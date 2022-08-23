ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Valley, CA

CBS LA

Resident armed with pickaxe confronts street takeover crowd in Anaheim

As the street takeover crisis continues to plague residents throughout Southern California, one resident in Anaheim took things into his own hands overnight, confronting the crowd with a pickaxe. According to police, there were as many as five sideshows in Orange County in the span of a few hours, and footage from each scene shows much of the same from other events — large crowds, dangerous driving stunts and burnt rubber. At one point a man, shirtless and barefoot, confronted the crowd while armed with a pickaxe as they rallied out front of his home on Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Burglary Suspect Killed, Resident Wounded During Shootout in Riverside

A 20-year-old man suspected of joining at least one other person in trying to burglarize a Riverside apartment was killed by the resident, who was wounded in the exchange of gunfire, authorities said Thursday. Denzeal Young of Moreno Valley was fatally shot about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block...
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

Palmdale man caught on camera fighting teen in Valencia arrested

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A Palmdale man has been arrested in connection with a viral video that shows a fight between himself and a 13-year-old boy in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley Station. The suspect, 46-year-old Regan Coultas, was arrested for felony child...
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Another duck found in Fountain Valley park with beak cut off

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Another abused duck has been found at a Fountain Valley park with its beak severed, and has died from its injuries. This is the third duck reported in recent weeks to be found with its beak severed at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley according to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center of Orange County.
idesignarch.com

Timeless Provençal Style Stone Villa in Orange County

Located at the residential and golf preserve Shady Canyon in Irvine, California, this Mediterranean style estate has a casual elegant rustic charm. Designed by EBTA Architects, the stone villa is organized around multiple courtyards. The use of materials such as reclaimed roof tiles, antique beams, and carved limestone give the home a timeless authenticity.
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot Near Huntington Park

A man was shot to death in an unincorporated area bordering Huntington Park Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 5:45 p.m. to the 5900 block of Holmes Avenue, one block west of Wilmington Avenue and the Huntington Park city limits, on reports of the shooting and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD is searching for a bicyclist who attacked a driver

On 8/14/22, at approximately 3:15pm, the victim positioned his vehicle to make a northbound turn from Edinger Avenue onto Fairview Street. As he waited to make the turn, a bicyclist approached in the bicycle lane and proceeded to hit his vehicle. The victim exited his vehicle and walked towards the...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Scorches At Least 75 Acres in Hills Above Glendora

Firefighters Thursday were working to contain a brush fire in the hills above Glendora. The brusher — dubbed the East Fire by authorities — was first reported about 2:15 p.m. and was burning along Glendora Mountain Road and East Fork Road within the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, according to the Angeles National Forest.
GLENDORA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey mourns death of Sebastian Valencia, budding entrepreneur

DOWNEY – Friends and family are mourning the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. Valencia was killed in a solo car crash around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower. According to the...
DOWNEY, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best Whittier Restaurants In 2022

Eating your way through Southern California means experiencing flavors from all over the world. Of course you’ll find your traditional all-American burgers, but you can also experience tapas with a Spanish-Mexican fusion and authentic Asian cuisines, such as Vietnamese and Thai. The next time you find yourself looking for...
WHITTIER, CA
HeySoCal

Man convicted of rampage in 2 OC Cities

A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of going on a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted of two counts of robbery, one count of battery with serious bodily injury and...
FULLERTON, CA
foxla.com

Remains of Baldwin Park woman identified after 31 years

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Bones found in Riverside County more than 30 years ago were publicly identified Tuesday as those of a Baldwin Park woman, according to county officials. The Riverside County District Attorney's office identified the remains as belonging to Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park. On Jan. 22, 1991, human remains were found at the base of a hill in the area west of Avenue 62 and Madison Street in Thermal, an unincorporated community in Riverside County about four miles southeast of Coachella. Only bones were recovered, leading authorities to say that the remains had been in the desert for a long time. The remains were found two weeks after what would have been Coffey's 37th birthday.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

