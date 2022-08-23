Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of MeatLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
7 Game-Changing Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles That Will Wake Up Your Taste BudsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Fast and Furious starts filming in L.A. neighborhood and residents are not happyJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Possible Hit-Run Motorist Comes Forward, Released Pending Investigation
A man possibly responsible for the hit-and-run injury of a restaurant worker on a moped in the downtown Los Angeles area brought the car believed to have been involved in the crash to a police facility Thursday, and was released pending further investigation, authorities said. The man, who was not...
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspect Killed, Resident Wounded During Shootout in Riverside
A 20-year-old man suspected of joining at least one other person in trying to burglarize a Riverside apartment was killed by the resident, who was wounded in the exchange of gunfire, authorities said Thursday. Denzeal Young of Moreno Valley was fatally shot about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block...
mynewsla.com
Woman, 29, Reported Missing in Pico Rivera
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a 29-year-old woman who was last seen in Pico Rivera. Angel Ramirez Leija was last seen on July 25 in the 7500 block of Kilgarry Avenue, near Rivera Park, according to Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Leija...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Police Vehicle in Pomona
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Pomona police vehicle Wednesday, but the circumstances of the death were unclear. Paramedics were sent to Mission Boulevard and Main Street about 5:30 a.m. on a report that a person was struck by a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Three Bank Robberies Arrested Near Whittier
A convicted felon suspected of committing three bank robberies in a three-hour period is in police custody, authorities said Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Major Crimes Bureau-Burglary and Robbery Task Force and the FBI identified Richard Martinez as a suspect in the robberies after they identified a late model black convertible Chevrolet Camaro at the scene of the robberies as the getaway car, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Injured in Solo-Vehicle Crash in Banning
A motorist was moderately injured Thursday when their vehicle struck a pole in Banning. The collision was reported just after 5:50 p.m. in the area of Mesa and Bluff streets, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The motorist became trapped inside the vehicle and had to be rescued by...
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Rider Slams into Light Standard, Suffers Fatal Injuries
A motorcyclist was killed when he lost control and plowed into a light pole at a Riverside intersection, authorities said Wednesday. The fatality occurred about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kane Street and Olivewood Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. James Elliott said the rider, whose identity was not...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Valencia Fight With Male Juvenile
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fight involving a teenage boy in Valencia — an altercation that was caught on cell phone video and posted online. Regan Coultas, 46, of Palmdale, was booked on suspicion of felony child abuse, and he remained in custody Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Long Beach Identified
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 48-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach. Larita Davis was struck about 1:40 a.m. Monday at East Seventh Street and Campus Drive, and she died at the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The motorist remained at the...
mynewsla.com
Man Injured During Fight in Palmdale
A man is in the hospital after he was wounded during a fight in Palmdale, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to a shots fired call at 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Rancho Vista Boulevard, Lt. Thomas Kim told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist, 69, Crashes Into Truck And Dies in Irvine
A bicyclist was killed Tuesday after crashing into a stopped truck in Irvine, police said. The 69-year-old man was injured at about 7:25 a.m. on Alton Parkway near Technology Drive, and he died at the scene, the Irvine Police Department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
mynewsla.com
Felon to Stand Trial for Allegedly Shooting Roommate During Scuffle
A 40-year-old felon accused of chasing down and shooting his roommate during an altercation that erupted over money must stand trial for attempted murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Wednesday. Dante Trimell Cooper was arrested in March after the attack in the 300 block of West Kimball Avenue, near...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted of Rampage in 2 OC Cities
A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of going on a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted of two counts of robbery, one count of battery with serious bodily injury and...
mynewsla.com
Body Found Over 30 Years Ago in Thermal Finally Identified
More than 30 years after she disappeared, remains found in the eastern Coachella Valley were confirmed to be those of a Baldwin Park woman who died under suspicious circumstances, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, the county’s Cold Case Homicide Unit, which is managed by...
mynewsla.com
Man, 78, Diagnosed With Dementia Reported Missing in Irvine
A 78-year-old man diagnosed with dementia was reported missing after last being seen Tuesday in Irvine. Armando “Gabby” Vasquez was last seen about 4 p.m. in the area of Yale Avenue and Irvine Center Drive, near Shorebird Park, according to Lt. Bill Bingham, of the Irvine Police Department’s Office of Public Relations.
mynewsla.com
Fire Scorches At Least 75 Acres in Hills Above Glendora
Firefighters Thursday were working to contain a brush fire in the hills above Glendora. The brusher — dubbed the East Fire by authorities — was first reported about 2:15 p.m. and was burning along Glendora Mountain Road and East Fork Road within the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, according to the Angeles National Forest.
mynewsla.com
Son Gets Life in Prison For Killing Dad, Girlfriend in Aliso Viejo
A 31-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life without the possibility of parole, plus 84 years and four months to life, for fatally shooting his father and his father’s girlfriend and wounding two other roommates in the family’s Aliso Viejo home after his father told him to stop drinking beer and get a job.
mynewsla.com
Two Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Moreno Valley
Two people suffered major injuries in a multi-vehicle collision in Moreno Valley Tuesday evening. The crash involving an unknown number of vehicles was reported just before 7 p.m. in the area of North Sanderson Avenue and Gilman Springs Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The two victims were...
mynewsla.com
Man With Dementia, High Blood Pressure Reported Missing in Compton
An 82- year-old man who has been missing for three days and who authorities say has been diagnosed with dementia and high blood pressure was reported missing Tuesday in Compton. Walter Lee Taylor was last seen at 8 a.m. Saturday on the 200 block of North Mayo Avenue, said Deputy...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Vacant Building in Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw Area
A fire damaged a vacant commercial building in the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw area Tuesday, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters sent to the 3600 block of West Exposition Boulevard at 11:50 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 45 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The single-story building was the site...
Comments / 0