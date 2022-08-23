Patriots LB Matthew Judon: 'We’re Looking Faster. Quicker'

As Matthew Judon continues to be a vocal leader, he's also aiming to be productive the whole season

FOXBORO — For a New England Patriots defense looking for more dynamic playmakers this season, you have to be at least intrigued with their week 2 preseason performance in a 20-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Between their pro bowl linebacker, Matthew Judon, second-year standout Christian Barmore, and players like Ja'Whaun Bentley, and Josh Uche, speed and pass rush stood out.

As a team, the defense came up with five sacks. Of course, sack totals don’t always represent a team’s ability to get to the quarterback but it's an area New England is looking to improve on in 2022.

Barmore is a player who is hoping to contribute more in the pass rush in his second season. The Patriots couldn’t have asked for a better rookie campaign, as the Alabama product was arguably New England’s most impactful defender behind Judon. Even though he finished with a team-high 38 pressures, it only translated to 1.5 sacks.

“What do I want to work on? Finish the quarterback, really,” Barmore said when asked about his goals this offseason. “That’s really my thing right there. Finish really that. And better footwork. That’s it, finishing.”

Granted it was only a preseason game, but Ja'Whaun Bentley showed leadership, passion, and emotion. He finished the game with a game-high five tackles including smothering a screen pass for a four-yard loss.

After starting out as the young kid playing behind the likes of Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins, and Kyle Van Noy, Bentley is now the guy younger players look to on defense.

And then of course there is arguably the team's best player , Judon. After signing a four-year, $56 million deal last offseason, he proved to be a player opposing offensive coordinators actually had to worry about on every pass attempt. He finished last season with 12.5 sacks. No other player on New England's defense tallied more than five sacks.

"It really didn’t matter what we had last year, it's a whole new year. We looking faster and quicker but right now it's just a building block," Judon said. "We got to continue this through the rest of preseason and day by day. We trying to move fast and we are trying to come downhill and we trying to hit."

Other than Judon, all the sack leaders from previous years have left town. Chase Winovich led New England with 5.5 sacks in 2020, but he of course was traded to Cleveland in the offseason. Collins and Van Noy combined for six sacks in 2021, but Collins is still a free agent and Van Noy took his talents to Los Angeles after signing a big-time free agent deal.

So can this year's defense be more aggressive in terms of getting to the quarterback or just being aggressive?

"That's how we want to play. We want to play a downhill mentality, we want to be aggressive, we want to attack the line scrimmage and knock it back," Judon said. "With speed and smarts, you got to do everything within the defense, but when we are moving fast and executing, that’s going to help us a lot."

As it stands today, the team is focusing on getting better every day and being more explosive as a defensive unit, just like Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo talked about back in February.

“We’re going to look to get faster, more explosive, and put more playmakers on the field,” Mayo said in a February interview. “You always want to get faster, especially in today’s game. That’s at all spots.”