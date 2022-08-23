Read full article on original website
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Player of the Week: West Ridge's Cale Bryant
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — At the start of practice on Tuesday, one of the strap's on Cale Bryant's helmet was giving him some problems. After a few reps in warmups, Bryant had to go to the sideline to get the problem resolved. "Having a malfunction right here," said Bryant.
Lebanon rallies past Russell County rival Honaker
Lebanon fell in an early 13-0 hole against Russell County rival Honaker on Thursday night to kickoff the 2022 high school football season. The Pioneers though never flinched, rallying to win 19-13. Lebanon cut the Honaker lead to 13-12 at halftime. The only points in the second half belonged to...
Appalachian Fair: News 5 speaks with country artist Walker Hayes
GRAY, Tenn. — Country artist Walker Hayes was in Gray, Tennessee Wednesday night for the Appalachian Fair. Our Andrew McClung spoke with Hayes before his show about some of his big hits currently out on country radio, including "Fancy Like," and "AA." He also learned this isn't Hayes first visit to the fair.
Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock hits hiring milestone
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock continues to make progress on its hiring front. The casino has officially been up and running for more than one month. Allie Evangelista, President of the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock, says she's pleased with...
Second Curt's Ace Hardware location opens in Piney Flats
PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WCYB) — The second Curt's Ace Hardware location opened Tuesday in Piney Flats. The store is located at 6634 Bristol Highway. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning, which included former "The Voice" contestant Carson Peters singing the National Anthem. "As we continue to grow...
Pro-choice and pro-life supporters talk Tennessee trigger ban
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee's 'Trigger' Law banning nearly all abortions is now in effect. Both pro-choice and pro-life supporters continue to speak out on the reversal of Roe v. Wade. The ban now makes providing abortions a felony in the state, making only exceptions for cases where it...
New camping experience opens in Unicoi County
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new camping experience in Unicoi County is giving folks a chance to get back to the basics in a glamorous way. Glamping Retro opened at the beginning of August and is a luxury camping destination near the North Carolina state line. It features...
BTPD taking applications for fall 2022 citizen's police academy
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol, Tennessee police department is now taking applications for its' citizen's police academy. The program gives people the chance to learn about topics such as traffic laws, DUIs, and crime scene investigations. Another benefit of the program is learning how to help with police...
THP: Pedestrian and motorcyclist killed after crash in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn--Two people are dead, including a pedestrian who was mowing a yard, after a motorcycle crash. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Billy Hilton Junior was driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Highway 91 near Price Road, and was behind a driver in a GMC Arcadia.
Police investigation underway in Carter County
We are following a developing story in Carter County. Law enforcement officers are on a scene in the Stoney Creek section of the county. They were called to Dry Branch Road early this morning. It is a very remote and mountainous part of the county with very few homes. The...
Local students can become published authors
Big Stone Gap, VA — Local students have the chance to become published authors, illustrators, poets and photographers through the Origin Project. Founded by New York Times best-selling author and Big Stone Gap native Adriana Trigiani and activist and former Wall Street bond trader, Nancy Bolmeier Fisher, is celebrating its tenth anniversary. The goal of the origin project is to inspire young people to share their voices through writing and the arts, with a focus on their own history and origins.
Deadline to contest election passes, Reeves does not file but vows to fight on
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The deadline has passed for Washington County, Tennessee mayoral candidate James Reeves to contest the election he claims was stolen from him. Reeves told News 5 it’s not over yet despite still having no evidence to support his claims. Sunday was the deadline for...
Teacher shortage crisis continues into new school year for Southwest Virginia districts
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A shortage of qualified teachers is having a big impact on school districts in Southwest Virginia. Though state lawmakers recently passed a pay increase to help in recruiting efforts, school administrators say more needs to be done to resolve the teacher shortage crisis. "Teacher...
Sewing Plan for Washington Co. Inmates
WASHINGTON County TN — The Washington County Sheriff's office is saving several thousand dollars by teaching inmates to sew. In the past, uniforms were sent out for alterations, as well as the addition of department patches. The department purchased some sewing machines and equipment, and Pam Pritchard, who used...
Behind The Badge: Black Sheep Bail Bonding
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn--A retired law enforcement officer and his partner have started a new bail bonding company in Sullivan County. Retired Sullivan County captain Mark Ducker and Jonathan Reed started Black Sheep Bail Bonding in May. The two worked together in the bonding business for a few years, but decided...
Girls Inc. of Bristol, Va breaks ground on new community center and gymnasium
BRISTOL, Va--An organization that helps young girls in our region with hands on programs and education is expanding. Girls. Inc of Bristol announced plans and broke ground on a new gymnasium and community center on Wednesday. The 7,566 square foot facility will take approximately 9 months to build. When not...
"Wee-Cycle It" Children's Consignment Sale offers large selection for shoppers in SW VA
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — If you're looking for newborn to teen clothing, shoes, toys and more -- a shopping event in Southwest Virginia may have what you need. The semi-annual "Wee-Cycle It" Children's Consignment Sale is taking place through August 27. Partial proceeds from the sale will benefit local...
New economic development plan for Southwest Virginia
NORTON, Va. — A new economic development plan in Norton, Va. is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. The new business facility is part of the Department of Commerce's $300 million Coal Communities Commitment. "The uniqueness of the site, I think, with all of the...
Sheriff's Office Seeks Person Of Interest
Authorities have identified a person of interest in a death investigation in Carter County, Tennessee. According to a press release from the sheriff's office, they are searching for Brandon Clay Carrier. Authorities are calling him a person of interest in the investigation from Wednesday on Dry Branch Road. Investigators want...
