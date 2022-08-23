ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, VA

WHSV

Class sizes are down, Waynesboro City School officials say

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - While many school districts struggle to keep their schools staffed, Waynesboro City School leaders said they’re only hiring for a few positions. Dr. Ryan Barber, Assistant Superintendent, said he’d like to have more bus drivers, and they’re hiring math teachers. However, he said they’re in a good place with staffing. One factor helping them stay fully staffed, Barber said, is their partnership with local universities.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Nelson County, VA
cbs19news

Eviction hearings taking place in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After two years of dealing with COVID-19 impacts, relief packages and programs are beginning to wind down and people are starting to feel the effects. Eviction cases have increased over the past few months because COVID tenant protections that were implemented during the pandemic...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Contracted Workers are needed for the upcoming winter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Message boards in Albemarle County advertising contracted workers for the upcoming winter. Virginia Department of Transportation says that they are looking to expand their forces. After registering and being approved, contracted workers can help pave the way for drivers to manage the snow. "People just...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Senior missing in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for 71-year-old Ronnie Darrell Wolford of Albemarle County. Wolford was last seen on Monocan trail road in Covesville around 5 p.m. He is 5 foot 6 inches with blue eyes and gray hair. Possibly wearing a camo...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Two road closures in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A couple of roads in Nelson County are closed for the next few weeks. The county reports Glade Road in Shipman is closed not far from where it intersects with James River Road. Engineers are looking into the site to place a concrete box...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

Local farm owners win prizes at West Virginia State Fair

Farm owners Robert Mott and Theresa Darrar had a scare this year when Mott had to have liver transplant in March. Through prayers and support he was able to thus far beat the odds. Despite all the heartaches and troubles the team of Death Valley Ranch of Appomattox has had,...
APPOMATTOX, VA
cbs19news

VSP investigating crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three people were seriously hurt in a crash that occurred Thursday night in Rockingham County. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred around 7 p.m. on the 18900 block of North Mountain Road. Police say a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe was heading...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

