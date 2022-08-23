ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Scott Disick Spotted On Date With Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Hours Before Rolling His Lamborghini

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17bEo0_0hRJDWUN00
Mega

Scott Disick was caught holding hands with Rod Stewart 's daughter just hours before rolling his Lamborghini. The 39-year-old Kardashians star was photographed on a date with Kimberly Stewart , 43, in Santa Monica, CA, on Sunday.

The former "pals" didn't hide their affection, interlocking their fingers while exiting celeb favorite Giorgio Baldi on the westside. Disick kept a straight face while leading Kimberly out of the restaurant and away from the paparazzi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4tSR_0hRJDWUN00
Mega

Kourtney Kardashian 's ex kept it casual for their romantic date night, wearing a black t-shirt and pants. Protecting himself from the chilly nighttime air, Disick slipped into an oversized plaid jacket and a baseball cap.

As for the Da Ya Think I’m Sexy singer's daughter, she showed off her vixen side for her night out with Disick. Kimberly sported all-black attire, complete with attention-grabbing knee-high boots.

She showcased her stunning figure in a pair of tight jeans and a fitted bodysuit with a plunging neckline.

The blonde bombshell — who shares a 10-year-old daughter Delilah del Toro with her ex, actor Benicio del Toro — flashed a smirk while leaving the hotspot with her new lover.

Their Santa Monica spotting wasn't the first time they've been seen getting close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Huq36_0hRJDWUN00
Mega

Last week, Disick and Kimberly sparked dating rumors after they packed on the PDA at lunch in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. The new romance comes nearly 7 years after speculation they hooked up following his breakup with Kourtney, something the model's mom denied at the time.

In fact, it was the Stewart's who introduced Disick to the reality star and mother of his three kids.

"They [the Stewarts] introduced Scott to Kourtney," Alana Stewart said in 2015. "I was there when it happened, so I can tell you they're all great pals."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QTe6x_0hRJDWUN00
Mega

Following his hand-holding date with Kimberly, Disick was involved in a single-car accident that left him with a minor cut on his head. Photos of the accident showed his Lamborghini rolled onto its side after crashing into a mailbox in his upscale Calabasas neighborhood.

The Talentless CEO refused medical attention from paramedics as his pricey vehicle was towed from the scene.

Law enforcement determined that Disick "didn't appear impaired" and that "speed appears to have been a factor."

He was not cited for any crime.

