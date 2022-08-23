Quenton Nelson's Spot Revealed On NFL Top 100 Players List

Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson was named the 28th-best player in the NFL based on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022 list.

It's another day and another top-players list that Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson has made.

On Sunday night, Nelson came in at No. 28 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022 list, marking the third consecutive year that he has made the annual list as he enters his fifth season. He previously ranked No. 29 in 2020 and No. 33 in 2021.

Nelson has become a household name for his well-rounded game and punishing blocking style. He has been a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro in each of his four seasons (three First-Team) and is in line to earn a huge new contract extension from the Colts when the deal is done .

Since 2018, Nelson has allowed a total of just four sacks and has never allowed more than six quarterback hits or 18 quarterback hurries in a single season.

According to Pro Football Focus , Nelson's overall grade ranked top-five among guards in the NFL in three of his first four years, slipping to 24th (69.1 grade) last season during an injury-plagued campaign.

The Colts already had two other players make the Top 100 list this year , as cornerback Kenny Moore II came in at No. 82 and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner at No. 66.

With the top 20 names yet to be revealed, it is assumed that Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard and running back Jonathan Taylor will have their names called.

