Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland 'swatting' call: Madison man sentenced for 2019 incident
HARTLAND, Wis. - A Madison area man has been sentenced to two years of probation for a 2019 false emergency report in Hartland – known as a "swatting incident." Gaige Frain, 22, was charged with three total counts – including terrorist threats. He pleaded guilty to that charge on June 30, 2022 and the other charges were dismissed.
fox47.com
Madison business owners 'ecstatic' with arrest of alleged serial burglar
MADISON, Wis. — Business owners on Madison’s west side say the arrest of a 34-year-old man who police allege is involved in a string of 15 burglaries is a positive step toward justice. The Madison Police Department announced Wednesday they arrested Tramaine Franklin, of Sun Prairie, last month...
nbc15.com
DeForest PD: Teen accused of ‘random’ battery of woman on Upper Yahara Trail
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old DeForest resident was taken into custody for an alleged battery on the Upper Yahara Trail that police say appears to be “a random incident.”. The DeForest Police Department stated that its officers responded around 3 p.m. to the trail near Conservancy Plaza and...
nbc15.com
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: North side residents tied up, robbed by masked men
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a burglary on the north side that two left residents of a home tied up while three masked men invaded their house. Officers received the call around 2 a.m. Thursday from the area of Dryden Drive, according to a police incident report. The residents told police three masked men forced their way inside, tied...
Suspect arrested in connection with Town of York homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Officials with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 39-year-old woman earlier this year. Dora Gonzales Zarate was found dead in her home in the Town of York on May 24. At the time, officials said they believed her death was not random. Investigators searched Zarate’s home, canvassed...
nbc15.com
Madison police arrest suspect tied to numerous burglaries
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man allegedly involved in 15 different burglaries has been arrested by the Madison Police Department. The burglaries first started in May when a suspect broke into several businesses in the Clock Town Court on Mineral Point Road. Just days later, another restaurant had been broken into and over $10,000 was stolen.
nbc15.com
Truck stolen in Sun Prairie crashes 3 times in Madison
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A truck that was stolen by an armed man in Sun Prairie has been recovered – but not before it was involved in three separate crashes during a Madison police chase. The Sun Prairie Police Department is still trying to track down the man who stole the truck and described its investigation as very active.
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Man Arrested For Disturbance In Mineral Point
Authorities with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department were notified of a disturbance in the City of Mineral Point Wednesday around 8:30pm. An Iowa County Deputy assisted a Mineral Point Police Officer to the scene. As a result, Gualberto Gutierrez of Mineral Point was arrested for Domestic Battery. Gutierrez was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he remains in custody and awaiting a court appearance.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
Madison police: 2 overnight shots fired calls under investigation
MADISON, Wis. — Police officers in Madison responded to two separate shots fired calls early Wednesday morning. The first incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. on the city’s north side. The shots were fired into an occupied residence on the 1800 block of Sheridan Drive, just blocks away from Sherman Middle School. No one in the house was hit...
Madison police make arrest in countywide string of burglaries
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have arrested a man who they said is connected to a string of burglaries across Dane County, including in Madison. Police initially responded to a burglary at Clock Tower Court along Mineral Point Road in early May where multiple businesses in the area were allegedly burglarized. A few days later, a restaurant on the city’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man seriously injured in east side shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a shooting on Madison’s east side that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries overnight Thursday. It happened on Darbo Drive, a few blocks from the Salvation Army, around 1:30 a.m., according to a police incident report. The report did not mention whether police have a suspect in custody. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
nbc15.com
71-year-old arrested for Dane Co. homicide in May
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 71-year-old suspect was arrested Monday in connection with the death of a Marshall woman whose body was discovered in her home last May. Investigators caught up to the suspect, who has been identified as Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr., nearly 1,000 miles away from his home in Waterloo, Wisconsin, according to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office. (note: a Spanish language version of the statement in available here)
nbc15.com
Verona man accused of homicide in Green Co. death
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the killing of a Monroe man, police revealed. The Monroe Police Department stated Wednesday that the 32-year-old Verona man was arrested around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. He is accused of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver in the death of the Monroe man.
nbc15.com
Man suffering gunshot wound in serious condition, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who arrived at a Madison hospital suffering from a gunshot wound overnight remains in serious condition as of Thursday morning, the police department reports. MPD’s initial report stated the man showed up at the hospital around 1:30 a.m. The report indicated he had suffered...
nbc15.com
New details coming Wednesday in death of Dane Co. woman
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update on a killing of a Marshall woman in May is expected Wednesday afternoon. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office announced new details on the death of Dora Gonzales Zarate would be released during a 1:30 p.m. news conference. Zarate’s body was found inside her...
nbc15.com
Suspect arrested after MPD sergeant dragged through parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a Madison Police Department sergeant was injured last week when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side. An incident report from MPD stated that the suspect jumped off of a second-story apartment balcony...
Police recover stolen bikes, ATV on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — Police officers recovered a number of stolen bicycles and an ATV near East Towne Mall in Madison Thursday morning. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said it and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department found the stolen items after searching tent encampments near Lien Road and East Springs Drive. Among the items recovered were an...
Verona man arrested following suspected overdose death of Monroe man, police say
MONROE, Wis. — Police in Monroe arrested a 32-year-old Verona man Tuesday following another man’s suspected overdose death earlier that day, the city’s police chief said Wednesday. In a news release, the Monroe Police Department said officers arrested the Verona man shortly before 6:40 p.m. at the city’s police station following an investigation into the victim’s death. The incident happened...
Comments / 0