Read full article on original website
Related
3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
Man arrested in 3 overdose deaths on South Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection with the overdoses of three people found dead inside a South Side home in 2021. Pittsburgh police announced the arrest of 43-year-old James Hamlett of Bloomfield on Wednesday. Police said two men and a woman were found dead inside a home on South 18th Street on July 31, 2021.The medical examiner identified the victims as 34-year-old Jason G. Heintzelman, 30-year-old Micah Danielle White and 25-year-old Davon Tae Lipscome, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Hamlett is facing multiple charges, including drug delivery resulting in death, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.
thesource.com
New Prison Photo Of Casanova Surfaces Online
Incarcerated Brooklyn emcee Caswell “Casanova” Senior is sitting in a federal detention facility after pleading guilty to racketeering and drug distribution charges earlier this year. Now, a new photo of Casanova behind bars has surfaced online. Cas seems to be in good spirits from the look of the...
Complex
Corrections Officer Allegedly Sold Male Inmates Keys to Women’s Holding Area for $1000, Facilitating Rape
Women incarcerated in Indiana were allegedly raped, assaulted, and harassed after a jailer sold access to their housing area for $1,000. The allegations have spurred multiple lawsuits, per a detailed report from Law & Crime, including one filed this week that alleges “not a single jail officer” intervened during the evening of Oct. 23 and the early hours of Oct. 24 of last year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Alleged Drug Dealer Accidentally Tries to Sell Eight Ball to County Commissioner
A Florida teen was arrested Monday after a comically bad case of getting someone’s phone number mixed up. Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins had been making personal calls to constituents last weekend ahead of upcoming elections when he received a strange text back from one recipient. “The guy said ‘Hey do you still need what you needed the other day?’ and I went ‘What are you talking about?... I think you have the wrong number,”’ Mullins said. “He said ‘You don’t need the eight ball.’” Mullins, a former cocaine and alcohol addict, then set up a sting operation with the sheriff’s office to meet the seller by a local lake. Sheriff Rick Staly alleged that Jack Fisher, 18, brought 3.17 grams of fentanyl to the meeting instead of cocaine, a quantity large enough to kill 1,500 people. The arrest was a rare bit of good news for Mullins, who has made headlines recently for getting into a scuffle with a woman at a voting location, and telling a state trooper he “run[s] the county” after being pulled over for speeding in his red Ferrari. Read it at Fox35 Orlando
Miss. woman accused of running over her 6-year-old and the child’s father in domestic altercation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old mother was arrested after allegedly running over her 6-year-old child and the victim’s father during a domestic altercation. According to a news release from the Hattiesburg Police Department, on Tuesday, July 26, shortly after 1 p.m., officers were alerted about a 6-year-old child being treated at a hospital after being run over in the 100 block of Harrell Street. After allegedly running over her child and the child’s father, the suspect, Keanaw Bradley, fled the scene.
Complex
15 Bricks of Cocaine Wash Up on Mississippi Beach, Man Arrested for Trying to Take Some
A Mississippi man was arrested on Monday for trying to pocket more than one of the 15 bricks of cocaine that washed ashore over the weekend. Biloxi police announced that Joey Lee Ware, 37, has been charged with aggravated trafficking of controlled substances after he was found with a brick and a half of coke plastered with a Dior label, drawing a connection between all the packages that started to appear across the city starting on Saturday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mississippi Man Arrested After 15 Bricks Of Cocaine Discovered Across City Of Biloxi
15 bricks of cocaine that were discovered in Biloxi, Mississippi this past weekend have led to the arrest of a 37-year-old local, WLOX reports. Joey Ware has been charged with aggravated drug trafficking after police conducted a consensual search and found narcotics divided up for sale in his possession, noting that the cocaine he was preparing to sell seemingly came from the larger collection that had begun popping up around the city over the past few days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A woman was charged with murder after allegedly passing drugs to her incarcerated boyfriend through a kiss at a Tennessee prison. Rachel Dollard was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and introduction into a penal facility on Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement.
Residents sue Mississippi police department for 'terrorizing' Black people after recording exposed chief using the N-word and bragging about a shooting
The former chief was caught on a recording referring to a shootout in a cornfield, saying, "I shot that n----- 119 times, OK?"
What do 6 pounds of meth and ‘copious amounts’ of other drugs look like? See for yourself
Two people accused of running a drug house were arrested by deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning.
Porta Potty drug bust
Homeless man arrested in Plainfield in a porta potty allegedly in the possession of fentynal and drug paraphernalia all over the porta potty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mystikal Arrested on Rape, False Imprisonment Charges
Click here to read the full article. The rapper Mystikal was arrested over the weekend and charged with several crimes, including rape and false imprisonment. The sheriff’s office in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, said the 52-year-old rapper, real name Michael Tyler, was arrested Sunday, July 31, and he is currently being held without bond. His charges include first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), false imprisonment, simple robbery, and simple criminal damage to property. Just before midnight the night prior, on July 30, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies “responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault. Detectives interviewed the...
3 arrested after police seize 84 lbs. of heroin, fentanyl from NJ drug mill
New Jersey state troopers arrested three people after they dismantled a drug mill has where nearly 84 pounds of heroin and fentanyl were seized following a two-month-long investigation.
I’m a lawyer – Walmart was infamous for its shoplifting policy – that’s changed but you should still heed my warnings
WALMART'S infamous theft policy in some states may have changed in recent years, but patrons should heed this legal expert's warnings about shoplifting at the store. Criminal law attorney Carl Barkemeyer has shared some insight about Walmart's new shoplifting policy for shoppers visiting the retail giant in Louisiana. In the...
Mississippi girl, 13, found in Kentucky; man arrested in connection to her disappearance
Kentucky police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to the disappearance of a 13-year-old Mississippi girl. Just three days elapsed between the time the victim left her Ridgeland, Mississippi, residence on July 26 and when Covington police arrested Velasquez-Perez on July 29. "We get missing persons reports on a...
Cops Say Louisiana Woman Called Them To Her Own Drug Deal After Customer Allegedly Drew Gun
Police say Dana Bennett called authorities after she allegedly went to an apartment complex to deliver drugs and had a gun drawn on her. Now, she and the robbery suspect, Akeem Williams, are both under arrest. A woman in Louisiana is in custody after police say she called them to...
Mississippi man shot at traffic stop by sheriff's deputy
A sheriff's deputy in north Mississippi has shot and wounded a person during a traffic stop, authorities said. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that the shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake, and the person who was shot had a weapon. WREG-TV reported that authorities...
Female inmates allege they were raped after a guard sold cell access for $1,000
A lawsuit alleges officers at an Indiana jail watched the incident play out, but didn't intervene. A lawyer for the sheriff's office has said the women are seeking financial gain from the department.
Female prisoners at Indiana jail allege rape, assault after male inmates bribed guard
July 28 (Reuters) - Dozens of women prisoners say they were sexually and physically assaulted for hours last year at an Indiana jail after male detainees paid a corrections officer $1,000 for keys to access their housing units, they alleged in a pair of federal lawsuits.
Comments / 0