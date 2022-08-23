Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
SC Governor McMaster signs Family Leave Bill into law
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Thursday morning Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Family Leave Bill into law. The law provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave for the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child. The Governor’s Office provided a break-down of how the leave works....
South Carolina Department of Corrections getting more job applications after pay raises for officers, other staffers
The South Carolina Department of Corrections is hiring.
South Carolina Department of Social Services launches texting program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Getting resources from the South Carolina Department of Social Services will now be much easier after the agency launched a new texting program that provides information within seconds. The purpose of the new program is to eliminate the long phone calls, back-and-forth emails and time spent trying to find a specific […]
McMaster ceremoniously signs bill giving state employees paid family leave
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bipartisan bill in a ceremonial signing Thursday that gives state employees paid family leave. The bill provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave. Employees who give birth are eligible for six weeks, while new parents who don’t give birth […]
abccolumbia.com
Survey: SC among student debt leaders
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolina is among the state’s with the most student loan debt. According to wallet-hub dot com, South Carolina ranks 9th when it comes to those still owing money on their education. The survey was based on factors like, student debt as a percentage of...
abccolumbia.com
SCDEW: Workers in SC quitting jobs at near record pace
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolinians are quitting their jobs at a near record pace. According to the Department of Employment and Workforce, more than 82,000 people quit their jobs in June. The agency says that’s one in every 27 people working in the state. That being said, the...
Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in near record numbers
According to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor, about 82,000 South Carolinians quit their jobs in June 2022.
When Food Stamps Recipients in South Carolina Will Receive September SNAP Payments
SNAP, which is administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS) in South Carolina, provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. SNAP recipients receive monthly scheduled...
Did you get a voter registration card in the mail? Here's what to know.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midlands residents might be getting voter registration cards in the mail. According to Chris Whitmire with the South Carolina Election Commission, whether you get one depends where you live. "It’s a county by county decision. It’s not required by law and it would be a factor...
WIS-TV
How Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will impact South Carolina and its economy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 30 percent of South Carolina residents with federal student loans will have their debts canceled entirely under the Biden administration’s new loan forgiveness plan, a recent study shows. The research was compiled by Student Loan Hero, which is owned by online lending marketplace LendingTree,...
SCDMV hosts mobile REAL ID events
ANDERSON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is hosting several mobile events to encourage residents to get “REAL ID ready.” Beginning May 3, 2023, South Carolina residents must have a gold star on their driver’s license or identification card to show it is a REAL ID in order to board […]
abccolumbia.com
Manufacturer set to bring 215 new jobs to SC over next Five years
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Governor’s office announced that a manufacturer of modular design housing is planning a $30 million investment that will create 215 new jobs in South Carolina. Impact Housing Group plans to establish operations in Oconee County, according to officials. According to the Governor’s office, Impact...
WCNC
South Carolina launches program, task force to deal with teacher shortage as experts say it could get worse
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Nationwide, teachers are walking away from classrooms and not enough people are interested in filling the openings they leave behind. This is creating a crisis for districts across the country. South Carolina is launching a Teacher Recruitment and Retention Taskforce to seek solutions to the problem before it gets worse.
WYFF4.com
Donor asks for reward money back in homicide case of well-known South Carolina horse trainer
CHESNEE, S.C. — A person who put up a reward for information about the death of a well-known horse trainer in South Carolina has asked for the money back. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the $25,000 reward in September 2021 after the death of Martijn Stuurman in June of 2021.
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray property vacant for years after Richland County purchase
IRMO — Tucked in the corner of a residential neighborhood on the shores of Lake Murray in an unincorporated area of Richland County is a 4-acre peninsular property made up of fields, forests and a grand lake view. Vines creep out of the door and windows of the white...
DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue steep decline
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s number of new COVID-19 continues the steep decline seen over the last month, decreasing by 22.1% over the previous week, and 35.1% compared to the previous month, according to data released Wednesday by the state’s health agency. There were 10,052 new cases reported to the state, compared to 2,213 […]
abccolumbia.com
RACE FOR GOVERNOR: Joe Cunningham and running mate Talley Casey meet with Columbia residents at local brewery
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — In November, South Carolina voters will decide whether to re-elect current Governor Henry McMaster or elect former Congressman Joe Cunningham. The Democratic candidate for governor was in Columbia Thursday evening with his running mate for lieutenant governor, Talley Casey. “I think there’s one fundamental question...
Ms. South Carolina places 3rd in national Ms. Wheelchair competition
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WCBD)- It was big weekend for Tatianna Davis who placed third in the national Ms. Wheelchair America competition and took home the top prize in the ‘Oustanding Speech’ category. Davis, an Anderson, S.C. native, was one of 21 women from across the United States who traveled to Grand Rapids, Mich. to compete […]
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina’s Most and Least Equitable School Districts
WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in South Carolina. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, the website scored the equitability of each school district in South Carolina based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
WCNC
South Carolina residents worried of possible new drug entering state
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Following Fentanyl Awareness Day on Sunday, the Drug Enforcement Administration sent a warning for a new version of the drug fentanyl. The pill is rainbow-colored and resembles candy. This new version recently entered the drug market in the United States. “Rainbow colors, all different types of...
