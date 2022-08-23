Just hours before the record for the longest flight ever recorded by an aircraft, Airbus' high-flying drone Zephyr crashed in the desert. The solar-powered Zephyr drone crashed over the Arizona desert after a long-haul flight of 64 days. The solar sailor's route suddenly became invisible on tracking websites and did not appear again, as was usual. According to the US magazine Simple Flying, the data shows a vertical sink rate that increased rapidly, hurtling to the ground at speeds of up to 83 kilometers per hour.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO