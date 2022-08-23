Australia news LIVE: PM to release legal advice surrounding Scott Morrison’s appointment to five minister portfolios; Labor maintain majority voter support

There are no federal laws that require employers grant paid time off for employees grieving the death of a family member or loved one. There’s world-altering devastation, heartache, and grief to contend with when you lose someone you love. There’s also likely a funeral to plan and countless details, big and small, to handle. There are flights to arrange and the schedules of relatives and friends to juggle. And that’s even before settling their affairs. Is there a house to sell? Life insurance to manage? A will to wrestle with?

