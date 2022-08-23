ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abccolumbia.com

SC Governor McMaster signs Family Leave Bill into law

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Thursday morning Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Family Leave Bill into law. The law provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave for the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child. The Governor’s Office provided a break-down of how the leave works....
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina Department of Social Services launches texting program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Getting resources from the South Carolina Department of Social Services will now be much easier after the agency launched a new texting program that provides information within seconds. The purpose of the new program is to eliminate the long phone calls, back-and-forth emails and time spent trying to find a specific […]
CELL PHONES
State
South Carolina State
abccolumbia.com

Survey: SC among student debt leaders

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolina is among the state’s with the most student loan debt. According to wallet-hub dot com, South Carolina ranks 9th when it comes to those still owing money on their education. The survey was based on factors like, student debt as a percentage of...
COLLEGES
abccolumbia.com

SCDEW: Workers in SC quitting jobs at near record pace

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolinians are quitting their jobs at a near record pace. According to the Department of Employment and Workforce, more than 82,000 people quit their jobs in June. The agency says that’s one in every 27 people working in the state. That being said, the...
JOBS
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV hosts mobile REAL ID events

ANDERSON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is hosting several mobile events to encourage residents to get “REAL ID ready.” Beginning May 3, 2023, South Carolina residents must have a gold star on their driver’s license or identification card to show it is a REAL ID in order to board […]
TECHNOLOGY
abccolumbia.com

Manufacturer set to bring 215 new jobs to SC over next Five years

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Governor’s office announced that a manufacturer of modular design housing is planning a $30 million investment that will create 215 new jobs in South Carolina. Impact Housing Group plans to establish operations in Oconee County, according to officials. According to the Governor’s office, Impact...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue steep decline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s number of new COVID-19 continues the steep decline seen over the last month, decreasing by 22.1% over the previous week, and 35.1% compared to the previous month, according to data released Wednesday by the state’s health agency. There were 10,052 new cases reported to the state, compared to 2,213 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
abccolumbia.com

RACE FOR GOVERNOR: Joe Cunningham and running mate Talley Casey meet with Columbia residents at local brewery

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — In November, South Carolina voters will decide whether to re-elect current Governor Henry McMaster or elect former Congressman Joe Cunningham. The Democratic candidate for governor was in Columbia Thursday evening with his running mate for lieutenant governor, Talley Casey. “I think there’s one fundamental question...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ms. South Carolina places 3rd in national Ms. Wheelchair competition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WCBD)- It was big weekend for Tatianna Davis who placed third in the national Ms. Wheelchair America competition and took home the top prize in the ‘Oustanding Speech’ category. Davis, an Anderson, S.C. native, was one of 21 women from across the United States who traveled to Grand Rapids, Mich. to compete […]
holycitysinner.com

South Carolina’s Most and Least Equitable School Districts

WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in South Carolina. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, the website scored the equitability of each school district in South Carolina based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
EDUCATION
WCNC

South Carolina residents worried of possible new drug entering state

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Following Fentanyl Awareness Day on Sunday, the Drug Enforcement Administration sent a warning for a new version of the drug fentanyl. The pill is rainbow-colored and resembles candy. This new version recently entered the drug market in the United States. “Rainbow colors, all different types of...
HEALTH

