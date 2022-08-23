Judge in Texas border crackdown accused of using racist slur against migrants

Read full article on original website
Federal judge strikes down Texas ban on 18- to 20-year-olds carrying handguns in public
A federal judge has ruled that a Texas law that bans people ages 18 to 20 from carrying handguns in public is unconstitutional, saying the restriction is inconsistent with the Second Amendment and US history.
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
Two Florida residents plead guilty to giving Ashley Biden’s stolen diary to Project Veritas
Two Florida residents have pleaded guilty to charges that they conspired to transport stolen property belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter across state lines and sell it to the media organisation Project Veritas. According to criminal information filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, Aimee Harris stole Ashley Biden’s diary from a Delray Beach, Florida house where she’d temporarily left behind some of her belongings, before travelling to New York City with co-defendant Justin Kurlander to meet with Project Veritas representatives.“During that meeting, [Harris] described the circumstances of how she had obtained the...
A former Arizona police officer is indicted in the shooting death of a man in a wheelchair
An Arizona grand jury indicted a former police officer on a manslaughter charge in the shooting death last year of a man who was in a motorized wheelchair, officials said Thursday.
