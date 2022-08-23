Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
4-H Spotlight: "Bunny Boosters" mentoring young 4-H members
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - They may seem small but these fury little bundles can be a handful. Holly Geaman takes us to the rabbit barn for today's 4-H spotlight. I've always loved animals and I love learning and practicing," stated Jenna Snyder, who is just beginning her 4-H experience.
wktn.com
Two Special Days Scheduled at 2022 Wyandot County Fair
Special days have been set aside for two groups at the upcoming Wyandot County Fair. Veterans Day is Tuesday September 13. Veterans with proof of service will be admitted for free. Senior Citizens Day is Wednesday September 14. Those 62 and over will be admitted for $3 on that day.
hometownstations.com
It's almost time for the annual AAUW book sale
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The old Elder-Beerman at the Lima Mall is looking more like a library every day. Thursday was the last day to donate to the annual AAUW sale. It begins with a preview night on Tuesday, September 6th with a $5 entry that gives you the first choice off the shelves. There is anything from biographies, hobbies, seasonal, sheet music, and even vinyl. Preparations take months but it is all for a good cause.
hometownstations.com
Book sale starts Friday at the Lima Public Library
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you are an avid reader, the Lima Public Library is where you need to be. Starting on Friday and running through Saturday, their book sale will be happening in the basement. You can choose from hardback and paperback books to framed art and other items from their collection. These are all items that have not been checked out very often and they are making way for some new additions to the shelves.
Auglaize Co. teen wins Grand Champion at Ohio State Fair
“I've been through it since I was literally born,” 16-year-old Ryleigh Egbert said. “We raise club calves so I've always helped with that. And then that's kind of how we just got into it. And my older sister showed and had some success at the state fair, too.”
hometownstations.com
It's a food extravaganza at the Allen County Fair!
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - What is the one thing on your mind when it comes to the fair? For me, it is the delicious fair food and its sweet aromas that fill the air. With the Allen County Fair going on right now, I thought it would be a good time to stop by and go around to taste the delicious treats that are here at the Allen County Fairgrounds.
hometownstations.com
Lima Model Railroad Club hopes to get kids interested in model trains
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's all aboard for the kids at the Allen County Fair, as a local organization is trying to get them hooked on model trains. Down at the Merchants Building, the Lima Model Railroad Club has a display set up for kids to play with. The hopes are to get kids interested in exploring the world of model railroads and if they run the trains at the fair, they get entered into a drawing where they could win their own train set. Thanks to sponsors, the club is giving away two train sets daily.
Urbana Citizen
Balloon Fest is Sept. 9-10
On Sept. 9-10, the skies will fill with color as the 4th Annual Balloon Fest begins at Grimes Field Airport. Mark your calendars and don’t miss this evening of fun for the whole family. Gates open at 5 p.m. with an entry fee of $3 for adults and $1...
hometownstations.com
Educators get advice on how to keep students focused in the classroom
Teachers are juggling so many hats in the classroom on a regular basis but now add in the effects of the pandemic on their students and it becomes even more of a balancing act. Educators from Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties meeting to hear from Ruby Payne, a consultant and...
Mom attends Bowling Green State University alongside daughter
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Tiffany and Marlee Eckert hold the distinction of being a mother-daughter duo attending Bowling Green State University at the same time. Marlee is setting foot on campus this fall as a freshman, while Tiffany is beginning her second year majoring in Human Development and Family Studies. Tiffany is scheduled to graduate in the spring 2023.
hometownstations.com
Antique Tractor Pull brings back farming memories of the past
Fire up those engines! Today was the antique tractor pull at the Allen County Fair. Nathan Kitchens shows us why this long-time fair tradition is so popular. It wouldn't be Senior Day without the antique tractor pull at the Allen County Fair. For many, it's all about the memories that it brings back from their childhood.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Kaleb Huffman and Sarah Cole, both of Lima; Kevin Alderman of Butler County and Stacy Taff of Delphos; Mark Verroeo and Angel Colasanti, both of Lima; Ruebens Augustin and Mataya Tennant, both of Lima; Jeffrey Spencer Schrader and Kenzie Burke, both of Lima; Nathan Hilvers and Alana Meihls, both of Lima; Brad Botteron and Ashley Quinn, both of Spencerville; Joshua Hanna and Jessica Risner, both of Lima; Kevin Markward and Olivia Grove, both of Delphos; John Willamowski Jr. and Shelby Core, both of Spencerville; and James Woodhouse and Constance Sims, both of Lima.
Van Wert, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Celina Senior High School football team will have a game with Van Wert on August 25, 2022, 14:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
hometownstations.com
Lima Towers residents get a health check-up thanks to Lima Memorial Health System
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health System reached out to area residents to help them find the resources for a healthier life. Residents were able to go table to table to keep their health on track. They could get blood pressure checks along with nutritional information and other health-related services. Representatives from Lima Memorial Health System say it is important for them to reach out to the community.
Times-Bulletin
Junior Fair Royalty of 2022
Ten junior fair members will reign over the 166th Van Wert County Fair. Luke Heffelfinger, a senior at Lincolnview High School and Tara Radabaugh, a junior at Delphos Jefferson were crowned King and Queen during the Celebration Sunday event held this past weekend at the Marsh Foundation. David May, a...
tippnews.com
Made In Miami County
Miami County is full of creative people whose products are available for purchase all around the county. Check out some locally sourced products at these Miami County fan favorite shops!. Rosebud’s Real Food– Piqua. Real food, real simple. Rosebuds Real Food offers a variety of gluten-free, all-natural, organic...
Ada Herald
Kicking it in Ada
ADA — The Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival will kick-off this Saturday at both Depot Park and ONU’s Dial Robertson Stadium. The event being held at the stadium is an “official” Punt, Pass & Kick USA competition for boys, and girls, ages six through 15. Ada Chamber of Commerce Director Linda Walden said this is the first year the contest will actually be “sanctioned.”
Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Raymond J. Glaze, 53, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to passing bad checks, a misdemeanor. He faces up to 180 days in jail and $1,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19. Aug. 15. Dustin C. Morman, 45, Leipsic,...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Thomas M. Johnson, 37, of Canal Winchester, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Heather L. Keller, 38, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 90 days jail. 60 days suspended. $150 fine. Donavan R. Moore, 25, of Lima, pleaded no contest and...
