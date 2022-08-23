ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catskill, NY

101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Murder Victim Saved Killer Night Before Murder

In a shocking revelation, we've learned a Hudson Valley murder victim saved the life of his killer the night before his murder. On Tuesday, a Montgomery, New York man was sentenced to prison for murder and arson following the death of a 46-year-old man who was trapped in the house and died of smoke inhalation.
MONTGOMERY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Heads Up for Parents at the Dutchess County Fair

With the end of summer comes our last county fair. The Dutchess County Fair kicked off yesterday in Rhinebeck, NY and runs through Sunday, August 28th. Before they opened their gates, however, fair organizers shared an important reminder for parents who plan on enjoying the rides with their children this year.
RHINEBECK, NY
TripAdvisor Blog

The Catskills town that has it all

A couple of weeks ago, The WeekEnder went glamping in the Adirondacks. We loved it so much we’re going glamping again—this time, at an Airstream hotel in the Catskills. In Saugerties, New York, to be exact. Why Saugerties? It’s one of the most central spots in the Catskills,...
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

A Look Inside the Catskill Animal Sanctuary

If you're an animal lover, there are a lot of great organizations in the Hudson Valley to get involved with. We recently took a trip to Catskill Animal Sanctuary to visit some of our furry friends. Rockers Love Animals. Even if you don't follow a plant-based diet, the Catskill Animal...
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police Say Hudson Valley Man Set Kitchen On Fire and Then Stole ATV

Lock your doors. This story serves as a good example that you never know what's lurking around at night while you're asleep. Anyone missing an All-Terrain-Vehicle? State police say a local man made off with $400 and an ATV from a residence the night of August 19. The 41-year-old suspect is now facing a number of felonies including burglary and arson.
SAUGERTIES, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Its a Weekend of Crazy Delicious Competition in East Durham, New York

What if I told you there was a place this weekend where you could enjoy a crazy competition and BBQ? You would most likely say where I want to go!. Well, clear your calendar because this Saturday (August 27th, 2022) is the Second Annual Redneck Olympics and Smoked BBQ Competition at the Blackthorne Resort in East Durham New York. Get ready to enjoy amateur smoked BBQ and work it off by playing unusual games for the bragging rights to be named Top Redneck Team.
EAST DURHAM, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Couple arrested for camping above 3,500 feet

According to the state DEC, several photographs sent to the agency at 8 a.m. on August 2 a showed a couple camped on the summit of Wittenberg Mountain in the Town of Shandaken. By the time rangers reached the summit at approximately 11:30 a.m., the subjects had left the area....
SHANDAKEN, NY

