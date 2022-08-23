ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embalmed heart of Brazil's 1st emperor arrives to mark independence

By Douglas Jones
KATC News
 3 days ago
The preserved heart of Brazil's first emperor, Dom Pedro I, arrived to the country's capital Brasilia to mark Brazil's 200 years of independence from Portugal.

The heart arrived in a flask of formaldehyde and was set to be welcomes with military honors before it is put on display for the public at the country's foreign ministry, the BBC reported .

The preserved organ will stay in Brazil through the country's independence day before being returned to Porto, Portugal.

Alan Coelho de Séllos, Brazil's foreign ministry chief of protocol, said, "The heart will be received like a head of state, it will be treated as if Dom Pedro I was still living amongst us."

Brazil's military was prepared to put on a four cannon salute for the heart, and a guard of honor would perform a full military honor.

Séllos said, "The national anthem will be played and the independence anthem, which by the way was composed by Dom Pedro I, who as well as an emperor was a good musician in his spare time."

Dom Pedro I was born in 1798. He was part of Portugal's royal family which, at that time, ruled Brazil. The family fled the country to the Portuguese colony to escape the invading army of Napoleon.

KATC News

