadhim Zahawi did not commit to...
RELATED PEOPLE
China's worst heat wave on record is crippling power supplies. How it reacts will impact us all
For years, scientists have been warning the climate crisis would amplify extreme weather, making it deadlier and more frequent. And now, like much of the world, China is reeling from its impact.
Base effect to help lift India's GDP growth to double-digits in April-June: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Aug 26 (Reuters) - India's economy is forecast to have expanded by an annual 15.2% in the April-June quarter, thanks to a weak base last year and a rebound in consumption as pandemic restrictions eased, a Reuters poll found.
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Aug 26 (Reuters) - China still requires international passengers to take pre-departure COVID-19 tests and quarantine upon arrival, the customs office said on Friday, a day after dropping some reporting requirements for travellers clearing customs. read more.
Comments / 0