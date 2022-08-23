ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamey Rootes dead at 56: Former Texans president mourned by team with heartbreaking post by wife about her sudden loss

By Caitlin Hornik
 3 days ago
JAMEY Rootes, former president of the Houston Texans, has died at 56 after a "battle with mental health issues," his wife confirmed.

Rootes was President of the NFL team for more than two decades before retiring in 2021, and has been a fixture in the Houston community for many years.

Rootes was 56 years old Credit: Getty Images - Getty
Rootes' wife, Melissa, confirmed the news of her husband's passing in a heartbreaking post Credit: Getty Images - Getty

His wife, Melissa Wildgen Rootes, confirmed the sad news in a Facebook post on Monday night.

"Our family is heartbroken to confirm that after a battle with mental health issues, Jamey Rootes passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022," the post begins.

"Jamey was a dedicated Houstonian who loved his city and touched so many lives through his professional, academic, and philanthropic work."

The family is requesting privacy at this time and noted that a celebration of life will be held in the future.

The post also includes the number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for anyone thinking about suicide or experiencing a crisis.

Just days ago, it had been announced that Rootes would be joining the faculty of Rice University, helming their new Hutchinson Leadership Initiative in Sport Analytics.

“His knowledge of the sport industry and his vast network of contacts will be invaluable for Rice," said the university's Clark Haptonstall.

In addition to his work with the Texans, Rootes was an author and adjunct professor at the University of Houston.

Rootes was also the former president and general manager of the Columbus Crew and helped launch Major League Soccer.

After leaving the Texans, he briefly served in a leadership position with the Houston Dynamo soccer team.

He attended Clemson University and played on their soccer team, winning two NCAA titles.

Rootes received his MBA from Indiana University.

'IMMEASURABLE CONTRIBUTIONS'

Sports fans and professionals continue to share tributes after learning of Rootes' passing.

The Texans released an official statement via Twitter offering their condolences.

"We are heartbroken to learn that former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes has passed away," the statement from the Texans reads.

"For two decades, Jamey led our business operations with an unwavering commitment to Houston and the Houston Texans.

"We are grateful for his steadfast leadership and immeasurable contributions to our team.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Jamey's wife, Melissa, and their two children during this extremely difficult time."

Players and fans have also shared their condolences.

"So sad to hear the news about Jamey Rootes. Was a great man and was always positive around the building. Prayers for his family," wrote former Texans player Justin Reid.

"Very sad news to hear of former Texans team president Jamey Rootes' passing. He was a very nice guy who was deeply committed to the team and charitable efforts throughout the Houston area. Deepest condolences to his family. Rest in peace, Jamey," wrote NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

"My best memories of Jamey Rootes have nothing to do with football or the Texans. He was a fine person whose love for his family shined. I will miss him. We all will, even if you never met him. His legacy and impact is as strong as anyone in the organization. RIP, my friend," wrote sports radio host John P Lopez.

Sports media personality Kim Davis said: "Prayers and condolences to Jamey Rootes’ family & friends. I got to know Jamey when I worked on Super Bowl 38, then later covering the team. He was kind and professional, and he always acknowledged me by my name. That’s a bigger deal than most will ever know. RIP Jamey."

And a fan wrote: "Jamey Rootes was one with a smile on his face as he walked through the service level of the stadium. He spoke to staff with enthusiasm and gratitude. Sad to hear the demons inside won. Rest easy."

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

