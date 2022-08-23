Police: Missing 70-year-old man found in good health
UPDATE 08/23/2022 – Officials with the Columbus Police Department say John Dorsey has been located in good health
ORIGINAL:
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 70-year-old man who was last seen at around 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 22 near the 6300 block of Ashwood Drive.
Police say that John Dorsey, 70, stands at five-foot-nine and weighs 150 pounds.
When Dorsey was last seen, he was wearing a long sleeve green shirt, dark grey jeans, turquoise shoes and a tan hat.
According to police, Dorsey was described as having Schizoaffective Disorder.
