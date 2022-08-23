Read full article on original website
Authorities Identify Man Killed on Hemet Street, Authorities Seek Suspects
Authorities Thursday identified a 40-year-old man who was killed in a street in Hemet on Friday. The man was located about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North San Jacinto Street, near Latham Avenue, according to Lt. Michael Mouat of the Hemet Police Department. Sgt. Ed Baeza with...
Burglary Suspect Killed, Resident Wounded During Shootout in Riverside
A 20-year-old man suspected of joining at least one other person in trying to burglarize a Riverside apartment was killed by the resident, who was wounded in the exchange of gunfire, authorities said Thursday. Denzeal Young of Moreno Valley was fatally shot about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block...
Riverside shootout leaves suspect dead, resident wounded after attempted burglary, police say
A suspect was killed and a resident wounded in a shootout that occurred during an attempted break-in at an apartment complex in Riverside, authorities said.
Man who had been arrested dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 23
An in-custody death investigation is underway after a 67-year-old man suffered a medical emergency at West Valley Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 23, a deputy with the Sheriff’s Court Services Division served an eviction order to Kenneth Wolfe at a residence in...
Man pleads guilty to stealing former Palm Springs Police Chief’s car
A formerly convicted felon who stole ex-Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes' patrol vehicle from a body shop, subsequently posed as an officer and stood trial on weapons charges pleaded guilty today and was immediately sentenced to two years in state prison. William Leon Menser, 31, of Indio was arrested on Jan. 4, 2018, one The post Man pleads guilty to stealing former Palm Springs Police Chief’s car appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside gunfight leaves would-be burglar dead, resident wounded
A resident fatally shot a suspect who was apparently trying to break into a Riverside apartment early Wednesday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:40 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. The victim alerted police to a burglary in progress, then called back to indicate gunshots had been exchanged. Responding Riverside […]
Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County
A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
The SAPD is searching for a bicyclist who attacked a driver
On 8/14/22, at approximately 3:15pm, the victim positioned his vehicle to make a northbound turn from Edinger Avenue onto Fairview Street. As he waited to make the turn, a bicyclist approached in the bicycle lane and proceeded to hit his vehicle. The victim exited his vehicle and walked towards the...
Authorities Thursday Identify Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle In Desert Hot Springs
Authorities Thursday identified a 58-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs. Officers responded to near Palm Drive and Cahuilla Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to Deputy Chief Steven Shaw of the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
CHP Investigating Possible Road Rage Incident After Crash in Temecula Kills One
The California Highway Patrol is looking into whether a case of road rage may have led to a deadly crash in Temecula on Wednesday. The crash took place just after 8 p.m. along the southbound 15 Freeway. Two cars slammed into each other, ejecting one of the drivers. The ejected...
DUI Suspected After Car Careens Into House | Moreno Valley
08.23.2022 | 5:30 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Cal Fire Moreno Valley and Riverside County Sheriff responded to a vehicle into a house. A woman who was driving the car was taken into custody after a field sobriety test. The house suffered major structural damage. Two patients were transported...
Homeless man accused of stealing groceries, trying to set store manager on fire in Moreno Valley
The homeless man accused of trying to set a store manager on fire after he tried to stop him for stealing groceries in Moreno Valley has been charged.
Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Cop Car, Immediately Sentenced to Two Years
A formerly convicted felon who stole ex-Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes’ patrol vehicle from a body shop, subsequently posed as an officer and stood trial on weapons charges pleaded guilty Thursday and was immediately sentenced to two years in state prison. William Leon Menser, 31, of Indio was...
Motorist Killed in Road Rage Confrontation on Interstate 15
A motorist died in a collision stemming from a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Temecula, authorities said Thursday. The fatal crash happened at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-15 near Winchester Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said that the victim, identified only as...
Felon to Stand Trial for Allegedly Shooting Roommate During Scuffle
A 40-year-old felon accused of chasing down and shooting his roommate during an altercation that erupted over money must stand trial for attempted murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Wednesday. Dante Trimell Cooper was arrested in March after the attack in the 300 block of West Kimball Avenue, near...
Attempted murder in Landers on Sunday, suspect at large
Helicopters and multiple ground units were searching for a suspect in an attempted murder that took place late Sunday evening (Aug 19th). The Sheriff’s office says that the unnamed victim was taken to Hi Desert Medical Center and is in stable condition. Several residents reported heavy police presence the night of the shooting with blocked off streets near Reche Road and Bellfield in Landers. A helicopter was using its searchlight in the open desert while ground units were reportedly set up at intersections. The suspect is still at large and is wanted for attempted murder.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Police Vehicle in Pomona
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Pomona police vehicle Wednesday, but the circumstances of the death were unclear. Paramedics were sent to Mission Boulevard and Main Street about 5:30 a.m. on a report that a person was struck by a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Motorist Injured in Solo-Vehicle Crash in Banning
A motorist was moderately injured Thursday when their vehicle struck a pole in Banning. The collision was reported just after 5:50 p.m. in the area of Mesa and Bluff streets, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The motorist became trapped inside the vehicle and had to be rescued by...
Suspect in armed robbery in San Bernardino is arrested in Fontana
A suspect in an armed robbery in San Bernardino was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Aug. 22, two suspects entered a 7-11 business and stole merchandise. When confronted by a store employee, one suspect removed a firearm from his waistband and told the employee to get on the ground. Both suspects then fled the area in a vehicle.
3 Injured in Two-Car Crash on Fred Waring Drive [Indio, CA]
Three Hospitalized after 2-Vehicle Collision on Burr Street. The incident happened around 7:10 a.m., near Burr Street on August 22nd. However, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Reports indicate that crews had to extricate one victim who was trapped in the wreckage. Medics treated three occupants with...
