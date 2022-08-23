ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

wcyb.com

Player of the Week: West Ridge's Cale Bryant

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — At the start of practice on Tuesday, one of the strap's on Cale Bryant's helmet was giving him some problems. After a few reps in warmups, Bryant had to go to the sideline to get the problem resolved. "Having a malfunction right here," said Bryant.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Lebanon rallies past Russell County rival Honaker

Lebanon fell in an early 13-0 hole against Russell County rival Honaker on Thursday night to kickoff the 2022 high school football season. The Pioneers though never flinched, rallying to win 19-13. Lebanon cut the Honaker lead to 13-12 at halftime. The only points in the second half belonged to...
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Appalachian Fair: News 5 speaks with country artist Walker Hayes

GRAY, Tenn. — Country artist Walker Hayes was in Gray, Tennessee Wednesday night for the Appalachian Fair. Our Andrew McClung spoke with Hayes before his show about some of his big hits currently out on country radio, including "Fancy Like," and "AA." He also learned this isn't Hayes first visit to the fair.
GRAY, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock hits hiring milestone

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock continues to make progress on its hiring front. The casino has officially been up and running for more than one month. Allie Evangelista, President of the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock, says she's pleased with...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Second Curt's Ace Hardware location opens in Piney Flats

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WCYB) — The second Curt's Ace Hardware location opened Tuesday in Piney Flats. The store is located at 6634 Bristol Highway. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning, which included former "The Voice" contestant Carson Peters singing the National Anthem. "As we continue to grow...
PINEY FLATS, TN
wcyb.com

Pro-choice and pro-life supporters talk Tennessee trigger ban

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee's 'Trigger' Law banning nearly all abortions is now in effect. Both pro-choice and pro-life supporters continue to speak out on the reversal of Roe v. Wade. The ban now makes providing abortions a felony in the state, making only exceptions for cases where it...
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

New camping experience opens in Unicoi County

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new camping experience in Unicoi County is giving folks a chance to get back to the basics in a glamorous way. Glamping Retro opened at the beginning of August and is a luxury camping destination near the North Carolina state line. It features...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

BTPD taking applications for fall 2022 citizen's police academy

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol, Tennessee police department is now taking applications for its' citizen's police academy. The program gives people the chance to learn about topics such as traffic laws, DUIs, and crime scene investigations. Another benefit of the program is learning how to help with police...
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Tssaa
wcyb.com

Police investigation underway in Carter County

We are following a developing story in Carter County. Law enforcement officers are on a scene in the Stoney Creek section of the county. They were called to Dry Branch Road early this morning. It is a very remote and mountainous part of the county with very few homes. The...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Local students can become published authors

Big Stone Gap, VA — Local students have the chance to become published authors, illustrators, poets and photographers through the Origin Project. Founded by New York Times best-selling author and Big Stone Gap native Adriana Trigiani and activist and former Wall Street bond trader, Nancy Bolmeier Fisher, is celebrating its tenth anniversary. The goal of the origin project is to inspire young people to share their voices through writing and the arts, with a focus on their own history and origins.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
wcyb.com

Sewing Plan for Washington Co. Inmates

WASHINGTON County TN — The Washington County Sheriff's office is saving several thousand dollars by teaching inmates to sew. In the past, uniforms were sent out for alterations, as well as the addition of department patches. The department purchased some sewing machines and equipment, and Pam Pritchard, who used...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Behind The Badge: Black Sheep Bail Bonding

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn--A retired law enforcement officer and his partner have started a new bail bonding company in Sullivan County. Retired Sullivan County captain Mark Ducker and Jonathan Reed started Black Sheep Bail Bonding in May. The two worked together in the bonding business for a few years, but decided...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

New economic development plan for Southwest Virginia

NORTON, Va. — A new economic development plan in Norton, Va. is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. The new business facility is part of the Department of Commerce's $300 million Coal Communities Commitment. "The uniqueness of the site, I think, with all of the...
NORTON, VA
wcyb.com

Sheriff's Office Seeks Person Of Interest

Authorities have identified a person of interest in a death investigation in Carter County, Tennessee. According to a press release from the sheriff's office, they are searching for Brandon Clay Carrier. Authorities are calling him a person of interest in the investigation from Wednesday on Dry Branch Road. Investigators want...
CARTER COUNTY, TN

