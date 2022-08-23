ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Missing 70-year-old man found in good health

By Nicole Sanders
 3 days ago

UPDATE 08/23/2022 – Officials with the Columbus Police Department say John Dorsey has been located in good health

ORIGINAL:

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 70-year-old man who was last seen at around 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 22 near the 6300 block of Ashwood Drive.

Police say that John Dorsey, 70, stands at five-foot-nine and weighs 150 pounds.

When Dorsey was last seen, he was wearing a long sleeve green shirt, dark grey jeans, turquoise shoes and a tan hat.

Couple fighting over food delivery may have led to deadly Lee County shooting

According to police, Dorsey was described as having Schizoaffective Disorder.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Youth Department at (706) 653-3449.

#Police
