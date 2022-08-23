Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Housing Choice Voucher Program Section 8 will begin accepting new applications on August 15thCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Park it on the market returns to downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
New restaurant with Puerto Rican food opens in Downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new restaurant is bringing a taste of Puerto Rico’s island flavors to the Star City. With arms wide open and loud cheers, Delicias Boricuas owners and staff are welcoming new customers to their new restaurant situated in Downtown Roanoke. For nearly seven years, Karyna...
WSLS
Lynchburg Public Library will be getting rid of late fees on Sept. 1
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Starting Sept. 1, you won’t have to worry about late fees at the Lynchburg Public Library. According to a release from the library, this will only apply to library materials and will not include the following:. Lost or damaged materials. Faxing. Copying. Use of public...
WDBJ7.com
New “Made in Martinsville” shop showcases local artwork
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to buy art and gifts for your loved ones in Uptown Martinsville. Made in Martinsville had its ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon on East Main Street. The new store will showcase arts and crafts from artists in our hometowns. There are locally-made items...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Latino Advisory Board will hold community listening session in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Latino Advisory Board, also known as VLAB, will hold a listening session Thursday in Roanoke. VLAB is intended to be a bridge between the Latino community and the governor. Officials say they want to engage in a dialogue around issues and priorities for the Latinos in Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Library sees uptick in library card applications following elimination of fines
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In the month of July, the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library received over 500 library card applications. The library system went fine-free for everyone July 1. Since then, there’s been a record-setting number of requests for a library card at its four branches. There are libraries in...
iheart.com
Donate-What-You-Can Cafe Opens In Virginia
A donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue has opened up in downtown Roanoke, Virginia. Ami Trowell and her husband came up with the idea for the community space during the pandemic and now they’ve turned that idea into a reality with the opening of Ursula’s Café. The spot is meant as a place for the community to come together and enjoy good food and entertainment regardless of how much money you have.
WDBJ7.com
Rep. Cline sees Feeding Southwest Virginia’s mobile marketplace in action
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Congressman Ben Cline made the trip to Roanoke Thursday afternoon to see Feeding Southwest Virginia’s mobile marketplace in action. “They have created this mobile marketplace for healthy produce, something I’ve been advocating for many years since I was in the state house, when I worked with First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe, Terry McAuliffe’s wife, to create a tax credit for farmers to donate their produce to food banks,” said Cline.
WDBJ7.com
New counseling center opens in Martinsville amid therapist shortage
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Four Rivers Counseling on Franklin Street had its ribbon-cutting Thursday morning. Four Rivers Counseling will offer in-person therapy sessions, as well as telehealth for people of all ages. “This pandemic has been super hard on this community as grownups, but especially our young people. So, I...
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Roanoke woman doesn’t allow her mental illness to stop her passion for serving people experiencing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke woman who has dedicated her life to serving people experiencing homelessness is sharing where this passion developed and how she closely relates to those dealing with these kinds of struggles. Dawn Sandoval, 55, is the founder of The Least of These Ministry or TLOT,...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: ‘U-pick flower farm’ in Moneta
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — In this week’s edition of All the Dirt, WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney got an interesting lesson about how showing a little love for Mother Nature can produce beautiful results. Savanah Songer Arnold was devastated when the electrical company told her they had to...
WSLS
New Lynchburg takeout location offers a taste of England without the trek
LYNCHBURG, Va. – If you’re looking to experience a taste of England, you’ll no longer have to travel ‘across the pond.’. Emmadale recently opened on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, providing those that stop by with unique dishes and fresh food. Owners Emma and Steve Fischer said...
WSLS
10 News Investigates: Panhandling in Roanoke and how city leaders are addressing it
ROANOKE, Va. – Homelessness in the Roanoke Valley continues to trend down according to the most recent Point-in-Time Report. According to the 2022 Point-in-Time Report, there are 216 people experiencing homelessness in the Roanoke region, which is a 13% decrease from last year. However, the number of people who...
wfirnews.com
$5,000 grants for black-owned small businesses available for now
The application period is now open for black-owned businesses to get a $5,000 grant. WFIR’s Ian Price has more from an agency with a Roanoke office that’s trying to get the word out.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Zaxby’s reopening under new ownership, creating 50-plus jobs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fast-food franchise is reopening in Roanoke after closing its doors three years ago. 50 jobs are expected to be created. Zaxby’s, which closed its location at 3206 Ordway Drive in 2019, is reopening at the same location August 29, this time under new ownership.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Area YMCA helps address child care shortage with new daycare center building
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Area YMCA is building a new child care center that will accept children up to age five. It comes as Bedford County is facing a shortage of child care options. Heather Dooley is a mom of two boys in Bedford County. She explained...
WDBJ7.com
Community college offers apartment maintenance technician class
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - New River Community College is working to meet the demand for apartment maintenance technicians in the New River Valley. The school has a program starting Sept. 10 that will train students in all the basics of an apartment technician. The class is 13 weeks and will...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Fenderz Drive-In
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Welcome to Tim and Stacy Connor’s blast from the past in Collinsville, Fenderz Drive-In. “We play Andy Griffith on the TV, just DVDs. We don’t have cable, we don’t sell alcohol, we don’t have Wi-Fi,” bragged Stacy. “We try to...
Flavors of fall return to Duck Donuts
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With the fall season just a few weeks away, Duck Donuts is celebrating by releasing its autumn lineup earlier than ever! The manager of Duck Donuts Roanoke, Hattie Lowrance, brought a full assortment of the store’s seasonal offerings — including pumpkin roll, maple bacon, and apple cobbler — to WFXR News’ […]
WSLS
‘It starts with us’: Roanoke organizations teaming up to combat Black maternal mortality crisis
ROANOKE, Va. – This article is part of “Solutionaries,” our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com. Disclaimer: The content...
wfxrtv.com
Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
