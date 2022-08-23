ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge in Texas border crackdown accused of using racist slur against migrants

By JOLIE MCCULLOUGH The Texas Tribune
Bryan College Station Eagle
 3 days ago
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
The Independent

Two Florida residents plead guilty to giving Ashley Biden’s stolen diary to Project Veritas

Two Florida residents have pleaded guilty to charges that they conspired to transport stolen property belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter across state lines and sell it to the media organisation Project Veritas. According to criminal information filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, Aimee Harris stole Ashley Biden’s diary from a Delray Beach, Florida house where she’d temporarily left behind some of her belongings, before travelling to New York City with co-defendant Justin Kurlander to meet with Project Veritas representatives.“During that meeting, [Harris] described the circumstances of how she had obtained the...
FLORIDA STATE

