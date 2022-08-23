Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
'Committed to safety' Campbell County Public Schools announces emergency drill plans
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County Public Schools announced that each school will conduct safety drills. In the upcoming days and weeks, each school will conduct required fire, school lockdown, and bus exit drills. During these drills, students will be instructed on the expectations and procedures for these...
WSET
$45 million grant to bring 14 more SROs to Bedford County schools
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools is getting additional funding for School Resource Officers in their district. The grant is for $45 million over the next four years and would provide 14 additional SROs. The grant covers 100% of the costs associated with the SROs in...
WHSV
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors holds public hearing and addresses Mauzy travel center
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There was standing room only at the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday. There was a long list of items to address, but one item in particular, drew the crowd. An application from Gas City, LLC to create a travel center in Mauzy, off Exit...
WHSV
Class sizes are down, Waynesboro City School officials say
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - While many school districts struggle to keep their schools staffed, Waynesboro City School leaders said they’re only hiring for a few positions. Dr. Ryan Barber, Assistant Superintendent, said he’d like to have more bus drivers, and they’re hiring math teachers. However, he said they’re in a good place with staffing. One factor helping them stay fully staffed, Barber said, is their partnership with local universities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Eviction hearings taking place in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After two years of dealing with COVID-19 impacts, relief packages and programs are beginning to wind down and people are starting to feel the effects. Eviction cases have increased over the past few months because COVID tenant protections that were implemented during the pandemic...
WSET
Bedford Town Council grants approval to move forward with new police department plans
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Town Council shared approvals for a variety of projects on the table on Wednesday. Town Council granted approval to proceed with the contract for construction designs of a new Police Department facility in the town. Town Council also approved a budget amendment appropriating...
NBC 29 News
First day of school means hundreds of students walking to Charlottesville and Albemarle schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - School is back in session for Charlottesville and Albemarle County. With less bus drivers behind the wheel, students and school leaders alike are walking to their schools together. “We’re just trying to have a walking bus,” Buford Middle School Principal Rodney Jordan said. Luckily,...
WDBJ7.com
Nelson Co. schools closed Monday due to ‘dangerous’ flooding
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All Nelson County schools will be closed Monday due to flooding throughout the region. According to the group’s Facebook page, “some of the roads are in a dangerous condition due to the flooding.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Contracted Workers are needed for the upcoming winter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Message boards in Albemarle County advertising contracted workers for the upcoming winter. Virginia Department of Transportation says that they are looking to expand their forces. After registering and being approved, contracted workers can help pave the way for drivers to manage the snow. "People just...
WSET
Senior missing in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for 71-year-old Ronnie Darrell Wolford of Albemarle County. Wolford was last seen on Monocan trail road in Covesville around 5 p.m. He is 5 foot 6 inches with blue eyes and gray hair. Possibly wearing a camo...
WSET
Paving operations on a portion of Mimosa Drive in Lynchburg will cause delays
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be a paving operation on a portion of Mimosa Drive on Thursday and Friday. This operation will occur between 7:30 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. Traffic will be restricted to one lane with help from flag personnel. The public should expect minor delays and...
cbs19news
Contract officially launches major broadband Internet service expansion project
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of homes and businesses across the Thomas Jefferson Planning District will be able to access high-speed broadband Internet within the next three years. On Wednesday, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission announced it has signed a contract with the Virginia Department of Housing and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
Two road closures in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A couple of roads in Nelson County are closed for the next few weeks. The county reports Glade Road in Shipman is closed not far from where it intersects with James River Road. Engineers are looking into the site to place a concrete box...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County court clerk’s office receives newly restored historic records
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced today that his office recently received eight important historic records back after extensive conservation work was completed on each record book. The documents include deed books, order...
timesvirginian.com
Local farm owners win prizes at West Virginia State Fair
Farm owners Robert Mott and Theresa Darrar had a scare this year when Mott had to have liver transplant in March. Through prayers and support he was able to thus far beat the odds. Despite all the heartaches and troubles the team of Death Valley Ranch of Appomattox has had,...
NBC 29 News
Madison County makes a change to personal property taxes on vehicles
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With a lot more people in Virginia paying more personal property taxes on their cars, Madison County is working to ease the financial burden. The personal use vehicle tax is now $3 per $100 of assessed value, which is down $0.60 from what it was previously.
Augusta Free Press
Officials: Working fire alarms help Harrisonburg family escape structure fire
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A Harrisonburg family was able to escape a structure fire in the 1400 block of Country Club Court last weekend after being alerted to the fire by smoke alarms. Members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to...
WSET
Support local injured firefighter Thomas Page with upcoming fundraisers
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — When Gretna and Hurt firefighter Thomas Page was injured in a car accident on July 24, the incident sent him to the ICU. With his traumatic brain injury, doctors thought he wouldn't survive initially, but Thomas has been fighting to recover from the ICU bed.
WSET
LCS hires private firm, announces security updates for upcoming football season
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Schools announces a new safety update for the football experience this year. This update is in partnership with school leadership, athletic directors, and the Lynchburg Police Department. The district said they are proactively working to ensure everyone at their events feels welcome and...
cbs19news
VSP investigating crash in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three people were seriously hurt in a crash that occurred Thursday night in Rockingham County. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred around 7 p.m. on the 18900 block of North Mountain Road. Police say a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe was heading...
Comments / 0