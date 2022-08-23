Read full article on original website
(PRESS RELEASE) KANSAS CITY, MO — Three Dog Bakery, America’s original bakery for dogs, announced the launch of its Celebration Treats, Super Rewards with Superfoods, Breakfast Favorites and Holiday Treats product lines to Three Dog Bakeries and wholesalers in the pet and mass retail markets. Crafted from scratch using only simple, wholesome ingredients, these offerings expand Three Dog Bakery’s robust selection of products reflecting wholesome proteins, nutrient-filled fruits and veggies, and high-quality ingredients that dogs love.
(PRESS RELEASE) PORTLAND, OR — Portland Pet Food Company (PPFC), an award-winning manufacturer of human-grade dog food toppers and treats, has announced its first expansion into cat products with the release of two Homestyle Meal formulas: Boots’ Salmon N’ Pumpkin and Luke’s Chicken N’ Pumpkin. These products will be available in limited quantities online and in select stores starting in September with full distribution in the United States in October in the pet specialty and natural grocery channels.
