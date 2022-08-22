ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

"With Clear Eyes and Love in Your Heart" Legendary Coach Gary Gaines Passes Away

By James Bouligny
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P9OU1_0hRJFIRr00

ODESSA – Legendary Permian Panther head football coach Gary Gaines has passed away at the age of 73.

Gary Gaines won a state championship with the Permian Panthers in 1989. Gaines then coached at Texas Tech then back to high school with Abilene. His next stop took him to Central in San Angelo. In 2009, Gaines returned to Odessa Permian until 2012.

Gaines was born in Crane, Texas and in 1967, played quarterback at Angelo State University.

In 2017, Gaines was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Gaines family in a statement said, “Following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, it is with great sadness that the family of Coach Gary Gaines announce his peaceful passing this afternoon. Memorial plans will be announced in the coming days. Thank you for remembering our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Gaines is survived by his children and his wife, Sharon.

