Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You Can Spend the Night at this Abandoned Zoo in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenCatskill, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-KindTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Related
Legendary ‘Tonight Show’ Personality Picks Saratoga for Last Show
For 30 years Doc Severinsen was the band leader and the guy who wore the flashy outfits on Johnny Carson's 'Tonight Show'. Today, Doc is 95 years old and still plays a mean trumpet. In fact, he's on tour. PBS recently featured Doc in a 2021 documentary called American Masters: Never Too Late. And apparently for Doc, it's not.
‘Today Show’ Star Enjoys Opening Day at The Dutchess County Fair
You never know who you'll run into at The Dutchess County Fair!. This week, the 176th Dutchess County Fair kicked off 6 days of fun on the fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, New York. Rides, food, great music and family fun awaits guests who visit the fairgrounds this year. Savannah Guthrie Takes...
Improv Comedy Legends To Bring Big Laughs To The Capital Region
If you've ever spent any time on YouTube, you've probably fallen down a YouTube rabbithole at some point. It starts with one video, then you go to watch one more out of the recommendations, and the next thing you know its 2am and you have no idea what happened. One...
Great News! Popular Ulster County Ice Cream Stand Is NOT Closing
I can’t believe how many stories I read about Hudson Valley Businesses permanently closing their doors. Restaurants and delis, new shops and places that have been around forever. It hasn’t been easy these past few years, and the Hudson Valley has paid a price. We’ve lost so many great businesses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson Valley Murder Victim Saved Killer Night Before Murder
In a shocking revelation, we've learned a Hudson Valley murder victim saved the life of his killer the night before his murder. On Tuesday, a Montgomery, New York man was sentenced to prison for murder and arson following the death of a 46-year-old man who was trapped in the house and died of smoke inhalation.
Heads Up for Parents at the Dutchess County Fair
With the end of summer comes our last county fair. The Dutchess County Fair kicked off yesterday in Rhinebeck, NY and runs through Sunday, August 28th. Before they opened their gates, however, fair organizers shared an important reminder for parents who plan on enjoying the rides with their children this year.
Newburgh mom says she was booted out of women’s bathroom for bringing in 10-year-old son with special needs
Newburgh mom Abril Delgado hit record in disbelief Saturday after she and her 10-year-old son were allegedly yelled at and told to leave the women’s bathroom at the Flaming Grill and Buffet on Route 300 in Newburgh.
TripAdvisor Blog
The Catskills town that has it all
A couple of weeks ago, The WeekEnder went glamping in the Adirondacks. We loved it so much we’re going glamping again—this time, at an Airstream hotel in the Catskills. In Saugerties, New York, to be exact. Why Saugerties? It’s one of the most central spots in the Catskills,...
RELATED PEOPLE
A Look Inside the Catskill Animal Sanctuary
If you're an animal lover, there are a lot of great organizations in the Hudson Valley to get involved with. We recently took a trip to Catskill Animal Sanctuary to visit some of our furry friends. Rockers Love Animals. Even if you don't follow a plant-based diet, the Catskill Animal...
Police Say Hudson Valley Man Set Kitchen On Fire and Then Stole ATV
Lock your doors. This story serves as a good example that you never know what's lurking around at night while you're asleep. Anyone missing an All-Terrain-Vehicle? State police say a local man made off with $400 and an ATV from a residence the night of August 19. The 41-year-old suspect is now facing a number of felonies including burglary and arson.
Its a Weekend of Crazy Delicious Competition in East Durham, New York
What if I told you there was a place this weekend where you could enjoy a crazy competition and BBQ? You would most likely say where I want to go!. Well, clear your calendar because this Saturday (August 27th, 2022) is the Second Annual Redneck Olympics and Smoked BBQ Competition at the Blackthorne Resort in East Durham New York. Get ready to enjoy amateur smoked BBQ and work it off by playing unusual games for the bragging rights to be named Top Redneck Team.
Crackin’ the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart’s in Albany County?
Crackin' the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart's in Albany County?. A Stewart's Shops in Albany County is cracking the whip on the sale of a popular topping that - ordinarily - wouldn't present an issue if you wanted to purchase it - regardless of your age.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYSP: Hudson Valley, New York Man Used Machete To Rape Victim
Police allege a 20-year-old Hudson Valley man used a machete to rape a person he had a relationship with. On Monday, New York State Police alleged a Sullivan County man used a machete to physically and sexually assault his victim. New York State Police Arrest Bloomingburg, New York Man Following...
Photos: ‘Reckless’ Hudson Valley Teen Causes Dump Truck Rollover, 2 Hurt
Two people were injured and a major road was shut down for hours in the Hudson Valley when a teen allegedly tried to pass a dump truck. We have photos from the scene. The Saugerties Police Department confirmed an Ulster County teen was arrested following a dump truck rollover that injured at least two people.
22-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Man Killed In Crash
Police are searching for clues to determine what caused a Hudson Valley man to fatally drive off the road. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed an Orange County man lost his life in a crash in Sullivan County. Sullivan County, New York Crash Kills Orange County, New York Man.
Names released in Thruway van crash in Greene County
New York State Police released the names of those injured in a van rollover on the Thruway in Greene County. It happened Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Historic Ulster County, NY Diner Plans to be Demolished
Here in the Hudson Valley, each one of us knows the "good spots" to grab a bite to eat. Depending on our mood, we may choose from local bakeries and coffee shops to pubs, fine dining or even one of our favorite diners. I have traveled to different locations and...
City of Beacon Has Job Openings with Great Hours and Great Pay
Summer is almost over, and that means back to school for many Hudson Valley families. It means vacations are done and it’s time to reset and get ready for the days ahead. For me, even though I work all year, it’s still a little bittersweet. I guess I remember my old school days.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Couple arrested for camping above 3,500 feet
According to the state DEC, several photographs sent to the agency at 8 a.m. on August 2 a showed a couple camped on the summit of Wittenberg Mountain in the Town of Shandaken. By the time rangers reached the summit at approximately 11:30 a.m., the subjects had left the area....
Cohoes road closed for ‘The Gilded Age’ filming
Filming for the HBO show "The Gilded Age" will take place on Wednesday and Thursday in the city of Cohoes. As a result, a road closure has been put in place.
Comments / 0