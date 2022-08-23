Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
3 big winners, 3 big losers from NY Jets’ win over Falcons
New York Jets’ win over Falcons featured some noticeable movement in multiple roster battles. The New York Jets recorded their second consecutive comeback win of the 2022 preseason with their 24-16 triumph over the Atlanta Falcons under the Monday Night Football spotlight. Although the game featured very few reps...
5 Reasons to be optimistic about the New York Giants heading into the season
We’re less than three weeks away from the New York Giants’ regular-season opener against the Tennessee Titans on September 11th
NY Jets’ 3 best team-wide accomplishments in preseason thus far
What have the New York Jets accomplished through two preseason games?. While the NFL preseason is mostly about evaluating individual players, there are also some team-wide takeaways that can be found. Here are three of the New York Jets‘ best accomplishments as a team through two preseason games. Performance...
RELATED PEOPLE
NY Jets WR Denzel Mims has requested a trade
Mims has had an uneven Jets career marred by injuries and poor effort. The next chapter in the saga of New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims appears imminent. The 2020 second-round pick has officially requested a trade via his agent. When the Jets drafted Mims with the No. 59...
Miami Dolphins “win” first joint practice with the Eagles
The Miami Dolphins have won the practice day according to those in attendance of their joint practice with the Eagles. In Miami, the Dolphins are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles for joint practices two days ahead of their final preseason game of the season on Saturday. Today, the first practice was held and Miami did well enough to turn some heads.
2 starting linemen return to NY Jets’ team drills at practice
The New York Jets’ offensive and defensive lines received big additions in team drills. The New York Jets are getting some key reinforcements back onto the field. At Wednesday’s practice, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams made his return to team drills after missing a few days with an ankle injury. Williams did not play in the team’s Monday preseason game against the Falcons (although most starters sat out anyway) and also missed a few days of practice near the end of the previous week, including a couple of joint practices with Atlanta.
System vs. personnel: Which should the NY Jets defense prioritize?
We’ve seen coaches adjust their playbook based on personnel in the past. Is New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh a defensive genius, or a scheme-hoarder who refuses to adapt?. It’s hard to argue the former at this point after the Jets fielded a defense that was the worst...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Power Leg Veteran Wins Jets Starting Job
On Tuesday, it was announced that ten year veteran Greg Zuerlein has won the kicking competition in New York. Zuerlein beat out third year kicker Eddy Pinero for the starting job. Zuerlein has done well in camp, hitting a 44 yard yard field goal through the uprights against Atlanta on...
Young NY Jets shine in preseason win over Atlanta Falcons | Film
The younger New York Jets shined in the team’s 24-16 preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons. On the heels of a hectic Week 1 of the 2022 preseason, the New York Jets brass decided to turn the dial down a bit. After a week of questions about if the starters would play, most ultimately did not.
New York Knicks reportedly close on Donovan Mitchell trade, amount of unprotected picks final hold up
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have reportedly hit one final stalemate in trade talks regarding All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
NBA・
Golf Digest
Stephen A. Smith soaring into ‘First Take’ on Jerry Jones’ helicopter might be the pinnacle of cable television
My fellow Americans, our long, dark nightmare is finally over. Two weeks ago, Stephen A. Smith—’First Take’ host, soap-opera star, human thesaurus—returned to ESPN airwaves after a lengthy absence due to surgery. There he reintroduced himself to audiences perched aboard a boat in the middle of the East River in a suit that would make Dabo Swinney blush while talking sh*t about the Dallas Cowboys. It was as fitting as a reentry into sports talk TV as there ever has been or ever will be.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
earnthenecklace.com
Meet New York Jets Cornerback Bryce Hall’s Wife, Anzel Hall
Bryce Hall, an American football cornerback for the New York Jets of the National Football League (NFL), is expected to have a significant role in 2022. Hall has played impressively in his first 25 games with the Jets. His personal life looks fantastic, too. Bryce Hall’s wife, Anzel Hall, is his greatest supporter and stood by his side throughout his injury recovery. The two are from different cultures, races, and backgrounds but are unified by their love for each other. This WAG has a devoted fanbase that wants to learn more about her. So, we reveal more about Bryce Hall’s amazing wife in this Anzel Hall wiki.
FOX Sports
49ers, Giants, Ravens move up in Cowherd's adjusted projections
We may just be a couple of weeks into the NFL preseason, but the storylines are streaming forth like tidal waves. Stars are emerging, veterans are regressing, and shake-ups are surfacing as Week 1 of the regular season beckons. And the action has Colin Cowherd second-guessing some of his early predictions for the league's end-of-season standings.
NY Jets Film: Sauce Gardner’s outstanding coverage vs. Atlanta
Sauce Gardner’s coverage was stellar in his second New York Jets appearance. Sauce Gardner has yet to record any highlight-reel plays over two preseason games with the New York Jets. That’s a testament to just how good he’s been. Gardner played 11 coverage snaps in his first...
New York Jets declare winner of 2022 kicker competition
Greg Zuerlein has emerged victorious in the New York Jets’ kicker competition. It only took two preseason games for the New York Jets to call off their kicker competition. Greg Zuerlein has beaten out Eddy Pineiro and will be the team’s primary kicker to begin the 2022 season.
Yardbarker
Possible landing spots for Radiers' Alex Leatherwood if cut or traded
A new report suggests former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Alex Leatherwood may be done with the organization after just one season. The Raiders took Leatherwood with the 17th pick overall last year and had very high hopes for the Alabama product. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old’s rookie season left a lot to be desired for the organization.
Yardbarker
Jordan Montgomery Has Made A Key Change With The Cardinals
Ever since joining the St. Louis Cardinals, left-hander Jordan Montgomery has been a completely different pitcher from when he was with the New York Yankees. Last night was proof enough of that, as Montgomery threw a one-hit, complete-game shutout against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Home run No. 693...
Jets X-Factor
Florham Park, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT
Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.https://jetsxfactor.com
Comments / 0