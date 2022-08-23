ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

erienewsnow.com

Pair Arrested for Union Township Burglary

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a pair from Erie for burglary. It happened at an address on Clemens Rd. in Union Township, Erie County, around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A trooper was on patrol in the area when he noticed unusual activity at the residence, according to State Police. A 59-year-old man...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man charged in fatal shooting in Center Township, Beaver County

A man turned himself in Wednesday to face charges in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured last weekend in Center Township, Beaver County. The district attorney's office said Wesley Deaderick, 29, is being charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations. Deaderick was arraigned at the Center Township Police Department, rather than the magistrate's office, which sources say was for safety reasons. He was then released on an unsecured bond.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Nearly a Dozen Area Stations Respond to Trailer Fire in Clintonville

CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Nearly a dozen fire stations from Venango and surrounding counties were dispatched to a trailer fire at Village Acres in Clintonville Thursday morning. (Photos by Mandy Williams) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in at 10:35 a.m. for a fire that...
CLINTONVILLE, PA
YourErie

PSP arrests two people suspected of burglarizing garage

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police arrested two people for suspected burglary and other charges on Aug. 21. A PSP trooper had been patrolling the area on Clemens Road in Union Township of Erie County when he noticed “unusual activity” at a residence, a PSP report said. The trooper saw a man and woman allegedly […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Feds charge Warren man accused of having 179 g of meth and 'magic' mushrooms

Federal authorities have charged a Warren man after saying he was driving around with more than one-third of a pound of methamphetamine and “magic” mushrooms. According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, 37-year-old Markus Eugene Shaw III is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
WARREN, OH
butlerradio.com

Two Accidents Happen Within An Hour At Same Butler Twp. Intersection

Butler Township emergency responders were called out to two crashes at the same intersection less than an hour apart Wednesday afternoon. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 2:30 p.m. for a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Greenwood Drive and South Benbrook Road.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New Castle Police investigating car theft

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - Police are searching for two suspects in a recent car theft. The theft took place on Sunday. Surveillance video showed two women that are believed to be the suspects. New Castle Police are asking anyone who may recognize the two of them to give them a call or leave them a tip on the department's website. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
NEW CASTLE, PA

