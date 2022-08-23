ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland 'swatting' call: Madison man sentenced for 2019 incident

HARTLAND, Wis. - A Madison area man has been sentenced to two years of probation for a 2019 false emergency report in Hartland – known as a "swatting incident." Gaige Frain, 22, was charged with three total counts – including terrorist threats. He pleaded guilty to that charge on June 30, 2022 and the other charges were dismissed.
HARTLAND, WI
fox47.com

Madison business owners 'ecstatic' with arrest of alleged serial burglar

MADISON, Wis. — Business owners on Madison’s west side say the arrest of a 34-year-old man who police allege is involved in a string of 15 burglaries is a positive step toward justice. The Madison Police Department announced Wednesday they arrested Tramaine Franklin, of Sun Prairie, last month...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police arrest suspect tied to numerous burglaries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man allegedly involved in 15 different burglaries has been arrested by the Madison Police Department. The burglaries first started in May when a suspect broke into several businesses in the Clock Town Court on Mineral Point Road. Just days later, another restaurant had been broken into and over $10,000 was stolen.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Truck stolen in Sun Prairie crashes 3 times in Madison

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A truck that was stolen by an armed man in Sun Prairie has been recovered – but not before it was involved in three separate crashes during a Madison police chase. The Sun Prairie Police Department is still trying to track down the man who stole the truck and described its investigation as very active.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Man Arrested For Disturbance In Mineral Point

Authorities with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department were notified of a disturbance in the City of Mineral Point Wednesday around 8:30pm. An Iowa County Deputy assisted a Mineral Point Police Officer to the scene. As a result, Gualberto Gutierrez of Mineral Point was arrested for Domestic Battery. Gutierrez was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he remains in custody and awaiting a court appearance.
MINERAL POINT, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
MAZOMANIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man seriously injured in east side shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a shooting on Madison’s east side that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries overnight Thursday. It happened on Darbo Drive, a few blocks from the Salvation Army, around 1:30 a.m., according to a police incident report. The report did not mention whether police have a suspect in custody. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

71-year-old arrested for Dane Co. homicide in May

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 71-year-old suspect was arrested Monday in connection with the death of a Marshall woman whose body was discovered in her home last May. Investigators caught up to the suspect, who has been identified as Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr., nearly 1,000 miles away from his home in Waterloo, Wisconsin, according to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office. (note: a Spanish language version of the statement in available here)
WATERLOO, WI
nbc15.com

Verona man accused of homicide in Green Co. death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the killing of a Monroe man, police revealed. The Monroe Police Department stated Wednesday that the 32-year-old Verona man was arrested around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. He is accused of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver in the death of the Monroe man.
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

Man suffering gunshot wound in serious condition, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who arrived at a Madison hospital suffering from a gunshot wound overnight remains in serious condition as of Thursday morning, the police department reports. MPD’s initial report stated the man showed up at the hospital around 1:30 a.m. The report indicated he had suffered...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

New details coming Wednesday in death of Dane Co. woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update on a killing of a Marshall woman in May is expected Wednesday afternoon. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office announced new details on the death of Dora Gonzales Zarate would be released during a 1:30 p.m. news conference. Zarate’s body was found inside her...
MARSHALL, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect arrested after MPD sergeant dragged through parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a Madison Police Department sergeant was injured last week when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side. An incident report from MPD stated that the suspect jumped off of a second-story apartment balcony...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police recover stolen bikes, ATV on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — Police officers recovered a number of stolen bicycles and an ATV near East Towne Mall in Madison Thursday morning. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said it and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department found the stolen items after searching tent encampments near Lien Road and East Springs Drive. Among the items recovered were an...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Verona man arrested following suspected overdose death of Monroe man, police say

MONROE, Wis. — Police in Monroe arrested a 32-year-old Verona man Tuesday following another man’s suspected overdose death earlier that day, the city’s police chief said Wednesday. In a news release, the Monroe Police Department said officers arrested the Verona man shortly before 6:40 p.m. at the city’s police station following an investigation into the victim’s death. The incident happened...
MONROE, WI

