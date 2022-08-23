ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

wagmtv.com

Silver Alert Issued for Presque Isle Man Missing In Bangor

Bangor, Maine (WAGM) -Bangor Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 55-year-old Presque Isle man. Joseph Dalessandrids was last seen leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on foot before 3:00 Monday. State Police say he had been hospitalized for a month with a traumatic brain injury after a...
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of August 25

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating complaints of damage to construction equipment in Township 16 and damage to blueberry equipment in Deblois, which occurred over the weekend of Aug. 20-21. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor is investigating the damage in Deblois, which included a Kubota blueberry harvester and a flatbed blueberry transport truck. “The Kubota sustained significant damage to the windshield and cab body,” Taylor said. “The flatbed had a rock thrown through the windshield.”
DEBLOIS, ME
Q106.5

Man Stopped by Witnesses after Allegedly Hitting 5 Cars in Bangor

A Levant driver is facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting five cars in Bangor over the weekend. Bangor Police received a report of an erratic driver at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Main and State Streets. Sergeant Jason McAmbley tells us that by the time officers caught up to Brent Clark, 51 of Levant, he was on Broadway, being restrained by two other people.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

ME Attorney General clears officers in 3 shootings

MAINE, USA — Police officers in three separate shootings in Lewiston, Topsham, and Pittsfield were justified in their use of deadly force, the Office of the Maine Attorney General said on Wednesday, the Bangor Daily News reports. Two of the shootings resulted in the deaths of the suspects —...
LEWISTON, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend

At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
FARMINGTON, ME
observer-me.com

Where in Maine hunters shot the most bears last year

Bear season begins in earnest on Monday, Aug. 29, and it is likely to be another productive year for hunters. That prediction is based on the reported decreased abundance or quality of natural food sources for bears, which should be out searching for food and thus more susceptible to harvest by bait hunters. Dry conditions in much of Maine have led to smaller crops of beech nuts, acorns and berries.
MAINE STATE
Ellsworth American

Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of August 25

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Kramer went to a Franklin residence for a call about someone who had overdosed Aug. 18. “The male was revived with Narcan but refused any further medical assistance,” Kramer said. Theft. After “a brief, low-speed pursuit” on Front Ridge Road...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Man to face sentencing for shooting, killing 3 people in Washington County

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Thomas Bonfanti, 65, will be sentenced Friday morning for shooting and killing three people in Downeast Maine in February 2020. Bonfanti was found guilty of murder for the deaths of 57-year-old Shawn Currey, 49-year-old Jennifer Bryant Flynn, and 33-year-old Samuel Powers who were found dead in homes in Machias and Jonesboro.
MACHIAS, ME
mdislander.com

Maine Marine Patrol hires new officer

BAR HARBOR — Abrahm Malloy of Bar Harbor will soon join the Maine Marine Patrol as an officer in Machias. He was sworn in Monday, Aug. 15, in Augusta and is currently completing the Marine Patrol’s nine-week field officer training program, after which he will begin serving in the Machias patrol.
BAR HARBOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Blue Hill man dies in crash

PORTLAND, Maine — A local man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Blue Hill. Carson Crocker, 26, was traveling north on Pleasant Street at about 8:15 p.m. when he reportedly failed to negotiate a turn, according to a news release issued Monday by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
BLUE HILL, ME
Q97.9

Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?

Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
Local news from Maine

