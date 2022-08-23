Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Schools work to combat low economic well-being rating
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools in North Arkansas are working to combat the state’s low economic well-being rating. Arkansas ranked 43rd in the nation for total economic well-being. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, most schools have taken some type of financial hit, and the effects are...
Are Arkansas school superintendents smarter than a fifth grader?
School superintendents from central Arkansas played a game of Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader on Trivia Thursday.
Kait 8
North Arkansas school honored with top 30 ranking
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A school in North Arkansas made some significant gains in the past year. A recent study by SchoolDigger said the Highland School District ranked 30 out of 249 school districts in the state of Arkansas. Officials said they were proud of the high number, especially after...
Kait 8
Pageant to be held to raise money for Sydney Sutherland scholarship
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – An event is hoping to raise money for a scholarship in honor of a woman who lost her life two years ago. The body of Sydney Sutherland was found on Aug. 20, 2020, and since that time, Sydney’s family and friends have worked to create a scholarship in her memory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
School district gets new electric vehicle for driver’s education class
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Those learning to drive on the road will have some new technology to deal with. The Wood Family Dealerships presented a 2022 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle to students at the Batesville High School Carter Drivers Education class. According to the Batesville School District, in 2017,...
onlyinark.com
Visiting the Walton 5 & 10 in Bentonville
Sam and Helen Walton operated a Ben Franklin Variety store in Newport, AR, beginning in 1945 after Sam returned home from WWII. The store grew, and the landlord refused to renew the lease at the decade’s end, so Walton had to find a new location. Walton found a variety store owner in Bentonville willing to sell, and the family relocated to the small northwest Arkansas town. They opened the store as a Ben Franklin-type variety store under the name Walton 5 & 10. Over the next 15 years, the brothers operated Ben Franklin and Walton Family Centers in 15 locations.
Kait 8
Drone service to help farmers cut costs, time
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - New technology for farmers is helping make things a little easier after a hard summer. When you hear the word “drone,” some would think of a small device with a camera on it, but in this case, that isn’t true. A large drone...
Kait 8
Community preparing for 38th annual car show
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - A North Arkansas chamber of commerce is preparing for an event that draws thousands of people to the area. The Mammoth Spring Chamber of Commerce is nearly ready for its 38th Annual Antique and Classic Car Show. Car enthusiasts are encouraged to travel to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryant, Conway, North Little Rock Top First Poll
Bentonville, Fayetteville round out top five in ASM's first poll ahead of Week 0.
Kait 8
Church working to send supplies to help flood victims
THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) - A church in Southern Missouri is ready to help those in need after dangerous flooding swept through portions of Kentucky. The Thayer, MO Free Will Baptist Church says the immediate need is towels of all kinds, bedding, and small appliances such as toasters. Youth Pastor Tony...
KTLO
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative planned outage Thurday and Friday will affect Denton Ferry area
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative (NAEC) customers in the Denton Ferry area near Gassville will experience two breif outages so Baxter County road personnel can operate a crane safely near NAEC’s electric lines. The outage should begin around 1 both Thursday and Friday afternoons. The 262 affected members received an...
Kait 8
Popular Arkansas cave reopens following pandemic woes
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A landmark in North Central Arkansas is welcoming back visitors for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blanchard Springs Caverns was forced to close its cave portion of the park at the beginning of the pandemic due to the inability to socially distance visitors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLO
12 building permits issued in July in Mountain Home
Four new residential buildings top the permits for July, according to a report from the City of Mountain Home Building Inspection Department.The four new permits were issued to Hobbs Investments, LLC for properties located along Ozark Avenue. Each project is said to be 1,877-square-feet and each has a construction value of $110,000.
Ozark County's 110-year-old historical home, the Old Harlin House, in Gainesville, Missouri was restored
The John Conkin and Clara Layton Harlin House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1912, the historical John C. and Clara Layton Harlin House was built in Gainesville, Missouri. It's a two-and-a-half-story home with the American Foursquare style. The house sits on a limestone foundation and has a wraparound porch. In 2002, this 110-year-old home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Kait 8
Deputies arrest person for speeding over 100 mph in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – An arrest was made after a person led deputies on a chase through Lawrence County. Sheriff Jeff Yates told Region 8 News they were chasing a person in Black Rock because they were driving over 100 mph. He explained deputies lost the person in...
Menifee police banned from writing speeding tickets for a year
MENIFEE, Ark. — The town of Menifee is fairly small, with a population of 302, according to the signs on the outskirts of town— but something big has been going on. "Clearly, they were writing substantially more tickets than other communities that were similarly sized," said Tom Tatum, 15th District Prosecuting Attorney.
KTLO
Guilty plea brings prison sentence
A man who has had criminal cases opened against him in three Arkansas counties appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Rhease Hoskins, who lists a home address in Paragould, pled guilty to charges against him in two cases and was given five years in prison. Hoskins was...
neareport.com
Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA
Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
Kait 8
Police watching for distracted, unrestrained drivers
THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) - As the Labor Day weekend approaches, area law enforcement agencies are urging motorists to buckle up and keep their eyes on the road. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that 51% of passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2020 were unrestrained. That same year, 3,142 people lost their lives due to distracted driving.
KTLO
Two arrested for passing counterfeit bills at local business
Two people have been arrested for using counterfeit money to pay for purchases they made at a local business. Thirty-eight-year-old Kenny Joe Jinkins and 33-year-old Keisha Eva Jinkins are in the Baxter County Detention Center, each charged with three counts of forgery and one misdemeanor count of theft. Kenny Joe Jinkins is shown in court documents as being from Little Rock, but electronic jail records list him as being from Gassville. Court records show Keisha Eva Jinkins’ address is in Gamaliel, but electronic jail records indicate she is from Lamar.
Comments / 0