erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate after Fired Bullet Misses Horse Barn in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a fired bullet missed a horse barn in Crawford County. It happened sometime between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 27000 block of Deeter Rd. in Wayne Township. The victim discovered the bullet hit her garage near the horse barn, according...
erienewsnow.com
Pair Arrested for Union Township Burglary
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a pair from Erie for burglary. It happened at an address on Clemens Rd. in Union Township, Erie County, around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A trooper was on patrol in the area when he noticed unusual activity at the residence, according to State Police. A 59-year-old man...
explore venango
Aggravated Assault While DUI Charges Filed Against Woman Who Allegedly Caused Route 8 Rollover Crash, Fled Scene
VICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged an Oil City woman who crashed into a vehicle traveling on State Route 8, causing it to roll over, and leaving four people injured last month. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 60-year-old Sandra...
Brookfield police say charges pending against reckless ATV drivers
Brookfield police say charges are pending against a group of people who have been driving ATVs recklessly in the township, destroying yards and running from officers.
wtae.com
Man charged in fatal shooting in Center Township, Beaver County
A man turned himself in Wednesday to face charges in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured last weekend in Center Township, Beaver County. The district attorney's office said Wesley Deaderick, 29, is being charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations. Deaderick was arraigned at the Center Township Police Department, rather than the magistrate's office, which sources say was for safety reasons. He was then released on an unsecured bond.
Vallourec furnace destroys guns seized by Youngstown Police Department
Guns seized by the police department dating back to 1993 met their maker Thursday: the furnace at Vallourec Steel.
Man turns himself in to police, facing charges in fatal Center Township shooting
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were shot in Center Township Saturday and the suspect is facing charges. According to Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer, the shooting happened in Cedar Ridge Estates. According to the Beaver County District Attorney’s office, Willie Dawkins was found unresponsive but breathing in...
Woman facing charges after fight involving knife in Boardman
Charges were filed after a fight involving a knife and a vehicle crash in Boardman Township.
Woman charged after gun found in bathroom at Struthers football game
A woman who told police that she took a gun to a football game in Struthers out of fear of a family member is facing weapons charges.
WFMJ.com
Security camera footage captures suspect stealing cash register at Youngstown restaurant
A suspect was caught on camera stealing a cash register from a local takeout restaurant in Youngstown early Tuesday morning. Footage from a security camera at Prepped Wellness on Elm Street shows a male suspect breaking into the cafe just after 1:00 a.m. The suspect walks behind the counter and yanks the cash register off of the counter and runs away.
WFMJ.com
Teens accused of crashing stolen car into Mill Creek Park stone bridge
Mill Creek Metroparks police are charging two people tracked down after a stolen car caused what police say was major damage to a stone bridge. Witnesses reported that a Mazda crashed on Tuesday morning near the Birch Hill Cabin, knocking large blocks from a stone bridge. Police found the damaged...
explore venango
Nearly a Dozen Area Stations Respond to Trailer Fire in Clintonville
CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Nearly a dozen fire stations from Venango and surrounding counties were dispatched to a trailer fire at Village Acres in Clintonville Thursday morning. (Photos by Mandy Williams) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in at 10:35 a.m. for a fire that...
‘Back in the day’ debt leads to tussle at gas station in Warren
A man in Warren reported that he was assaulted at a gas station by another man who wanted a debt repaid.
wtae.com
Police: Driver fell asleep behind the wheel, leading to head-on crash in Clarion County that killed two
PAINT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 34-year-old man fell asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle, leading to a head-on crash in Clarion County that killed two people. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday. State police said the 34-year-old driver was traveling northbound on State Route...
PSP arrests two people suspected of burglarizing garage
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police arrested two people for suspected burglary and other charges on Aug. 21. A PSP trooper had been patrolling the area on Clemens Road in Union Township of Erie County when he noticed “unusual activity” at a residence, a PSP report said. The trooper saw a man and woman allegedly […]
WFMJ.com
Feds charge Warren man accused of having 179 g of meth and 'magic' mushrooms
Federal authorities have charged a Warren man after saying he was driving around with more than one-third of a pound of methamphetamine and “magic” mushrooms. According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, 37-year-old Markus Eugene Shaw III is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Injuries reported in Canfield crash
Authorities say serious injuries were reported in a crash that happened Thursday afternoon in Canfield.
WFMJ.com
Do you know this man? Youngstown police hope to solve 35-year-old cold case
The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and the Youngstown Police Department are hoping you may be able to identify and solve a 35-year cold case in Youngstown. The bones were discovered on Sept. 10, 1987 after a Hubbard man and his...
butlerradio.com
Two Accidents Happen Within An Hour At Same Butler Twp. Intersection
Butler Township emergency responders were called out to two crashes at the same intersection less than an hour apart Wednesday afternoon. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 2:30 p.m. for a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Greenwood Drive and South Benbrook Road.
New Castle Police investigating car theft
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - Police are searching for two suspects in a recent car theft. The theft took place on Sunday. Surveillance video showed two women that are believed to be the suspects. New Castle Police are asking anyone who may recognize the two of them to give them a call or leave them a tip on the department's website. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
