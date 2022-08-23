ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

Nixa sales tax increase on the ballot next November: what to know

By Connor Wilson
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HUI9G_0hRJEzvX00

NIXA, Mo.– The City of Nixa is going to be bringing a sales tax increase to the ballot this November.

The City Council of Nixa voted unanimously on August 22 to put a tax levy that would raise the city sales tax by one percent on this coming ballot, which would raise funds primarily to expand the Nixa Police Department and contribute to a new recreation center and sports complex.

If this levy were to be approved by voters in November, it would be the first increase for the city in 35 years.

Nixa talks raising sales tax to fund new police station, other public amenities

Nixa Police said the police department spent about $3.7 million while the city has brought in just $3.4 million, a fund that contributes to departments beyond the police.

With the tax levy, part of the money would fund a new proposed police station and the hiring of 11 new officers, which would cost about $14 million total. Part of the levy would also contribute to a new rec center and sports complex which would cost about $25 million.

The President and CEO of the Nixa Chamber of Commerce Chris Russell said the current sales tax is not growing enough to compete with inflation, and that bringing in new businesses will not always be an option for increasing revenue to the city.

“This city, this county, this chamber, we are fighting for economic development,” Russell said.

Eden Village files lawsuit against State of Missouri, MO Attorney General

The tax levy is now in the hands of the voters, who will decide whether to pass or deny the levy this coming November.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sgfcitizen.org

Fed economists say Springfield growing faster than many cities in Missouri, but challenges could lie ahead

Springfield’s economic engine is roaring and the needle on the tachometer is moving up. It’s time to press the clutch to find a higher gear and more speed. Members of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce heard presentations from two Federal Reserve Bank economists at a luncheon Aug. 24 at the Ramada Oasis Convention Center in Springfield. The first half of the presentation was full of data for the Springfield metropolitan area, and the second half of the presentation took a broader look at national economic trends and forecasts.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week the Springfield nonprofit Eden Village filed a lawsuit against the state of Missouri, over a portion of the bill that they say will limit how much they can help the homeless. Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, said that while House Bill 1606 was overall good, a last-minute addition will work to […]
KTTS

Buc-ee’s Groundbreaking In Springfield Today

(KTTS News) — Groundbreaking is today at noon for the new Buc-ee’s convenience store in Springfield. The new 53,000 square foot location will be at I-44 and Mulroy Road east of Springfield. It will be the first Buc-ee’s in Missouri. The city of Springfield says it will...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nixa, MO
Nixa, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Nixa, MO
Business
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
KOLR10 News

Eden Village files lawsuit against State of Missouri, MO Attorney General

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Eden Village announced on Monday they have filed a lawsuit against the State of Missouri over the passage of a bill they say would put a stop to the work Eden Village and other organizations in Missouri are doing to help Missouri’s homeless community. The Gathering Tree, doing business as Eden Village, filed […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Russell
bransontrilakesnews.com

Developer sues city of Branson for $28 million

A Branson developer is suing the city for nearly $28 million because it claims the city misled them on bringing water mains to a property on the western side of the city. Cushman Properties, LLC, announced the filing of lawsuit in Taney County Circuit Court on Friday, Aug. 12. “We...
BRANSON, MO
probrewer.com

Lot of Four 25000 Gallon MUELLER Fermenters – 800 bbl for Sale

Lot of Four 25000 Gallon MUELLER Fermenters - 800 bbl for Sale ( $500,000 ) • Four 25,000 gallon (800 bbl) fermentors, Model F cone bottom. • Manufactured by Paul Mueller Company, Springfield, MO. • Originally built for a large craft brewer in Washington state circa 1995. • 304 stainless...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Free or cheap things to do in Nixa, Missouri

NIXA, Mo. — If you’re looking for something fun to do in Nixa this weekend without breaking the bank, here are some things you can do solo, with the family, or on a date for less than $20. Strike out at Century Lanes Return to the classics with Century Lanes, Nixa’s own bowling hub. You […]
NIXA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Levy#City Council#Nexstar#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#The City Council Of Nixa#Nixa Police#State
KYTV

Green Forest, Ark. School District using state funds to reward staff

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas State Legislature earmarked $123.5 million in American Rescue Funds for public school districts. Most 35 districts will use the funds for staff recruitment and retention due to difficulties from pandemic-related staffing shortages. Green Forest Public Schools is awaiting the funding, which has already...
KYTV

Buc-ee’s breaking ground on Springfield travel center Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Buc-ee’s, the world’s largest convenience store, is coming to Springfield. The company will break ground on a 53,000-square-foot, 100-pump convenience store off I-44 east of Springfield. The location will be the first Missouri location. Buc-ee’s is known for its clean restrooms, fresh food, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KYTV

Buc-ee’s breaks ground on new Springfield, Mo. store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Buc-ee’s broke ground in Springfield for its first convenience store in Missouri. The 53,000 square-foot, 100-pump convenience store will open at 3284 N. Mulroy Road off of I-44 in east Springfield. Buc-ee’s plans to hire anywhere from 175 to 200 employees. Buc-ee’s is known...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

How Nixa’s school garden will help the entire community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Students in Nixa will soon have more room to grow fresh food on school grounds. It’s possible due to the USDA’s Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Grant will result in $300,000 being awarded to the school. The current greenhouse with tower gardens is located at the John Thomas School of Discovery. Through […]
NIXA, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: head-on fatality, “PSU In Paraguay”, and One Million Cups hits Carthage

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Missouri. Killed in the crash was the superintendent of Dadeville schools 48-year old Matthew Bushey of Bolivar. A 17-year-old also in the vehicle was transported with serious injuries to a Springfield Missouri hospital. Missouri State Highway patrol says a Ford f-150 crossed the center line and struck the Bushey vehicle head on. The pickup was driven by a 16-year-old male from Bolivar. His name was not released. In a statement on their website the Dadeville school district shared the news of Bushey’s passing. Click here to read more about this story and the full statement.
CARTHAGE, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy