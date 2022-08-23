A donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue has opened up in downtown Roanoke, Virginia. Ami Trowell and her husband came up with the idea for the community space during the pandemic and now they’ve turned that idea into a reality with the opening of Ursula’s Café. The spot is meant as a place for the community to come together and enjoy good food and entertainment regardless of how much money you have.

