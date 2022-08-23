Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Measure to Fast-Track LA Mobility Plan to Go Before Voters in 2024
A measure that would fast-track implementation of Los Angeles’ ambitious mobility plan will come before voters in 2024, after the City Council voted to place it on the ballot Wednesday. Frustrated by what they see as a lack of progress on Mobility Plan 2035 — approved by the council...
mynewsla.com
SoCal Doctor Appointed State Attorney General
Dr. Diana Ramos, a Laguna Beach resident and adjunct professor at the USC Keck School of Medicine, was appointed by the governor Thursday as the state’s next surgeon general. Ramos, 55, currently serves as a public health administrator at the California Department of Public Health’s Center for Healthy Communities,...
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Explores Homeless Housing Agreement With Cecil Hotel
The Los Angeles City Council passed a motion Wednesday exploring a potential master lease with downtown’s Cecil Hotel for a permanent housing program to address homelessness. The hotel, a historic building that has attracted public fascination for its sordid past, was converted into an affordable housing complex last December,...
mynewsla.com
City Council Votes to Adopt LAPD’s Military Equipment Policy
The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to adopt the Los Angeles Police Department’s military equipment-use policy in accordance with state legislation intended to increase the accountability and transparency of law enforcement. The ordinance, which will be held over for a second vote next week, passed 10-3 on Tuesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
LA County Expands Distribution of Novavax COVID Vaccine
With the recent blessing of federal regulators, Los Angeles County is expanding the availability of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine to everyone aged 12 and over, the public health officer said Thursday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an emergency use authorization last week for use of the vaccine in...
mynewsla.com
Orange County Reports 1st Monkeypox Case in Person Under 18
Orange County health officials Wednesday confirmed the county’s first case of monkeypox in a person under age 18. No details about the case or the patient were released. Health officials said only that they are working to identify close contacts of the patient and offer vaccines to those who may have been exposed.
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Possible Hit-Run Motorist Comes Forward, Released Pending Investigation
A man possibly responsible for the hit-and-run injury of a restaurant worker on a moped in the downtown Los Angeles area brought the car believed to have been involved in the crash to a police facility Thursday, and was released pending further investigation, authorities said. The man, who was not...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Chief Has Concerns Over Staffing Levels, Not Meeting Recruitment Goals
The Los Angeles Police Department is not meeting its staffing goals, Chief Michel Moore Tuesday told the Board of Police Commissioners. The department is currently underemployed by 176 officers, Moore said — citing 9,284 sworn officers on staff as of Aug. 13, while the department is authorized to have 9,460.
RELATED PEOPLE
mynewsla.com
LA County Reports 19 More COVID-19 Deaths, 3,860 New Cases
Another 19 COVID-19-related fatalities were reported in Los Angeles County Wednesday, while the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals ticked up slightly. The 19 new deaths lifted the county’s virus-related death toll to 33,060. Another 3,860 new COVID-19 infections were also reported by the county, raising its cumulative...
mynewsla.com
Fire Scorches At Least 75 Acres in Hills Above Glendora
Firefighters Thursday were working to contain a brush fire in the hills above Glendora. The brusher — dubbed the East Fire by authorities — was first reported about 2:15 p.m. and was burning along Glendora Mountain Road and East Fork Road within the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, according to the Angeles National Forest.
mynewsla.com
Jury Awards $31M to Plaintiffs in Suit Over Kobe Crash Photos
A federal jury Wednesday ordered Los Angeles County to pay $31 million in damages over the actions of first-responders who snapped and shared gruesome photos from the scene of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people. The damages were awarded...
mynewsla.com
Sumner Redstone Granddaughter Sued by Man for Defamation, Emotional Distress
A man who says he was hired as a personal assistant to a granddaughter of the late media magnate Sumner Redstone is suing her, alleging she was under the influence of a drug that kept her from sleeping for days when she lied to police in 2021 that he stole money from her and threatened to kill her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Man Injured During Fight in Palmdale
A man is in the hospital after he was wounded during a fight in Palmdale, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to a shots fired call at 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Rancho Vista Boulevard, Lt. Thomas Kim told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Mötley Crüe, Diana Ross, Echo & The Bunnyman and The Strokes: What to Do This Weekend
This is a weekend to celebrate the throw-backs; Cinespia is screening Friday the 13th at the Greek on Friday night, of course, and Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett are performing together at Sofi Stadium Saturday. Diana Ross will be at the Hollywood Bowl Friday and Saturday and Echo & The Bunnyman will be celebrating 40 years of performing at the Ace Hotel Friday Night.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Vacant Building in Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw Area
A fire damaged a vacant commercial building in the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw area Tuesday, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters sent to the 3600 block of West Exposition Boulevard at 11:50 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 45 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The single-story building was the site...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Police Vehicle in Pomona
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Pomona police vehicle Wednesday, but the circumstances of the death were unclear. Paramedics were sent to Mission Boulevard and Main Street about 5:30 a.m. on a report that a person was struck by a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
LA Animal Services Partners with PetSpace to Help With Shelter Conditions
Los Angeles Animal Services announced Wednesday it is partnering with Wallis Annenberg PetSpace to help respond to the ongoing issue of overcrowding and overall animal wellbeing in city shelters. PetSpace, a community space that includes an interactive place for pet adoptions, will fund two positions for canine enrichment coordinators within...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot Near Huntington Park
A man was shot to death in an unincorporated area bordering Huntington Park Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 5:45 p.m. to the 5900 block of Holmes Avenue, one block west of Wilmington Avenue and the Huntington Park city limits, on reports of the shooting and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
No Tickets Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $19 million. One ticket each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at the Commerce Casino and a liquor store in an unincorporated area near Whittier. They are each worth $16,313, the California Lottery announced.
mynewsla.com
Body Found Over 30 Years Ago in Thermal Finally Identified
More than 30 years after she disappeared, remains found in the eastern Coachella Valley were confirmed to be those of a Baldwin Park woman who died under suspicious circumstances, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, the county’s Cold Case Homicide Unit, which is managed by...
Comments / 0