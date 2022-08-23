ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

New restaurant with Puerto Rican food opens in Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new restaurant is bringing a taste of Puerto Rico’s island flavors to the Star City. With arms wide open and loud cheers, Delicias Boricuas owners and staff are welcoming new customers to their new restaurant situated in Downtown Roanoke. For nearly seven years, Karyna...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New “Made in Martinsville” shop showcases local artwork

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to buy art and gifts for your loved ones in Uptown Martinsville. Made in Martinsville had its ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon on East Main Street. The new store will showcase arts and crafts from artists in our hometowns. There are locally-made items...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
iheart.com

Donate-What-You-Can Cafe Opens In Virginia

A donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue has opened up in downtown Roanoke, Virginia. Ami Trowell and her husband came up with the idea for the community space during the pandemic and now they’ve turned that idea into a reality with the opening of Ursula’s Café. The spot is meant as a place for the community to come together and enjoy good food and entertainment regardless of how much money you have.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rep. Cline sees Feeding Southwest Virginia’s mobile marketplace in action

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Congressman Ben Cline made the trip to Roanoke Thursday afternoon to see Feeding Southwest Virginia’s mobile marketplace in action. “They have created this mobile marketplace for healthy produce, something I’ve been advocating for many years since I was in the state house, when I worked with First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe, Terry McAuliffe’s wife, to create a tax credit for farmers to donate their produce to food banks,” said Cline.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New counseling center opens in Martinsville amid therapist shortage

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Four Rivers Counseling on Franklin Street had its ribbon-cutting Thursday morning. Four Rivers Counseling will offer in-person therapy sessions, as well as telehealth for people of all ages. “This pandemic has been super hard on this community as grownups, but especially our young people. So, I...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: ‘U-pick flower farm’ in Moneta

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — In this week’s edition of All the Dirt, WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney got an interesting lesson about how showing a little love for Mother Nature can produce beautiful results. Savanah Songer Arnold was devastated when the electrical company told her they had to...
MONETA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community college offers apartment maintenance technician class

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - New River Community College is working to meet the demand for apartment maintenance technicians in the New River Valley. The school has a program starting Sept. 10 that will train students in all the basics of an apartment technician. The class is 13 weeks and will...
DUBLIN, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Fenderz Drive-In

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Welcome to Tim and Stacy Connor’s blast from the past in Collinsville, Fenderz Drive-In. “We play Andy Griffith on the TV, just DVDs. We don’t have cable, we don’t sell alcohol, we don’t have Wi-Fi,” bragged Stacy. “We try to...
COLLINSVILLE, VA
WFXR

Flavors of fall return to Duck Donuts

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With the fall season just a few weeks away, Duck Donuts is celebrating by releasing its autumn lineup earlier than ever! The manager of Duck Donuts Roanoke, Hattie Lowrance, brought a full assortment of the store’s seasonal offerings — including pumpkin roll, maple bacon, and apple cobbler — to WFXR News’ […]
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
ROANOKE, VA

