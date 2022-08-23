Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Bulls eyeing conspicuous first step in Operation: ‘Lure Giannis Antetokounmpo to Chicago’
The Chicago Bulls have probably heard about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s openness to play with the Windy City franchise in the future, so much so that they have seem to start the plan to lure him. According to Christos Tsaltas of Greek outlet SDNA, the Bulls have shown interest in signing Giannis’ younger brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, after […] The post Bulls eyeing conspicuous first step in Operation: ‘Lure Giannis Antetokounmpo to Chicago’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Nets announce they've 'agreed to move forward' with Durant
The Nets aimed to extinguish all the rumors Tuesday morning. Kevin Durant and Brooklyn have "agreed to move forward with our partnership" after a meeting Monday in Los Angeles, the team announced. The news of Durant's trade request in late June shook up the NBA's offseason as many teams were...
Timberwolves sign former Iowa All-American Luka Garza
The 2021 national player of the year is getting a chance in Minnesota.
Report: Lakers to land Pat Bev, THT goes to Jazz in three-player trade
Patrick Beverley is headed back to Southern California – except he won’t be returning to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly will finalize a deal Thursday morning that will land them Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: The Atlanta Hawks Sent an Offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant remains on the trading block as the Brooklyn Nets have yet to receive an offer that would make them want to part with arguably the best player on the planet. With the Boston Celtics and Miami HEAT seeming to be the likely destination, the Atlanta Hawks attempted to throw their name into the KD chase.
Lakers to trade for Jazz G Patrick Beverley
The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing a trade for Utah Jazz forward Patrick Beverley.
5 most likely players to be traded after Kevin Durant makes up with Nets
With Kevin Durant now remaining with the Brooklyn Nets, here are the five most likely players to be traded. On the very first day of NBA free agency, Kevin Durant shocked the world by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Even with all of the reported list of preferred destinations for Durant and discussions between the Nets and various teams, nothing transpired. After over a month, there is finally some clarity.
With Durant staying put, what’s the biggest trade in NBA history?
Few players could shift the balance of power in the NBA simply by changing zip codes and uniforms. One of those players is Kevin Durant, who rescinded his trade request on Tuesday. A deal that would have sent Durant from the Brooklyn Nets to another team could have been considered...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Report: Bulls Interested in Kostas Antetokounmpo, Brother of Giannis
Nearly two weeks ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines by entertaining the idea of playing for the Chicago Bulls at some point “down the line.”. Now the Bulls appear to be on the verge of — kinda, but not really — giving the Milwaukee Bucks’ two-time MVP one more reason to jump ship.
The Miami Heat Are Reportedly Not Interested In Trading For Donovan Mitchell
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Miami Heat are not interested in trading for Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
Yardbarker
L.A. to Say No Way to Julius Randle Trade with Knicks
Those hoping that a Hollywood ending was in store for the Julius Randle saga will be left disappointed. While the New York Knicks might still look to ship out their newly-minted $117 million, man, his original employers, the Los Angeles Lakers, aren't interested in a reunion according to a report from The Athletic.
Yardbarker
Tristan Thompson Drawing Interest From Nets
One of those pieces is a backup center, and Tristan Thompson is one available free agent who fits that description. And Thompson is a player to keep an eye on as a possibility in Brooklyn, reported Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Several Hoops Wire sources have confirmed the Nets’ interest in...
Bryce Harper set to rejoin Phils for opener vs. Pirates
The Philadelphia Phillies had more to celebrate Thursday than just a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds. The reigning National
Yankees pound A's 13-4
OAKLAND -- Giancarlo Stanton returned from the injured list and hit a two-run single to go with a bases-loaded walk, Josh Donaldson doubled twice and drove in three runs, and the New York Yankees pounded the Oakland Athletics 13-4 on Thursday night despite a wild major league debut by reliever Greg Weissert.A's reliever Joel Payamps was helped off the field in the eighth after a comebacker by pinch-hitter Kyle Higashioka struck his leg. Oakland infielder Sheldon Neuse entered to pitch for his second appearance on the mound this season.James Tallion (12-4) received all the support he needed and then some....
