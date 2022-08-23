Cheyenne Council supports applications seeking $6M in federal funds for hydraulic capacity, north city zone projects

Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Memorandum on 6th Penny Tax Funds approved by Cheyenne City Council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A memorandum of understanding between the City of Cheyenne, Laramie County, and the City of Cheyenne Airport board was approved by the City Council last night, Aug. 22. This memorandum relates to the 6th Penny Tax fund. Voters in the county voted on what these funds...
Mason Way In Cheyenne To Close, Restrictions On Converse
Mason Way in Cheyenne will be closed to through traffic on Monday, while a portion of Converse Avenue will be restricted to one lane of traffic. That's according to a post on the City of Cheyenne facebook page:. The city’s street and alley crew will pave Converse Avenue from Dell...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne to celebrate opening of new Greenway Connector
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Carey Avenue/Kennedy Road Greenway Connector on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 3 p.m. The event will be taking place near the Botanic Gardens, located in Lions Park on 710 S. Lions Park Drive. Parking is available in the Botanic Gardens lot.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Fire Rescue announces first local firefighter at wildland fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue was proud to announce a historic event: their first deployment of a local firefighter to a wildland fire incident. The firefighter’s name is BC Titus Norris, who is on Type 6 in Buffalo, Wyoming, at the TW fire. Through intense networking and...
county17.com
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes ordered to pay $700k
CASPER, Wyo. — A California was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, age 62, was also sentenced to six months...
capcity.news
Candidate filing deadline approaching for Wyoming’s General Election; voter registration open
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The deadline is approaching for independent candidates seeking election in Wyoming to file to appear on General Election ballots this fall. Independent candidates have until Monday, Aug. 29, to file, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Independent candidates wanting to run for federal, statewide, state legislative or county offices must submit petitions signed by registered voters. Details about the number of required signatures and other independent candidate filing requirements are available from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center updates COVID-19 Policy for Mother-Baby Unit, along with general policy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A vast array of changes have been made to the COVID-19 Policy at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. CRMC announced these changes on Facebook, and many of the changes apply to the Mother-Baby Unit. For the Mother-Baby Unit, visitors will not be allowed to enter if...
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (8/13/22–8/19/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Wool Initiative releases 2022 Wyoming Gold Blanket design
The University of Wyoming College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources has announced that the Wool Initiative’s 2022 limited-edition wool throw is now available for sale online. These blankets are made with wool from the University of Wyoming’s sheep flock in Laramie and manufactured at the Mountain Meadow...
Crash Reported On I-25 South of Cheyenne, Lane Blocked
UPDATE 11:40 a.m.--WYDOT has canceled the crash notification. The Wyoming Department of Transportation says motorists who are headed south out of Cheyenne on Interstate 25 should be aware of a crash that could affect traffic. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website, which includes the following:. I25: Crash,...
myhits106.com
Foster Homes Needed For Dogs Dumped Out Rural Albany County
Meet the 7 dogs that were dumped in the middle of nowhere (more than 20 miles outside of town). There is a 8th dog that we are also attempting to trap and bring to safety. These poor kids were running terrified between the railroad tracks and a busy highway. Two of our dedicated volunteers went out and were able to catch 7 small breed dogs and are monitoring the area in case there are others.
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
capcity.news
Fort Washakie, Arapahoe men sentenced for assault in separate cases
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A 31-year-old Fort Washakie man was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release last week for assault resulting in serious bodily injury, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in a news release. Emilio Lee Wesaw was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 16, by...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to face rising chances of thunderstorms today and tomorrow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a high chance of thunderstorms today and tomorrow, Aug. 25 and 26, for Cheyenne. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. today, Aug. 25. The high is predicted to be around 84 degrees, with winds coming from the northeast at 5–15 mph and changing to the southwest in the afternoon.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/24/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Cesar Jose Bustamante, 33 –...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/24/22–8/25/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Ackels, Sandoval, Chandler, Setbacken
Gary L. Ackels, 77, passed away on August 21, 2022, in Cheyenne, WY. Born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on May 4, 1945, Gary spent most of his life in Cheyenne and ran Gary’s Used Cars for 50 years. Gary loved his cars more than anything else in life, and you would often see him participating in the CFD parade or car shows.
Cheyenne Mayor: There Could Soon Be a Gold Rush in Laramie County
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says there could soon be a gold rush in Laramie County. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said, "It seems there are gold reserves between Cheyenne and Laramie and a company is working hard to permit a mine to extract the minerals." When asked who...
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 0
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 0 — the official start of the high school football calendar — across the state this weekend. Note that jamborees are not listed below. Local schools...
