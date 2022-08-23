ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

ClutchPoints

Bulls eyeing conspicuous first step in Operation: 'Lure Giannis Antetokounmpo to Chicago'

The Chicago Bulls have probably heard about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s openness to play with the Windy City franchise in the future, so much so that they have seem to start the plan to lure him. According to Christos Tsaltas of Greek outlet SDNA, the Bulls have shown interest in signing Giannis’ younger brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, after […] The post Bulls eyeing conspicuous first step in Operation: ‘Lure Giannis Antetokounmpo to Chicago’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Nets announce they've 'agreed to move forward' with Durant

The Nets aimed to extinguish all the rumors Tuesday morning. Kevin Durant and Brooklyn have "agreed to move forward with our partnership" after a meeting Monday in Los Angeles, the team announced. The news of Durant's trade request in late June shook up the NBA's offseason as many teams were...
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

5 most likely players to be traded after Kevin Durant makes up with Nets

With Kevin Durant now remaining with the Brooklyn Nets, here are the five most likely players to be traded. On the very first day of NBA free agency, Kevin Durant shocked the world by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Even with all of the reported list of preferred destinations for Durant and discussions between the Nets and various teams, nothing transpired. After over a month, there is finally some clarity.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Bulls Interested in Kostas Antetokounmpo, Brother of Giannis

Nearly two weeks ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines by entertaining the idea of playing for the Chicago Bulls at some point “down the line.”. Now the Bulls appear to be on the verge of — kinda, but not really — giving the Milwaukee Bucks’ two-time MVP one more reason to jump ship.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

L.A. to Say No Way to Julius Randle Trade with Knicks

Those hoping that a Hollywood ending was in store for the Julius Randle saga will be left disappointed. While the New York Knicks might still look to ship out their newly-minted $117 million, man, his original employers, the Los Angeles Lakers, aren't interested in a reunion according to a report from The Athletic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Tristan Thompson Drawing Interest From Nets

One of those pieces is a backup center, and Tristan Thompson is one available free agent who fits that description. And Thompson is a player to keep an eye on as a possibility in Brooklyn, reported Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Several Hoops Wire sources have confirmed the Nets’ interest in...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS San Francisco

Yankees pound A's 13-4

OAKLAND --  Giancarlo Stanton returned from the injured list and hit a two-run single to go with a bases-loaded walk, Josh Donaldson doubled twice and drove in three runs, and the New York Yankees pounded the Oakland Athletics 13-4 on Thursday night despite a wild major league debut by reliever Greg Weissert.A's reliever Joel Payamps was helped off the field in the eighth after a comebacker by pinch-hitter Kyle Higashioka struck his leg. Oakland infielder Sheldon Neuse entered to pitch for his second appearance on the mound this season.James Tallion (12-4) received all the support he needed and then some....
OAKLAND, CA

