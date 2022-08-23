Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural DevelopmentThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
wabi.tv
Lockwood Hotel in Waterville is now open
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Lockwood Hotel in downtown Waterville opened it doors last week and has already had a few sold-out nights. As part of the revitalization of the downtown area, the general manager says it’s an experience that’s one of its kind. “Its been really great...
wabi.tv
Dog swim only this weekend in Bucksport
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Are you and your dog looking for something cool to do this weekend in Bucksport?. The town is going to open their pool from nine until noon Saturday for all your four legged friends to jump in. This end of the year swim is for dogs...
penbaypilot.com
Maine collecting unwanted pesticides free of charge this October
Each October, the Maine Board of Pesticides Control conducts a program to collect and properly dispose of banned and unusable pesticides from homeowners and farms. This year, collection days will be held one day each in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program protects Maine's natural...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
observer-me.com
Where in Maine hunters shot the most bears last year
Bear season begins in earnest on Monday, Aug. 29, and it is likely to be another productive year for hunters. That prediction is based on the reported decreased abundance or quality of natural food sources for bears, which should be out searching for food and thus more susceptible to harvest by bait hunters. Dry conditions in much of Maine have led to smaller crops of beech nuts, acorns and berries.
wabi.tv
Office of Cannabis Policy discusses industry issues at Bangor town hall
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Office of Cannabis Policy aimed to answer questions and foster discussion during Wednesday’s Bangor stop on the statewide listening tour. Business owners, health advocates, city officials and state representatives were among those in attendance. Topics included legal discrepancies between recreational and medical marijuana,...
wabi.tv
Kiwanis hosts auction and yard sale
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A community charity staple is returning to Orono on Friday. The Orono Old Town Kiwanis Club is hosting their annual auction and yard sale. It runs Friday and Saturday at the Kiwanis auction site, located at 168 forest avenue in Orono. The gates open for the...
wabi.tv
Jackson Lab opens new employee housing units
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Available housing is just one problem facing both employers and employees in Maine. The Jackson Lab in Bar Harbor took a big step in helping to ease that burden on Thursday, cutting the ribbon on a new employee housing complex. They say it will create...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend
At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
penbaypilot.com
Maine Lobster Festival Thanks Volunteers: Record-breaking year for annual event
The Maine Lobster Festival Board of Directors and Members would like to say a big thank you to all the volunteers who gave their time during the 75th Festival. This year was record-breaking for the Festival not only in attendance but also in the number of lobsters served (over 22,000 pounds) and all profits are going right back into the community.
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maine
MAINE - If you're looking for some of the best lobster rolls in Maine, you've come to the right place. We've gathered up our favorite restaurants to help you decide where to go. We've covered you from Wiscasset to Kittery, from Seaside to York, Maine. Read on to learn more about each one. And don't forget to sample the lobster rolls! These delicious pies are made with fresh Maine lobster and served with mayo and mustard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
‘Woman in White’ gives haunted tours in Hallowell, Augusta
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A business that started in Hallowell is working to educate people about the rich history of the city. The historic haunted tours now include Augusta and is led by the Woman in White. A one-of-its-kind in the Granite City and the state capital. “As we walk...
wabi.tv
Everclear brings ‘90s rock to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Where were you in the ‘90s?. If you had Everclear in your Walkman, chances are you were at the Cross Insurance Center Thursday. The Portland, Oregon-based band headlined a show that also featured Lit and the Tyler Healy Band. The band’s faithful - and plenty...
wgan.com
Drought conditions continue along coastal Maine
Despite recent rainfall, much of coastal Maine is still experiencing severe drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor released an update Thursday. It shows a severe drought along the coast from Kittery to southern Waldo County. Many inland areas are experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. Meanwhile, there is no...
wabi.tv
Dexter couple opens sunflower farm with plans to develop wholesale flower distribution
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - A couple in Dexter is living out their dream of farming and growing beautiful flowers to share throughout the state. “I gave him a list of adjectives. I said, ‘pick one of these and then I’m going to pick a noun.’ That’s kind of how he came up with it from the list that I gave him, and blue is my favorite color and there we go. It’s a little stormy, overcast today and that’s kind of what we saw for the first three months we were here so it seemed fitting,” said William and Mari Blanchard.
WGME
A Maine diver has been rammed by a shark and bitten by a seal this summer
BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- Eddie Monat, a commercial diver from Bar Harbor who operates a nature tour boat in the summer, has had a few encounters with sharks over the years. Earlier this month, he was rammed twice by what he thinks was a porbeagle shark while he was using an underwater camera to show his customers on his boat what kind of marine life dwells at the bottom of Frenchman Bay. He was struck first in his side and then on his leg.
wabi.tv
RNC opens a new office in Bangor
Cold front stalls out along the coast this evening. Showers & storms return to the forecast by Friday afternoon.
observer-me.com
Dover-Foxcroft farm expands with meat market-cafe in Dexter
DEXTER — A husband and wife team that runs a cattle farm and day care in Dover-Foxcroft is investing in downtown Dexter with their new business — a combined meat market and cafe. Benjamin and Ashley Cookson, who own Shaw Road Farm and Little Organics Early Learning Center,...
wabi.tv
11 Maine towns, organizations getting $5.8 million in economic development, infrastructure grants
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nearly $6 million is heading to several Maine towns by way of economic development and infrastructure grants. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King along with Congressman Jared Golden announcing the funding Wednesday that will be heading to 11 towns and organizations from the Northern Border Regional Commission.
Comments / 0