Kapolei, HI

NBC News

Patient killed and paramedic injured in ambulance fire outside Hawaii hospital

HONOLULU — A patient died and a paramedic was critically injured when their ambulance caught fire outside a hospital in Hawaii, emergency officials said. “We had an ambulance tonight for reasons we don’t understand catch on fire, possibly explode, prior to entering the hospital,” said Dr. Jim Ireland, the emergency services director. “We’re all just very concerned about our team and the patient that lost their life.”
KAILUA, HI
CBS News

Ambulance fire at Hawaii hospital kills patient, leaves EMT critically injured

Honolulu — A patient died and a paramedic was critically injured when an ambulance caught fire outside a hospital in Hawaii, emergency officials said. "We had an ambulance tonight for reasons we don't understand catch on fire, possibly explode, prior to entering the hospital," said Dr. Jim Ireland, the emergency services director. "This is something I've never seen before."
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Virginia couple killed in car crash while visiting Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a Hawaii vacation that turned into a nightmare for a Virginia family. Michelle and Ronald Hartman traveled to the islands in part to support their daughter Holly who participated in the weekend’s Spartan Race, but their trip ended in tragedy. Honolulu police said the driver of a pickup truck crashed […]
HONOLULU, HI
People

Patient Dies, Paramedic Seriously Hurt After Ambulance Mysteriously Catches Fire in Hospital Driveway

A patient has died and a paramedic is seriously injured after the ambulance they were in suddenly burst into flames outside of a Honolulu hospital. The ambulance was transporting the patient to Adventist Health Castle Medical Center in Kailua around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when the vehicle "caught fire in the driveway," according to a statement from the hospital, shared on Facebook.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Police seeking stiffer charges for driver in deadly crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Monday’s deadly head-on car crash is being investigated as two counts of manslaughter and one count of second-degree assault, the person in question is a 27-year-old Hawaii man who drove a white pickup truck. Legal experts said this type of charge is unusual for a car crash, but police said the severity […]
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

210 Flights Delayed Again At 5 Hawaii Airports

It’s been three weeks since Hawaii flight delays last caught our attention. But unfortunately, these seem to be an eternal problem, as reported by the flight-tracking service FlightAware and by OAG’s FlightView. On Tuesday and Wednesday, 210 Hawaii flight delays took place at five Hawaii airports. These were a mix of short and long delays on both mainland and interisland flights.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Honolulu Police give update on deadly Chinatown shooting

Police are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman in Chinatown over the weekend. The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. near N. Hotel Street and Kekaulike Street on Friday, Aug. 19. Gunman in deadly Chinatown shooting still at large. Police are still searching for the...
HONOLULU, HI
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque murder suspect shot by police in Arizona

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect was involved in a police shooting in Arizona Sunday. Albuquerque homicide detectives identified Kevin McKinney as the suspect accused of killing a man in Albuquerque on Saturday around 4 a.m. APD says they alerted law enforcement in Arizona that McKinney may be headed to Mesa, Arizona. U.S. Marshals […]
Abdul Ghani

High-flying Drone Airbus Zephyr Crashed In Arizona

Just hours before the record for the longest flight ever recorded by an aircraft, Airbus' high-flying drone Zephyr crashed in the desert. The solar-powered Zephyr drone crashed over the Arizona desert after a long-haul flight of 64 days. The solar sailor's route suddenly became invisible on tracking websites and did not appear again, as was usual. According to the US magazine Simple Flying, the data shows a vertical sink rate that increased rapidly, hurtling to the ground at speeds of up to 83 kilometers per hour.
ARIZONA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Manhunt underway after woman fatally shot at Chinatown bus stop

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman Friday night at a Chinatown bus stop. HPD said the incident happened just after 11 p.m. near the corner of Hotel and River Street. According to EMS reports, paramedics responded to a call of...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Court documents reveal new details about the brutal attack in Waianae

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu grand jury on Wednesday indicted Oscar Kanoa, 43, of Waianae for attempted murder. Kanoa is accused of brutally attacking and critically injuring a 51-year-old woman at her home on Leihoku Street in Waianae. Police said the two had an intimate relationship.

