One dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound inside Eden Prairie Center store

One man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a store at Eden Prairie Center, which was evacuated just before a large number of police and emergency crews responded to the call of shots fired.

Eden Prairie Police have confirmed that it was an "isolated incident" with no danger to the public.

Hennepin County EMS did tweet out that there was a public safety emergency at the mall and telling people to stay away from the area until further notice.

"I was frightened, and was moving very quickly," said Kathleen Kramer of St. Paul, who was in the store when the call for evacuation came over a loudspeaker.

The shopping center remained closed the rest of the night and is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

Investigators are still working the scene inside the Scheel's store, which is not expected to reopen until that work is finished.