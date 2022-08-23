ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's all aboard for the kids at the Allen County Fair, as a local organization is trying to get them hooked on model trains. Down at the Merchants Building, the Lima Model Railroad Club has a display set up for kids to play with. The hopes are to get kids interested in exploring the world of model railroads and if they run the trains at the fair, they get entered into a drawing where they could win their own train set. Thanks to sponsors, the club is giving away two train sets daily.

